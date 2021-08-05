POTRAZ updates Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) announced in a statement on Twitter that it has published the updated Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan.

REGULATORY NOTICE



PUBLISHING AND RELEASE OF THE UPDATED ZIMBABWE NATIONAL FREQUENCY ALLOCATION PLAN.



POTRAZ is pleased to advise the Radiocommunications fraternity and Zimbabweans at large, of the publishing and release of the recently updated version (Version 2.0 – 2021) of the Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan (ZNFAP).

The new Plan incorporates changes in International Radio Regulations agreed at the last World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-19) held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in 2019. A copy of the updated ZNFAP is available for free download from the POTRAZ Website, www.potraz.gov.zw.



POTRAZ would like to thank all Government departments, corporate organisations and individuals who participated in Zimbabwe’s national preparations for WRC-19. As can be observed in the new Plan, Zimbabwe’s Spectrum Objectives on matters that were on the WRC – 19 Agenda, were largely met.

The Authority looks forward to further engagements as the nation implements the new Plan and prepares for WRC-23.



By Order of the Director General

Dr. G. K. Machengete