Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement

RECHARGE

POTRAZ updates Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Gift Kallisto Machengete, POTRAZ Director General, Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) announced in a statement on Twitter that it has published the updated Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan.

REGULATORY NOTICE


PUBLISHING AND RELEASE OF THE UPDATED ZIMBABWE NATIONAL FREQUENCY ALLOCATION PLAN.


POTRAZ is pleased to advise the Radiocommunications fraternity and Zimbabweans at large, of the publishing and release of the recently updated version (Version 2.0 – 2021) of the Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan (ZNFAP).

The new Plan incorporates changes in International Radio Regulations agreed at the last World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-19) held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in 2019. A copy of the updated ZNFAP is available for free download from the POTRAZ Website, www.potraz.gov.zw.


POTRAZ would like to thank all Government departments, corporate organisations and individuals who participated in Zimbabwe’s national preparations for WRC-19. As can be observed in the new Plan, Zimbabwe’s Spectrum Objectives on matters that were on the WRC – 19 Agenda, were largely met.

The Authority looks forward to further engagements as the nation implements the new Plan and prepares for WRC-23.


By Order of the Director General

Dr. G. K. Machengete

POTRAZ

You can download the updated Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan with the link below:

Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan 2.0 2021Download

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).