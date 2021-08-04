Techzim

ZESA: Fault at Hwange Power Station to cause load shedding

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has put out a notice to the nation concerning a fault at the Hwange Power Plant that will limit power supply (thus resulting in load shedding).

ZESA’s statement on the Hwange fault reads as follows:

POWER SUPPLY UPDATE


ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.


The technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 368 MW today (4th August 2021) and customers will be updated as the situation improves.


Restoration of service to optimum levels is underway and customers are advised to use the available power sparingly.
The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

ZESA
