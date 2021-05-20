405# Easy way to buy NetOne, Telecel, Econet airtime and ZESA

Dial *405#

Techzim Market is now accessible via USSD. This new channel is useful for folks who need to recharge their airtime or prepaid electricity even when they don’t have an internet connection.

Even though customers loved the fact that they could top up using WhatsApp, some of them would complain that if they forget to top up before their WhatsApp bundle ran out they would be unable to access the Techzim Market services.

Increased accessibility

To increase accessibility, *405# supports Zimbabwe’s 3 major languages: Shona, Ndebele and English. Help us spread this convenience to all the people in your circle who need it!

Buy ZESA tokens Meter number: Amount ($): WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Buy Please dial our USSD code *405# on your phone to buy airtime because this page will not work.