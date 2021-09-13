If you own any of these Toyota models, get your airbag checked

If you own a Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, Corolla, Avensis or Yaris that was manufactured between 2005 to 2016 then you need to contact a Toyota Zimbabwe dealership for an airbag assessment.

The issue with the airbags (made by Takata) involves faulty inflators and propellant devices that may not deploy correctly in the event of a crash. What has been reported to happen is the airbag shoots metal fragments into the vehicle and by extension its occupants.

Toyota has been actively calling on its customers to come to dealerships to get an airbag replacement including the Japanese automotive giant’s Zimbabwe office.

The easiest way to get in touch with Toyota Zimbabwe is to send them a WhatsApp message on +263778562979, alternatively, you can email info@toyota.co.zw. In either case, you’ll need to provide your full name and chassis number.

And for anyone wondering this recall covers all vehicles, be they bought in Zimbabwe or those imported.

Cover Image Credit CBS News