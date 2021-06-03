Extending 10-year-old car imports after “the ban” is all about the money

So… yesterday the Ministry of Commerce and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) released a joint statement that extended the grace period for the ban on imports of second-hand cars that are 10 years or older till June 30th 2021. Now, this isn’t too surprising because the reasons for the ban didn’t make a lick of sense.

Here’s a quick one about how this move by ZIMRA and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is all about the money and nothing else. And if things don’t get better in terms of cash flow for ZIMRA and the govt, we might see the ban on second-hand cars 10 years or older being lifted sometime in the future.

NB: Techzim is now zero-rated for text-based content. However, for embedded videos and media like podcasts, you will need to have data.

