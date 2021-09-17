NMB is phasing out its *240# USSD in October

NMB Bank Zimbabwe has in a tweet announced that it is phasing out its old *240# USSD in favour of the closely numbered *241#. The bank is also doing away with the old NMB Banking app.
September 17, 2021
Dear Valued Client,
We advise that we will be phasing out the Old NMB Mobile App and the USSD Code *240# effective 23 October 2021. This has been necessitated by the successful launch of the NMBConnect platform and the *241# USSD Code. The new platforms have enhanced functionalities and features to give you our valued customers, total control of your banking.
How to Enrol on the New Platforms:
1. Download the NMBConnect App from Google Playstore and the Apple App store
2. Dial *241 # to register
3. For Internet Banking, please visit www.nmbconnectonline.co.zwNMB Bank on the *240# USSD phasing out
You should also read
- NMB launches 5 new products via its Connect app
- The dominos are falling fast; NMBConnect is now zero-rated
- NMB to issue new Visa cards due to system migration
- You can now open an NMB account via its *241# USSD
- NMB launches Money Transfer Centre and DStv hub