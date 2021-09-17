NMB is phasing out its *240# USSD in October

NMB Bank Zimbabwe has in a tweet announced that it is phasing out its old *240# USSD in favour of the closely numbered *241#. The bank is also doing away with the old NMB Banking app.

Dear Valued Client,



We advise that we will be phasing out the Old NMB Mobile App and the USSD Code *240# effective 23 October 2021. This has been necessitated by the successful launch of the NMBConnect platform and the *241# USSD Code. The new platforms have enhanced functionalities and features to give you our valued customers, total control of your banking.



How to Enrol on the New Platforms:

1. Download the NMBConnect App from Google Playstore and the Apple App store

2. Dial *241 # to register

3. For Internet Banking, please visit www.nmbconnectonline.co.zw

