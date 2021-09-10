Two Zimbos chosen for MultiChoice’s Talent Factory Academy 2021

Yvonne Feresu and Chimwemwe Chipidza have been selected among 60 aspiring filmmakers for the 2021 edition of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy. The two will undergo a year’s training at the MTF hub in Lusaka, Zambia.

“We are thrilled that two Zimbabweans will be among the students of 2021-2022 and they follow four other Zimbabweans from the two previous academic years, thus ensuring that this country will continue to benefit from the MTF initiative,” Liz Dziva, Multichoice Zimbabwe

The MTF Academy curriculum was developed in collaboration with partner institutions, including the Pan-Africa University in Lagos, Kenyatta University in Nairobi and the University of Zambia.

As with Last year’s Multichoice Talent Factory, the 2021 edition will also feature a three-week New York Film Academy (NYFA) online course where the students will learn about the creation of public service announcements, commercials, documentaries, and music videos. The Henly Business School from the United Kingdom will also be involved, it will be handled orientation, Creator Business workshops as well as working with the applicants as the whole program winds down.

Zimbabwe has been well represented in Multichoice’s Talent Factory with one graduate from the class of 2020, Nkosilesisa Ncube, getting her short film featured on DStv’s streaming service Showmax.

