Uncapped LTE data prices Zimbabwe versus South Africa

There is nothing that I loath more than data bundles for specific services and zero-rating. Essentially what you have is an Internet Service Provider or Internet Access Provider going out of their way to be a referee in the content game. It’s the reason why bad apps like WhatsApp triumph over good apps like Telegram. I, however, love uncapped packages. LTE is the easiest way to get online for most people. All you need is a modem and a SIM card. Recently I came across some of the best uncapped LTE deals in South Africa. Which made me wonder, how do Zimbabwean deals compare to this?

Uncapped LTE Package Speed Restrictions Price in USD Price in ZWL Rain 19 hours Up to 10 Mbps Only unlimited for 19 hours per day $17 $2 550 Rain 4G for Phones Up to 10 Mbps Only used on phones without tethering $20 $3 000 Rain 4G Up to 10 Mbps 360p video, VPN and torrents throttled. $33 $5 000 Rain 5G Up to 30 Mbps 720p video $50 $7 200 Telkom Unlimited Up to 10 Mbps and then 2 Mbps if you exceed 300GB 300GB fair usage data $52 $7 800 Rain Unlimited 5G About 300 Mbps No Fair Usage $70 $10 500 MTN Unlimited Up to 150 Mbps No Fair Usage Policy $70 $10 500 Afrihost MTN Up 150 Mbps 1 TB usage policy $205 $30 750 ZOL Home Up to 15 Mbps Unknown Fair Usage Policy $67 $10 191 ZOL Nano Office Up to 7 Mbps Unknown Fair Usage Policy $72 $10 705 ZOL Micro Office Up to 10 Mbps Unknown Fair Usage Policy $105 $15 843 ZOL Small Office Up to 15 Mbps Unknown Fair Usage Policy $168 $25 263 Utande SuperMax Up to 5 Mbps Unknown Fair Usage Policy $100 – Utande Megamax Up to 10 Mbps Unknown Fair Usage Policy $169 – Utande Gigamax Up to 15 Mbps Unknown Fair Usage Policy $250 –

NB a rate of $150 ZWL per 1 USD was used to convert prices to ZWL. It’s not the official rate but the market. Also, Utande has constantly changing ZWL prices based upon a rate I could not determine.

Clearly, whether it’s prices or speeds the South African’s have us truly beaten. Our LTE speeds are decent enough but nothing to write home about. We also don’t have 5G not that I think it will really make any difference to our internet speeds. LTE speeds are barely breaking the 5 Mbps threshold outside Harare.

Econet and NetOne uncapped packages

Now here is something I have constantly asked myself. When we will see uncapped packages from traditional Mobile Network Operators? It has been years since we had GPRS and mobile data became a thing. In other countries, they have uncapped packages if only on phones without tethering.