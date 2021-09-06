Uncapped LTE data prices Zimbabwe versus South Africa

There is nothing that I loath more than data bundles for specific services and zero-rating. Essentially what you have is an Internet Service Provider or Internet Access Provider going out of their way to be a referee in the content game. It’s the reason why bad apps like WhatsApp triumph over good apps like Telegram. I, however, love uncapped packages. LTE is the easiest way to get online for most people. All you need is a modem and a SIM card. Recently I came across some of the best uncapped LTE deals in South Africa. Which made me wonder, how do Zimbabwean deals compare to this?
|Uncapped LTE Package
|Speed
|Restrictions
|Price in USD
|Price in ZWL
|Rain 19 hours
|Up to 10 Mbps
|Only unlimited for 19 hours per day
|$17
|$2 550
|Rain 4G for Phones
|Up to 10 Mbps
|Only used on phones without tethering
|$20
|$3 000
|Rain 4G
|Up to 10 Mbps
|360p video, VPN and torrents throttled.
|$33
|$5 000
|Rain 5G
|Up to 30 Mbps
|720p video
|$50
|$7 200
|Telkom Unlimited
|Up to 10 Mbps and then 2 Mbps if you exceed 300GB
|300GB fair usage data
|$52
|$7 800
|Rain Unlimited 5G
|About 300 Mbps
|No Fair Usage
|$70
|$10 500
|MTN Unlimited
|Up to 150 Mbps
|No Fair Usage Policy
|$70
|$10 500
|Afrihost MTN
|Up 150 Mbps
|1 TB usage policy
|$205
|$30 750
|ZOL Home
|Up to 15 Mbps
|Unknown Fair Usage Policy
|$67
|$10 191
|ZOL Nano Office
|Up to 7 Mbps
|Unknown Fair Usage Policy
|$72
|$10 705
|ZOL Micro Office
|Up to 10 Mbps
|Unknown Fair Usage Policy
|$105
|$15 843
|ZOL Small Office
|Up to 15 Mbps
|Unknown Fair Usage Policy
|$168
|$25 263
|Utande SuperMax
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Unknown Fair Usage Policy
|$100
|–
|Utande Megamax
|Up to 10 Mbps
|Unknown Fair Usage Policy
|$169
|–
|Utande Gigamax
|Up to 15 Mbps
|Unknown Fair Usage Policy
|$250
|–
NB a rate of $150 ZWL per 1 USD was used to convert prices to ZWL. It’s not the official rate but the market. Also, Utande has constantly changing ZWL prices based upon a rate I could not determine.
Clearly, whether it’s prices or speeds the South African’s have us truly beaten. Our LTE speeds are decent enough but nothing to write home about. We also don’t have 5G not that I think it will really make any difference to our internet speeds. LTE speeds are barely breaking the 5 Mbps threshold outside Harare.
Econet and NetOne uncapped packages
Now here is something I have constantly asked myself. When we will see uncapped packages from traditional Mobile Network Operators? It has been years since we had GPRS and mobile data became a thing. In other countries, they have uncapped packages if only on phones without tethering.
6 thoughts on “Uncapped LTE data prices Zimbabwe versus South Africa”
🙆🏽♂️ when will it Rain in Zimbabwe?
This comparison was free and fair
Keep it up
If rain comes to Zim,everyone will move to rain.I wonder what makes our data so exepensive,maybe it’s the cost of manufacturing it.I really don’t have any idea
When it rains, it pours