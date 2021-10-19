Applications for the US$1,000 Mutare Hackathon are now open

Are you aged between 18-35 years, residing in Manicaland (Mutare, Mutasa, Watsomba, Rusape etc) and interested in participating in our upcoming hackathon?

Call out To Participate In Our Mutare Hackathon



Click the link below to register👇👇https://t.co/4iybsP2Zsz pic.twitter.com/LKyK0P78bO — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) October 18, 2021

Magamba Network (Open Parly ZW) is looking for young people, community activists, citizen journalists and developers to promote progressive new civic tech within Zimbabwe’s civic space through finding offline solutions to provide access to information to rural communities using innovative tools for the Rural Kiosk. What is a Hackathon?

A Civic Hackathon is a day-long event that brings together experts including developers, designers, citizen journalists, activists and community participants to solve a single problem. Venue: Mutare Date: 28 Oct 2021 Time: 8:30 – 4 pm kindly fill in your details to register and participate and stand a chance to win USD$1k prize money…