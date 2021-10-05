ZIMRA: Number plates & registration books are now available

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced that Vehicle Registration Books and Number Plates are now available.

ZIMRA’s statement is as follows:

PUBLIC NOTICE:

AVAILABILITY AND ISSUANCE OF MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION BOOKS AND NUMBER PLATES FOR IMPORTED VEHICLES

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is advising members of the public who in recent months imported motor vehicles and failed to get registration books and number plates, that registration books and vehicle number plates for newly imported vehicles are now in stock.

These can be obtained from the following ZIMRA offices:

Name of office Location Beitbridge Border Post Beitbridge Border Post Bulawayo Port Fort Street / 8th Avenue Bulawayo Harare Port Ground Floor Kurima House Cnr Nelson Mandela Avenue/4th Street Harare Gweru Megawatt Complex Gweru Masvingo ZIMRE Centre Cnr Hughes Street / Simon Mazorodze Road Masvingo Mutare ZIMRE Centre, 109 Herbert Chitepo Street Mutare Victoria Falls Town Office

Clients who wish to acquire motor vehicle registration books and number plates should approach the above ZIMRA offices and submit the requisite documents and payments. The public is also advised that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), will have a temporary service counter at the ZIMRA Office based at Kurima House, George Silundika Avenue, between 3rd and 4th Street for vehicle licensing thereby bringing additional convenience to clients ZIMRA

