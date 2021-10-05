Techzim

ZIMRA: Number plates & registration books are now available

Posted on by Staff Writer
Zimra banner, second-hand cars ban, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, number plates

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced that Vehicle Registration Books and Number Plates are now available.

ZIMRA’s statement is as follows:

PUBLIC NOTICE:
AVAILABILITY AND ISSUANCE OF MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION BOOKS AND NUMBER PLATES FOR IMPORTED VEHICLES


The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is advising members of the public who in recent months imported motor vehicles and failed to get registration books and number plates, that registration books and vehicle number plates for newly imported vehicles are now in stock.
These can be obtained from the following ZIMRA offices:

Name of officeLocation
Beitbridge Border PostBeitbridge Border Post
Bulawayo PortFort Street / 8th Avenue Bulawayo
Harare PortGround Floor Kurima House Cnr Nelson Mandela Avenue/4th Street Harare
GweruMegawatt Complex Gweru
MasvingoZIMRE Centre Cnr Hughes Street / Simon Mazorodze Road Masvingo
MutareZIMRE Centre, 109 Herbert Chitepo Street Mutare
Victoria FallsTown Office

Clients who wish to acquire motor vehicle registration books and number plates should approach the above ZIMRA offices and submit the requisite documents and payments. The public is also advised that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), will have a temporary service counter at the ZIMRA Office based at Kurima House, George Silundika Avenue, between 3rd and 4th Street for vehicle licensing thereby bringing additional convenience to clients

ZIMRA

