Today was Day 1 of Zimbabwe’s first-ever drone conference which was hosted by Precision Aerial, Zimbabwe Flying Labs and the Drones for Good Network.

Speakers from across the African drone space were in attendance as well as government departments, officials and enthusiasts. It was a jam-packed program that featured, drone licencing, regulation in Zimbabwe as well as in other territories, the use cases for drones, all the latest technology and much more

Here are the highlights from Day 1:

You should also check out