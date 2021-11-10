Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

Day 1 of Zimbabwe’s first-ever drone conference

Posted on by Staff Writer
Drone Conference Zimbabwe

Today was Day 1 of Zimbabwe’s first-ever drone conference which was hosted by Precision Aerial, Zimbabwe Flying Labs and the Drones for Good Network.

Speakers from across the African drone space were in attendance as well as government departments, officials and enthusiasts. It was a jam-packed program that featured, drone licencing, regulation in Zimbabwe as well as in other territories, the use cases for drones, all the latest technology and much more

Here are the highlights from Day 1:

You should also check out

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).