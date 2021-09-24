Zim’s drone expert talks about manufacturing plans & problems with local operating environment

Yesterday, Zimbabwe’s Drone expert Tawanda Chihambakwe pitched his ideas to ZESA and a delegation from Rwanda Energy. After the presentation, I had an opportunity to talk to Tawanda about the plans that he had going forward like manufacturing drones locally.

We also talked about the problems that local startups have had in navigating Zimbabwe’s very complicated operating environment.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “hi” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

