iPhone gaining popularity in Zimbabwe, can’t be ignored anymore

The iPhone is a wildly popular smartphone. The iPhone has been the best selling flagship smartphone for years and is Apple’s chief revenue generating product. However, most of that success comes from their home country and a few other key markets. Here in Africa, they have not been nearly as successful. However, it seems Zimbabweans are warming up to it as we shall see.
No budget iPhone
The main reason for the low success is the lack of a true budget option in the iPhone line. Consider the latest, the iPhone 13 models, the cheapest option (the mini) launched at $700. That’s not a budget option by any stretch.
When you consider that the iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4 inch display, it’s appeal vanishes. It’s not just Zimbabweans and Africans, the world over, people prefer phones with bigger screens. The iPhone mini line has not been selling well, accounting for only about 5% of iPhone sales. Earlier this year Apple had to reduce iPhone 12 mini production by 70% in response to low demand.
So, for most people who want a cheaper iPhone, the wise thing to do is purchase previous years’ models. This makes sense as one can get a bigger screen, bigger battery iPhone for less than the mini would cost. This decision is helped by Apple’s stellar software support of its phones. The iPhone 6s which came out in 2015 is rocking the latest iOS 15 released in 2021.
On the flip side, iPhones retain value far better than their Android counterparts. So, going for a 2 year old iPhone may not mean significant savings. Consider the 6 year old iPhone 6s Plus versus the months old Galaxy A02s and 3 year old S9.
|iPhone 6s Plus
|Galaxy A02s
|Galaxy S9
|Screen size
|5.5 inch
|6.5 inch
|5.8 inch
|Battery size
|2750mAh
|5000mAh
|3000mAh
|Price
|$178
|$170
|$174
|Release year
|2015
|2021
|R2018
I’d argue that those metrics are the ones the average Zimbabwean would look at. Or that the Galaxy A02s has three as opposed to the one rear camera on the iPhone and S9. Never mind that the S9 and iPhone would probably take better pictures than the budget Galaxy. Or that the iPhone’s battery life is not as terrible as the spec would suggest. The specs in the table would lead most to pick either the Galaxy A02s or S9.
Familiarity with Android
Android is ubiquitous and almost everyone is familiar with it now. Our mothers can navigate through the OS with ease. I witnessed my mother fiddle with an iPhone once, it was entertainment for me and frustration for her. She couldn’t do some simple tasks on iOS that she can do in her sleep on Android. Is Android more user friendly? I’d argue yes despite the oft expressed opinion that iOS is better in that regard.
However, it’s all moot because most Zimbabweans are familiar with Android. They love their Galaxies and Itels because they know how to use them. Android faces the same problem in the U.S, where iOS has the edge. All this despite the fact the two OSes are more similar today than they have ever been.
iPhones making inroads in Zimbabwe
Despite all the above, the iPhone has its fans and it appears the gang is growing. According to GS Stat Counter’s research, iOS market share in Zimbabwe has been growing for the past 5 years. Back in 2016, iOS market share was about 2% and now in November 2021 that share has risen to just over 10%. In that same period, Android has also grown, going from 75% to just over 85%,
How can they both gain significant market share when they are the two most popular OSes? Well, in 2016 iOS trailed Windows, Nokia’s Series 40 and other OSes which have since disappeared off the face of the earth. Android and iOS shared the spoils from the carcasses with Android taking 10% and iOS, 8%.
That being said, it’s important to note that this data comes from analysing traffic to over 2 million websites. This means if a phone has a data bundle and visits a website, chances are that visit will be logged, taking note of the OS running on the phone. However, if the phone only gets a WhatsApp bundle, it won’t register in the data we are looking at.
I’d argue that almost all the iPhones in Zimbabwe are being used to access more than just WhatsApp. Whilst there are a number of Android phones that never access the world wide web at large. This means Android probably has a few more percentage points not captured here.
Those offline Androids are irrelevant though for local developers deciding on whether to release an iOS app along with an Android one. It appears for users that will potentially use the app, 10% have iPhones. I think iOS can no longer be ignored in Zimbabwe.
We do not have information on which phone models are the most popular. However, judging by what we see on the streets, most are the older iPhones. You’ll see many teenagers rocking the big chin, big forehead iPhone 6, 7 and 8. They keep these phones updated though. Over 2/3 of them are running last year’s iOS 14 or newer. As opposed to Android where only 7.34% are running last year’s Android 11 or newer.
In closing
Have you seen these iPhones too? The fascinating thing about the iPhone is that it’s a bit of a status symbol among the young and the immature. This is not unique to Zimbabwe, even in the US, the term ‘broke boy’ is used to refer to Android users. There are people whose identities are linked to the phone they use. It’s all rather silly but it is what it is.
The fascinating bit being that those who use the ‘broke boy’ phrase are often the ones using $50, 8 year old iPhones. Calling the $1800 Z Fold 3 user a broke boy in what is the peak of teenage silliness. Flagship phones from both sides cost the same and are too expensive for the majority.
The question on my mind is whether the many people I see using Android flagships like the S21 even consider the iPhone. After all, the cost would be the same. If not, is it because of familiarity with Android or ecosystem lock in? Of course, we can’t ignore the fact that in Zimbabwe at least, the Galaxies have their own status symbol credentials.
I ask this because like I said, Android and iOS are more similar than ever. For my next phone I’m going to seriously consider the iPhone. I especially love how they retain value over the years better than the competition. It appears they can be fun too these days, something they were not just a few years ago.
I don’t know but i can say Android is kinda of user friendly & cheap
That’s the part I find fascinating. iOS is famous for being user friendly but many people I know who have tried both say Android is the user friendly one.
The fascinating thing about the iPhone is that it’s a bit of a status symbol among the young and the immature. kkkkk. Most of the iPhones on the market have poor battery life and are refurbished
Refurbished eh? iPhones have improved in battery life but yeah, the old ones had terrible battery life. Now why someone would purposefully use a refurbished iPhone 6 is beyond me, especially when they could have a much better Android phone for that money.
Like you said status symbol they will look better holding an iPhone, just like someone would prefer to buy a used Benz Vs a new fortuner. 😂😂😂😂
This phrase rubbed off a bit, ‘it’s a bit of a status symbol among the young and the immature’…. Otherwise great Tech article relevant to the average Zimbo!!…. More & more young people have older iPhones compared to the the ‘old & mature’ with the bag
I tried iPhone…but I’m so used to Android interface…I just can’t move over…I’m sure if I give it time it will be good…but at the moment there’s nothing in particular I need on iPhone and I’m not locked to their ecosystem
….also battery plays a big part for me…I use my phone to broadcast WiFi
..and it’s real battery killer…my current phone Poco x3 give more than enough battery to last a full day coupled with quickcharge I haven’t been found wanting in a 6 months
2012 i bought an iphone, i found it to be a useless overpriced piece of sh!t mobile device.back then i was still studying. I couldn’t download video tutorials on YouTube, all my Android frends just installed vidmate n they wer sorted.It had no file manager ,back then it was a limited phone didn’t have the freedom android has.i dont know about now but if its still like that andimbofe ndakatenga futi,kana nemari yacho yekutenga andina futi coz ipapo kwangakuri kuchengetwa nevabereki ryt now ndichisenza ndenga ndonotenga phone iri above 400 us kuti ndopenga here, inenge yanyanya kuswinya sei mari yacho😶nokia yangu iyoyo boe
Let’s face it gentlemen,we are In Africa !,I know there are iPhone fanatics out there who don’t even know how to open an iCloud account on their own,they just want kunzi ane iPhone but in reality they would get better value from an android phone.There is DEFINITELY NO NEED for a debate about the user friendliness of iPhone VS Android especially here in Zimbabwe where less than 50 percent of iPhone owners own a functional PC, Bottom line,iPhone is great especially when you have a PC,reliable Internet connection & when it’s a newer version with decent battery life NOT those cheap refurbished iPhones making rounds.
iPhone is like a Mercedes Benz everyone would be like sha that car guzzles fuel, u wont service blah blah, like iPhone , data guzzler, no shareit, no file manager wat wat , bt after all that we still love it
Am using a Samsung note edge bt i still use an iphone 5s for all my multimedia
If you are a pro Android user like me who knows about
Phone Rooting
Custom OS
And i am a mobile gamer who wants easy things my friend
Lucky patcher
Custom skins
modded apps per say
You will never buy an iOS device
I recently throw away my Huawei Mate 10 just because it wasn’t rootable because Huawei locked all the Huawei Devices in 2018 from being rooted freely and went on to buy a Samsung Midrange device
So in other words Android is vast
There are
low end range devices (itel devices)
mid range devices (Samsung’s A 20 bla bla bla) the list is endless in the midrange
High range devices (S21 Ultra, Sony Ericsson’s
Xperia Pro I going for more that $2 000 so if you want more from Android go for the specs Apple is not improving
Xperia pro I is more better than any iOS device go google this musatange mataura zvisina basa
iOS mu bin ndeye vanhu vasina fungwa dzemberi
There is merit in buying the old iPhone. A cheap android simply won’t run the best android games and apps well – they will be reserved for midrangers and flagships. An iPhone model that’s still getting updates will run all apps on the app store at a good performance level. Cameras also play a part – pictures on an iPhone 6s are still gonna be miles apart from a new Galaxy A11 or something. Accessories are also another factor – they are just so readily available for an older iPhone – especially screen guard and covers – you are spoilt for choice. I also think some people, particularly those young immatures just enjoy not having to share a charger at home where everybody else is on android or mbudzi. The advent of ZOL and Telone blaze I think also contributed a small part in the iPhone upsurge coz they are guaranteed to support those lines without any guesswork. With the continuing decline of Huawei I can see iPhones gaining even more market share.
I just bought the ZTE Mifi for my Zol line and then after i bought my Samsung i discovered that the line is supported in my mid range device which was cool
Android is Android
If i buy it today i decide to continue to use what those guys at factory plant decided best for the device
Or i just do wat i want with it because there is no use in continuing to be entitled to Apple after i take my money and buy their device i want to be free this is for advanced users only
Rooting i think was covered on this platform here some years back if not cover it please so that these guys knows that they are still babies in Device usage
iOS in terms of specs is lagging behind Android
I think what is best on iOS is their privacy chete
Zvimwe zvese hapana
Techzim please cover the Topic of rooting if you haven’t
So that people know that iOS is like a jail rekuty you are not allowed to push your device to the limits
Having an iPhone is nice, until they start slowing it down
They are nice gadgets, but the ‘apple ecosystem’ almost renders recent iPhones incomplete when used in isolation. Many quality of life features end up unused. You just have to dip more than a toe to get the full effect! Still, they have great OS support, and as long as their self repair program doesn’t reach the level of requiring a blood sacrifice, they’ll have ok hardware support too.