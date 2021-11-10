Mama Money: the social impact money transfer service

Remittances or money transfers are big business these days, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were projections in early 2020 that forecasted a dip in remittances but the opposite was the case as saw last year Zimbabweans in the diaspora sent back US$1 billion which was a record sum. 2021 looks to be picking up where 2020 left off because according to the Mid Term Monetary Policy Statement remittances or money transfers to Zimbabwe were up 73% from the figure recorded during the same period in 2020. To find out more about the space we are joined by Matt Coquillon the founder of Mama Money.

We discussed the origins and motivations of the company as well as Mama Money’s longstanding relationship with Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

