Gwinyai Nyatsoka: CTO for a US tech firm who wants to teach local devs how to do the same remotely

Gwinyai Nyatsoka is a Zimbabwean developer who made it big teaching on Udemy a few years back. When he shared his earnings, the total came to around US$20K, since that time he has become the Chief Technical Officer at Cobbles, a US-based software development firm.

I recently had a conversation with Gwinyai Nyastoka about his work even before he started teaching on Udemy. And he revealed that he has started a new course that will better equip local developers on how they can make the most of the increasing worldwide demand for coders.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

About the course

The course aims to teach ReactJS and NodeJS to beginner and fairly intermediate software developers over three months. ReactJS is a front-end Javascript framework used to build websites and apps. It is used by companies like Instagram and AirBnB. NodeJS is a backend Javascript framework. It is used by websites and apps for processing data and storage. Students have the choice of learning either just one of these technologies or both. ReactJS and NodeJS are among some of the most in-demand programming frameworks.

The course curriculum includes how to find remote developer positions and how to build your software developer career. There are many options here which include freelancing on portals like Guru, finding remote jobs with foreign-based companies and launching your own startup. Gwinyai shares his experience with all these options and making the most of them.

Course Outcome

The average salary of a ReactJS or NodeJS developer is $72,000 USD a year. According to Gwinyai, it is not unreasonable to expect a decent pay of at least $1000 to $2000 USD a month after a three-month course stint. A lot of weight is given to your competency and your ability to find remote jobs is key to achieving this. A degree is a bonus but not essential. Gwinyai Nyatsoka has walked through the stages of a freelance developer, tech lead and finally CTO without the need for a degree and earned a salary well above average.

Course Prerequisites

You only need a computer and an internet connection to take part in this course. Classes will be live-streamed online. In-person classes are available but limited. These will be held in Harare at Westgate. Internet will be provided for in-person classes but you will be expected to come with your own laptop. You must be at least 16 years or older to be eligible for the course. No entry test is required, the course is open to all.

How to Apply

Applications for the course can be made here https://gwinyai.com/course-application . If you would like to dive deeper into the course curriculum you can do so here https://gwinyai.com/course-detail . For further enquiries, you can reach Gwinyai on his mobile 0771210740.