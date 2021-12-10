Electric Vehicle Centre Africa (EVCA) is a local company that deals in electric cars and solar systems. The company recently invited us out to test drive the BYD T3, an all-electric powered mini-van.
BYD T3 features
|Power
|100KW
|Torque
|180Nm
|Range
|300Km
|0-100
|13s
|Top Speed
|100km/h (capped for the demo unit)
|AC Charge Time
|6Hrs 30Mins
|DC Charge Time
|1Hr 30Mins
|Battery Size
|50.3Kwh
|Price
|starts from US$45,900
5 thoughts on “Car review: the all-electric BYD T3, a minivan that packs a punch”
46k?
U can literally buy a Porsche for that amount.
Kana wakapota uchinyutura you can go more than 300km.Nice car,i will consider it a good investnment if the car costs 20k and have a life span of 10years or more.The price tag of 40k needs the car to have a life span of more than 25years for it to be a good investment.
A really used Porse… 😂
A brand new Porsche from Dubai. Excluding tax.
It’s to much 😄😄