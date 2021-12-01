Telecel customers stand a chance of winning Mi-Fi routers, 10GB data & more in the Zvaendwa Promotion

Zimbabwe’s third-largest mobile network operator Telecel has announced a Christmas Promotion dubbed Zvaendwa.

“We would like to inform you and our esteemed customers that Telecel Zimbabwe has launched a Christmas promotion dubbed Zvaendwa. This is a promotion meant to reward subscribers with Mi-fi and CPE devices plus free 10GB subscription for one month and up to 800 free minutes.” Telecel Zimbabwe

The offer is available for prepaid or pay as you go subscribers only. For subscribers to qualify, they need to buy home Wi-Fi bundles on *470#, Whatsapp bundles on *480# and Cross net Voice Bundles on *146#. The Home Wi-Fi monthly bundles for this promotion include Z$3 000.00 for 10GB, Z$4 200.00 for 20GB and Z$7 000.00 for 50GB. Cross net voice bundles include Z$60.00 for 8 minutes valid for one day, Z$120.00 for 18 minutes valid for two days, Z$250.00 for 35 minutes valid for three days and Z$500.00 for 80 minutes valid for five days. And lastly the weekly WhatsApp bundles of Z$100.00 for 75MB and Z$200.00 for 155MB, and the monthly WhatsApp bundles of Z$290.00 for 270MB and Z$500.00 for 500MB.

Zvaendwa Christmas promotion from Telecel, keeping you our subscribers at heart! Subscribe and win big this festive season! T&C's apply.#zvaendwaxmaspromo#staysafe#tellsomeone pic.twitter.com/XRCKotZdVb — Telecel Zimbabwe (@Telecel_Zim) December 1, 2021

“It is giving season and as Telecel Zimbabwe we want to be part of the festivities and reward our valuable customers with free data of upto 10GB plus some gadgets. Moreso, we understand the need for calls during the festive season, hence we are giving away upto 800 free minutes! So yes, go ahead and tell someone to come on over and enjoy the benefits of the Zvaendwa Christmas promotion!” Mrs Angeline Vere, Telecel Chief Executive Officer

The more bundles a subscriber purchases, the more they increase their chance of winning weekly and monthly prizes. Subscribers can purchase any of the above-mentioned bundles for them to qualify.

