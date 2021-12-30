Techzim

ZESA’s token purchase platform is going to be down tomorrow till the new year

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has, in a press release, said that prepaid token purchases are going to be down from the 31st of December 2021 to January 1st 2022.

ZESA’s statement reads as follows:

NOTICE ON UNAVAILABILITY OF THE PREPAID ELECTRICITY VENDING SYSTEM DUE TO SCHEDULED ANNUAL MAINTENANCE


ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the Prepaid Electricity Vending system will not be available on 31st December 2021 at 1700hrs to 1st January 2022 at 0600hrs to facilitate for scheduled annual maintenance.


The scheduled maintenance is meant to ensure the integrity and reliability of the prepaid electricity vending system for continued efficient service delivery.


The power utility advises customers to purchase adequate electricity to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period.


The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.


Stakeholder Relations (30/12/2021)


