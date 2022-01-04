RBZ blocked funds as of 31st December 2020

Act No.7 of 2021 Finance Act revealed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) blocked funds balance sheet as of 31 December 2020 and private sector as of 25 September 2021.
“Blocked funds” refers to money generated in a country by a foreign entity or project but can’t be paid pack immediately because of capital flow restrictions, government regulations, or in our case a foreign currency shortage.
BLOCKED FUNDS ON RBZ BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2020
Name of creditor
Debt Source
Date Signed
Initial Amount
|Outstanding Balance
|FUEL SUPPLIERS
|Trafigura
|Trafigura
|Dec-17
|390,000,000.00
|193,734,273.88
|Total Zimbabwe
|South Africa
|Oct-19
|45,951,030.78
|36,241,436.95
|Glencore/Zuva
|UK
|Dec-18
|51,283,600.13
|30,996,413.57
|IPG
|Kuwait
|Oct-18
|23,450,320.00
|20,906,142.59
|Praise Petroleum
|Zambia
|Mar-19
|27,196,508.99
|14,509,552.29
|Transoil – JK Motors
|Transoil-JK Motors
|Feb-19
|5,834,436.94
|529,442.45
|Engen
|South Africa
|Jul-20
|62,580,585.88
|62,580,585.88
|Redan
|Puma Energy (Pvt) Ltd
|Jul-20
|27,711,502.62
|27,711,502.62
|Pickglow
|South Africa
|Jul-20
|2,874,509.00
|2,674,509.00
|ZX Fuel
|USA
|Jul-20
|7,404,925.86
|7,404,925.86
|Strauss Logistics
|United Kingdom
|Jul-20
|12,637,202.48
|3,243,618.00
|Storm Energy
|Storm Energy S.A
|Jul-20
|1,099,292.17
|1,099,292.17
|ZUVA
|Jul-20
|30,000,000.00
|26,984,722.25
|GREENFUELS
|Jul-20
|38,800,000.00
|38,800,000.00
|XTREME OILS
|Jul-20
|2,277,614.67
|2,277,614.67
|JK Motors
|Jul-20
|172,760.00
|172,760.00
|SAKUNDA
|Jul-20
|43,637,826.05
|43,637,826.05
|Sub-Total
|827,957,783.07
|513,504,618.23
|MAIZE SUPPLIERS
|Afgrain
|Mauritius
|19-Oct-18
|100,000,000.00
|33,299,167.91
|ASP Marketing
|South Africa
|2008 & 2016
|36,705,187.78
|23,700,000.00
|Holbud
|UK
|2004 & 2016
|100,185,184.26
|71,276,472.49
|Cloudburst
|South Africa
|2015-16
|11,941,957.97
|8,537,466.09
|IETC
|Agri Commodities
|2015-16
|8,701,288.00
|8,701,288.00
|Sub-Total
|257,533,618.01
|145,514,394.49
|AIRLINES
|IATA
|International
|13 July, 2020
|80,183,048.87
|79,183,048.87
|Emirates
|UAE
|13 July, 2020
|62,779,852.11
|51,242,965.01
|Fastjet
|Kenya
|13 July, 2020
|25,241,113.60
|16,973,668.00
|RwandAir Limited
|Rwanda
|13 July, 2020
|17,730,483.00
|14,987,765.06
|Kenya Airways
|Kenya
|13July, 2020
|7,901,791.40
|–
|KLM Royal Dutch
|Kenya
|13 July, 2020
|145,214.25
|–
|British Airways
|UK
|14 July, 2020
|53,135.00
|–
|South African Airways
|South Africa
|13 July, 2020
|18,714,382.50
|7,060,346.10
|Ethiopian
|Ethiopia
|13 July, 2020
|11,766,012.70
|6,634,440.71
|Airlink
|South Africa
|13 July, 2020
|975,000.00
|975,000.00
|LAM Mozambique Airways
|Mozambique
|13 July, 2020
|317,775.38
|317,775.38
|Air Namibia
|Namibia
|13 July, 2020
|518,791.90
|165,000.00
|TAAG Angolan Airlines
|Angola
|13 July, 2020
|147,311.16
|71,479.66
|Sub-Total
|226,473,911.87
|177,611,488.79
|GRAND TOTAL
|836,630,501.51
PRIVATE SECTOR BLOCKED FUNDS AS AT 25 SEPTEMBER 2021
Applicant
Nature of Transaction
Approved Amount (US$)
Balance Outstanding as at 25 September
|Aayu Packaging Private Limited
|Machine Spares
|12,993.40
|–
|ABB Company
|Equipment
|604,237.00
|–
|ABC Money Lenders
|Micro – Finance
|613,635.62
|–
|AC DC Dynamics Pl Ta Natural Air
|Equipment
|44,499.25
–
|AC DC Dynamics
|Import of Goods
|334,970.21
|379,469.46
|Ace foam
|Raw materials
|814,900.96
–
|Ace Foam
|Raw materials
|93,697.99
|908,598.95
|Acol Chemical Holdings
|Raw materials
|261,384.85
–
|Acol Chemical Holdings
|Raw materials
|771,974.59
|–
|Acol Chemical Holdings (Pvt) Ltd
|Dividend
|850,000.00
|–
|Acol Chemical Pvt Ltd
|Activated carbon (Mining), caustic soda flakes, sulphuric acid, chemicals for rubber industry
|67,972.11
|–
|Acol Chemicals
|Raw Materials
|94,508.14
|–
|Acol Chemicals
|Chemicals
|260,133.67
|–
|Acol Chemicals
|Chemicals (polyethers)
|10,493.00
|2,316,466.36
|ACT Investments
|Dividends
|653,140.00
|653,140.00
|Afgri Zimbabwe
|Tractors, Combine harvesters
|985,027.02
|985,027.02
|Africa Enterprise Network Trust
|Dividends
|8,014,326.00
|8,014,326.67
|Africa Group Lubricants
|Mining Lubricants
|55,000.00
|55,000.00
|Africa Steel
|Goods Import
|614,247.86
|614,247.86
|African Banking Corporation
|Money market investments
|1,750,000.00
|–
|African Banking Corporation
|Money market investments
|1,500,000.00
|–
|African Banking Corporation
|Money market investments
|1,000,000.00
|–
|African Banking Corporation
|Money market investments
|3,068,750.00
|–
|African Banking Corporation
|Money market investments
|1,750,000.00
|–
|African Banking Corporation
|Money market investments
|1,691,545.05
|–
|African Banking Corporation
|Money market investments
|900,000.00
|–
|African Century Limited
|Loan
|1,315,267.00
|–
|African Century Limited
|Promissory note
|910,833.33
|–
|African Century Limited
|Dividend
|527,144.00
|–
|African Century Limited (ACL)
|Offshore loan -Promissory Note
|1,855,417.90
|–
|African Century Limited (ACL)
|Offshore loan -Promissory Note
|1,221,517.38
|–
|African Century Limited (ACL)
|Offshore loan -Promissory Note
|1,171,388.90
|–
|African Century Limited (ACL)
|Offshore loan -Promissory Note
|608,888.88
|–
|African Century Limited
|Offshore loan
|5,214,763.00
|–
|African Century Limited
|Offshore loan
|937,193.41
|–
|African Century Limited
|Offshore loan
|527,144.00
|–
|African Century Limited
|Offshore loan
|3,282,624.00
|–
|African Century Limited (ACL)
|Offshore loan -Promissory Note
|565,138.88
|13,751,778.79
|African Distillers Ltd
|Equipment/ Machinery
|33,012.52
|33,012.52
|African Vehicle Clearing Services (AVECS)
|Non Resident Corporate Account balance
|77,583.00
|–
|Aggreko International
|Residual Rental/Lease Charges for Electricity Generation
|6,237,411.00
|6,237,411.00
|Agribank
|Loan
|1,483,808.00
|–
|Agribank
|Loan
|25,582,920.27
|23,841,727.95
|Agricon Equipment
|Machine Spares
|1,517,473.91
|1,517,473.91
|Agricon Equipment
|Tractors and Spares
|215,565.86
|–
|Agricon Equipment
|Agriculture and Construction
|579,398.34
|794,964.20
|Agriquest
|Offshore loan
|12,658.87
|12,658.87
Agriswiss Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|Maize grits, Soya Bean Meal, Wheat, Sugar Beans, Popcorn
26,967.79
|–
|AgriSwiss Zimbabwe (Pvt) ltd
|Maize grits, Wheat, Sugar Beans
|315,068.45
|340,261.93
|Alex Stewart International LLC
|Non-Resident Account
|537,177.24
|–
|All Commodity Exports (Pvt) Ltd
|Wheat
|104,518.37
|–
|All Commodity Exports
|Wheat imports & management consultant
|136,432.00
|240,950.57
|Alliance Media
|Importation of Street poles
|1,721,905.06
|656,305.06
|Alpha Packaging
|Raw materials
|145,174.00
|–
|Ambassador Investments
|Offshore loan
|277,345.59
|–
|Amitas Solution (Pvt) Ltd
|Software licence fees
|7,256.31
|7,212.79
|Anglican Diocese of Harare
|Loan
|2,619.18
|2,632.00
|Annapolis INVESTMENTS
|Direct Loan
|352,950.00
|–
|Annunaki
|Dividend
|540,000.00
|540,000.00
|Annunaki Investments
|Offshore loan
|1,097,265.49
|1,097,265.50
|Annunaki Investments
|Offshore loan
|2,232,140.55
|2,232,140.55
Arenel (Pvt) Ltd
|Freight, Finished Products
358,055.21
|–
|Arenel
|Offshore loan
|254,437.00
|612,493.17
|Assa Abloy Chubb Locks Union
|Lock sets, Smoke detectors,
|1,381,918.65
|1,381,918.65
|Associated Foods Zimbabwe
|Loan
|2,000,000.00
|–
|Associated Foods Zimbabwe
|External Loan
|349,005.56
|2,299,005.56
|Associated Newspapers
|Softwares
|23,001.00
|23,001.00
|Astra Paints
|Raw materials
|367,463.22
|–
|Astra Chemicals
|Enzymes
|918,303.00
|–
|Atherstone & Cook/Wind Mill
|Offshore debt
|1,457,500.00
|1,457,500.00
|At The Ready Wholesallers
|Clothes and groceries
|1,973,490.17
|–
|Auto Tyre Zimbabwe
|Tyres
|217,380.33
|217,380.33
|Automotive Distributors
|Motor Vehicles
|1,008,470.00
|1,008,470.00
|AVM Africa (Pvt) Ltd
|Importation of buses
|421,000.00
|421,000.00
|Axia
|Dividends
|2,946.63
|2,946.63
|Axis Solutions
|Software licence fees
|279,822.70
|39,558.39
|Ayan Trading
|Thai White Rice, Pasta Spaghetti
|7,544,742.75
|5,976,921.75
|Ayestock Investments
|Knapsack Sprayers
|368,094.00
|–
|Ayrton Investments
|Fuel
|449,040.00
|449,040.00
|AZBO Investments
|Fabrics
|1,528,888.28
|1,528,588.28
|B Braun Zimbabwe
|Pharmaceuticals
|215,927.71
|–
|B Braun Zimbabwe
|Pharmaceuticals
|1,088,321.00
|1,088,321.00
|Baines Imaging Group
|Equipment
|335,000.00
|–
|Baines Imaging Group
|Equipment/ Machinery
|10,075.28
|335,000.00
|Baketech Zimbabwe
|Flour additives and improvers
|37,880.00
|37,880.02
|Balcair Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|996,059.00
|996,059.00
|African Banking Corporation
|Offshore loan
|2,225,226.43
|–
|Bannadeer Investments
|Aluminium profiles, bars, rods
|10,234.77
|10,234.77
|Barco Chemicals
|Cleaning chemicals raw materials
|179,844.40
|179,844.40
|Barwon Downs (Pvt) Ltd
|Royalties
|14,430.00
|14,430.00
|Barzem
|Spares
|591,714.00
|591,714.44
|Battery Centre (Pvt) Ltd
|Motor vehicle oils
|40,259.09
|40,259.00
|BEIQI Zimbabwe
|Motor Vehicle and Spares.
|460,865.26
|–
|Beiqi Zimbabwe
|Motor Vehicles
|793,397.23
|–
|BEIQI Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|Loan
|881,708.78
|2,127,482.10
|Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway Private Limited
|Locomotive, Spares, Fuel and Hiring Services
7,033,267.55
|–
|Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway
|Dividends
|3,187,501.00
|9,045,768.55
|Bertech P/L T/A Motortorque
|Tyres
|43,333.33
|–
|Bertech P/L T/A Motortorque
|Tyres
|18,831.69
|–
|Best food processors
|Machinery spares
|24,824.50
|24,824.80
|Bitumen World
|Zambezi Bulk RSA
|52,486.82
|52,486.32
|Blackbox Investments
|Raw Materials
|1,887,616.86
|1,887,616.86
|Blackwood Hodge Zimbabwe
|Trucks and vehicle spares
|796,470.19
|796,470.19
|Blue Ribbon Foods
|Wheat
|3,771,567.00
|3,771,567.00
|Blue Ribbon
|Offshore loan
|2,821,031.00
|2,821,031.00
|Blue Track Investments
|Intermediate goods
|230,352.00
|–
|Blue Track Investments
|Duplex, core paper, Resin, Fibre, Spare parts
|1,915,611.88
|1,915,611.88
|BOC Gases
|Dividends
|3,188,585.70
|–
|BOC Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd t/a BOC Gases
Manufactured goods
1,355,593.76
|4,544,179.46
|Boc Gases
|Gas and gas equipment
|2,036,263.59
|–
|BOC Gases
|Gas
|10,637.29
|2,036,263.59
|Boka Tobacco Floors
|Machinery
|2,830,298.88
|2,630,298.88
|Borealis L.A.T GMBH
|Non-Resident Corporate account balance
|2,300,000.00
|2,299,842.40
|Brands Africa
|groceries, personal care products and beverages
|1,215,002.00
|357,501.20
|Brands Fresh
|Food
|373,143.76
|186,571.85
|Breastplate Services
|Cleaning equipment
|2,421,102.61
|1,521,102.61
|Brian Rodney Broom
|Investment funds
|1,465,347.90
|1,265,347.90
|Bridge Shipping Zimbabwe
|Freight on Board
|66,013.50
|–
|British American Tobacco
|Machine Spare Parts
|41,563.52
|British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Pl
Technical Fees & Spares
543,451.92
British American Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd
|Tobacco and cigarette
616,145.71
|British American Tobacco
|Dividends
|14,826,079.00
|British American Tobacco
|Dividends
|324,898.99
|16,352,138.92
|British American Tobacco
|Spare Parts And Raw Materials
|2,854.08
|2,854.08
|British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Pl
|Machine spares, Wrapping materials
|10,009.05
|10,009.05
|Browns Wholesale
|Stationary, Newsprint
|24,859.00
|–
|Browns Wholesale
|Stationery and Newsprint
|17,298.00
|15,262.76
|BullRed Farming
|Inventory
|9,420.00
|9,419.82
|CABS
|Offshore loan
|16,554,672.43
–
|CABS
|offshore
|1,302,061.92
|–
|CABS
|Offshore loan
|7,236,580.68
|–
|CABS
|Offshore loan
|2,540,809.68
|10,004,822.75
|Cadco
|Manufactured goods
|51,560.59
|51,560.59
|Cairns Foods Limited
|Equipment and food
|139,667.70
|–
|Cairns
|Flavours
|92,361.46
|–
|Cairns Foods Limited
|Palm Oilen
|29,203.81
|–
|Cairns Foods Limited
|Food stuff
|2,598.49
|–
|Cairns Foods Limited
|Spares
|415.13
|–
|Cairns Food Limited
|Manufactured goods
|182,005.32
|–
|Cairns Foods Ltd
|Bearings
|1,238.54
|–
|Cambria Africa Plc Harare
|Loan
|900,000.00
|–
|Cambria Africa Plc Harare
|Loan
|75,642.46
|75,642.00
|Cangrow Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|250,000.00
|–
|Cangrow Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|2,450,000.00
|–
|Cangrow Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Machinery Spares and Crude Soya Oil
|2,277,981.31
|–
|Cape Island Construction
|Dividends
|220,700.00
|220,700.00
|Capmore Investments
|Machinery, Software Licences
|308,682.20
|308,682.20
|Carnaud Metalbox
|Goods and Services
|7,559,457.05
|–
|Carnaudmetalbox
|Offshore loan
|713,250.77
|–
|Carnaud Metalbox
|Goods and Services
|368,826.93
|–
|Carnaudmetalbox
|Offshore loan
|8,700,969.36
|3,283,687.93
|Casadella Biscuits
|Baking materials
|60,753.87
|60,753.87
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|259,847,180.00
|230,366,288.02
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|40,433,517.21
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|8,165,204.00
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|6,002,825.91
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|5,366,667.00
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|5,288,717.66
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|2,795,444.43
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|2,795,444.43
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|1,608,871.00
|–
|CBZ Bank
|1,000,000.00
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Offshore loan
|1,428,089.65
|–
|CBZ Bank
|Loan facility
|2,959,350.00
|56,844,467.08
|Central Millers
|Wheat
|181,677.92
|181,677.92
|CFAO Motors
|Motor Vehicles
|721,488.00
|–
|CFAO Motors Zimbabwe
|Vehicles
|123,228.22
|–
|CFAO Motors
|Motor vehicles
|238,541.37
|960,028.95
|CFI Holding T/A Farm And City
|Mixed Medicaments AndSupergrain Bags
|47,963.37
|47,963.37
|Chaco Trading
|Potato Sorting Machice, Aspirator Pre- Cleaner&Loan
|896,989.54
|896,989.54
|Champions Insurance Company
|Insurance reinsurance
|24,334.36
|24,334.36
|Chapman Chartered Accountants
|Subscription fees
|3,087.72
|3,087.72
|Charles Stewart Day Old Chicks
|Offshore loan
|50,000.00
|–
|Charles Stewart Day Old Chicks Pvt Ltd
|Hatching Eggs
|12,598.62
|62,598.62
|Chem Source
|PVC Granules
|26,180.00
|26,180.00
|Chicago Cosmetics
|Goods
|224,238.37
|–
|China Jiangxi Corporation
|Equipment
|1,600,692.81
|1,600,692.81
|China Nanchang Engineering Pvt
|Treasury Bills
|18,829,077.26
|–
|China Nanchang Engineering Pvt
|Offshore loan
|4,978,875.00
|23,607,952.26
|Chips Enterprise Solutions
|Software Licence Fees
|32,161.10
|–
|Chips Enterprise Solutions
|Software license fees
|1,215,689.83
|–
|Chips Enterprise
|Software licence and maintenance fees
|177,682.75
|1,425,533.68
|CIMAS
|Software Licence Fees
|1,301,178.18
|–
|CIMAS Medilab
|Software licences
|18,407.40
|–
|Classic Tobacco Company (Pvt)
|Offshore loan
|10,800,000.00
|10,313,021.40
|Coghlan Welsh And Guest O/A Icejay Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|4,843,785.95
|–
|Colonel Lionel Dyke
|Money Market Investment
|119,117.18
|119,117.18
|Colovane Services (Pvt) Ltd T/A Fuchs Lubricants
|Oil, Lubricants, Engine Cleaner, brake fluid,
|122,820.53
|–
|Commercial Refrigeration (Pvt) Ltd
|Cabinet assembly, plastic cables ties
|100,909.80
|100,909.80
|Complink Systems
|Computer Equipment
|39,484.89
|39,484.89
|Comridge Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Loan
|625,000.00
|625,000.00
|Comtex Trading
|Offshore Offshore loan
|1,000,000.00
|–
|Comtex Trading
|Offshore Offshore loan
|650,000.00
|–
|Comtex Trading
|Offshore loan
|200,000.00
|–
|Comtex Trading
|Offshore loan
|80,000.00
|–
|Connick Investments
|Mobile handsets
|985,757.90
|–
|Consultus Publishing Services
|Education textbooks
|417,463.15
|417,463.15
|Continental Marketing
|Medical equipment
|95,029.00
|90,756.90
|COOPERS ZIMBABWE
|Intermediate goods, Services
|538,220.83
|538,220.83
|Copier Parts Company
|Offshore loan
|220,413.17
|–
|Copier Parts Company
|Printing equipment and accessories
|499,927.00
|–
|Copier Parts
|Computer consumables andaccessories
|1,111,534.93
|1,262,338.59
|Coram Mushuta
|Property sale proceeds
|140,000.00
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|234,311.97
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|7,967.42
|257,606.39
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|4,453.44
|4,453.00
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|42,478.54
|42,478.54
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|10,557.45
|10,557.00
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|46,915.57
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|5,323.24
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|28,695.00
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|3,758.99
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|1,997.48
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|1841.76
|–
|Corpserve Registrars (Pvt) Limited
|Dividends
|495,901.00
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividend
|15,327.00
|–
|Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|1773.24
|580,565.53
|Cortech Solutions
|Electric devices
|38,648.95
|38,648.95
|Courseview Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|847,062.40
|197,062.00
|CP Chemicals
|Agro Chemicals
|11,724,095.00
|11,724,095.40
|CPS Africa Pvt Ltd
|Dark chocolates & Palm Olein
|195,669.39
|195,669.39
|Credfin
|Offshore loan
|861,685.26
|–
|Credifin
|Offshore loan
|364,321.02
|–
|Credifin Pvt Ltd
|Offshore loan
|2,795,664.13
|17,999.98
|Crispy Chicken Restaurants
|Offshore loan
|3,309,062.72
|3,309,062.72
|Croco Holdings
|Guarantee
|400,000.00
|–
|Croco Motors
|Motor vehicles
|1,971,275.88
|200,000.88
|Cummings Zimbabwe
|Importation of diesel enginegenerators
|4,238,861.97
|–
|CZI
|Workshop fees
|12,953.10
|11,663.26
|Dairibord Holdings
|Offshore loan
|321,257.65
|–
|Dairibord Holdings
|Offshore loan
|531,138.72
|1,841.76
|Dasapa Trading
|Offshore loan
|215,116.67
|–
|Datlabs
|Pharmaceutical goods
|108,471.00
|74,644.12
|DCC Tapson and Sons PL
|Offshore loan
|63,078.00
|–
|DCC Tapson and Sons PL
|Offshore loan
|54,946.00
|118,024.00
|Debshan (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|4,739,518.00
|–
|Delta Beverages
|Dividends
|104,420,879.72
|–
|Delta Beverages
|Import of Goods & Services
|48,543,125.59
|–
|Delta Beverages
|Offshore loan
|3,900,000.00
|–
|Delta Beverages
|Goods & Services
|3,459,804.72
|–
|Delta Beverages
|Offshore loan
|23,869,205.25
|142,298,700.57
|Dendairy Limited
|Raw materials
|609,670.16
|–
|Dendairy (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|3,036,136.70
|–
|Dendairy (Pvt) Ltd
|500,000.00
|–
Dendairy Zimbabwe
|Raw materials, Freight and labour services
434,938.34
|–
|Dendairy Pvt Ltd
|Offshore loan
|95,994.08
|–
|Dendairy
|Raw materials
|1,877,478.52
|29,788.48
|Devetail Consultancy
|Crude Palm Oil
|32,399.31
|–
|Dieftracmack Marketing Pvt Ltd
|Offshore loan
|176,510.52
|176,510.52
|Directory Publishers
|Repairs and Maintenance,
|122,513.00
|122,513.00
|Distell Limited
|NRTA
|22,857,263.08
|–
|DMD Health Care
|Medical goods/pharmaceuticals
|201,244.00
|–
|DMD Healthcare
|Medical goods
|14,117.00
|–
|DMD Healthcare
|Pharmaceuticals
|333,767.10
|–
|Dmd Healthcare
|Medical goods/pharmaceuticals
|800.08
|549,928.18
|Dorota Trading
|Offshore loan
|2,256,097.69
|2,048,000.00
|Douglas St Ledger
|Equipment
|171,359.76
|171,359.76
|Drummond Ranching (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|375,000.00
|375,000.00
|Duzzit Clothiers
|Fabric, Freight charges
|17,568.82
|17,568.82
|Eagle Italian
|construction
|179,000.00
|–
|ECOBANK ZIMBABWE
|group shared services for ICT systems and support service
|4,145,883.00
|–
|Ecobank
|5,420,000.00
|–
|Ecobank Zimbabwe
|Money Market Investments
|17,000,000.00
|8,769,053.50
|Econet Wireless
|Rights issue, Debenture proceeds
|24,329,966.00
|–
|Econet Wireless
|Dividends
|48,304,401.65
|–
|Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd
|Network Equipment
|71,319,863.71
|–
|Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd
|Core Network Equipment& Support Services
|2,411,214.39
|–
|Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd
|Car tracking platform
|610,084.68
|–
|Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd
|Revenue Assurance, Fraud mgnt Services
|486,229.22
|–
Econet Wireless Pvt Ltd
|Software Licence fees and
1,161,121.69
|–
Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd
|Communication and network
1,788,526.15
|–
|Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd
|Sim Packs
|292,830.20
|68,796,533.28
|Edgars Store Ltd
|Franchisee fees
|540,000.00
|540,000.00
|Eduloan Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|757,581.09
|757,581.09
|Edurate Investments
|Grain import
|7,951,072.35
|1,955,080.74
|Edward C. Walton
|Disinvestments from portfolio
|95,000.00
|–
|EFT Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt)
|Offshore loan
|318,330.00
|318,330.00
|Elimobil Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|Earthmoving,Motorbike,Tractors
|947,311.00
|947,311.00
|Emeritus Re-insurance
|Insurance claims and premiums
|574,940.36
|–
|Emeritus Reinsurance Pvt Ltd
|Software License fees andpremiums
|209,255.64
|–
|Engen Petroleum
|Offshore loan
|21,696,847.11
|–
|Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt)
|Fuel&Late Payment Penalty Interest
|22,694,444.00
|–
|Engen Petroleum
|Offshore loan
|10,674,508.80
|–
|Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
390,007.00
|–
|Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe Pvt
|Lubricants
|474,503.58
|–
|Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt)
|Fuel
|6,650,275.39
|30,809,229.00
|Enterpro Pvt Ltd
|Equipment and Software Licence
|43,140.00
|–
|EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd
|Non-Resident Transferable Account
|3,709,312.35
|3,707,300.35
|Epiroc Zimbabwe
|Machinery and Spares
|195,856.00
|–
|Epiroc Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|3,120,660.00
|–
|Epiroc Zimbabwe (Formerly Atlas Corp)
Equipment/ Machinery and spares
579,058.00
|–
|EPIROC ZIMBABWE
|Equipment
|159,686.00
|3,476,202.15
|Ethiopian Airways
|Corporate Non Resident (Transitory) Account
|12,095,209.97
|–
|Evans Shepherd (Pvt) Ltd
|Importation of text books
|18,550.00
|18,550.00
|Eversharp
|Exercise book making machine
|431,718.91
|–
|Eversharp
|Various items
|25,840.00
|385,840.90
|Extreme Oils
|Offshore loan
|2,277,614.67
|2,277,614.67
Fastjet Zimbabwe Limited
|Aircraft lease, and South Africa Home Affairs penalty
2,716,375.60
|–
|Fastjet Zimbabwe Ltd
|Offshore loan
|22,524,738.00
|6,932,635.57
|FBC Bank
|Offshore loan
|90,000,000.00
|10,000,000.00
|FBC Bank
|Offshore loan
|10,000,000.00
|887,188.00
|FBC Building Society
|Loan
|2,185,585.39
|316,274.84
|Fert – Map Pvt Ltd
|Fertiliser
|4,017,804.17
|–
|Fert-Map Pvt Ltd
|Polywoven bag machine, Fertiliser
|579,171.35
|4,196,975.50
|First Instrumentation
|Factory spares, and Biometric System
|45,427.52
|45,427.82
|First Mutual Reinsurance
|Reinsurance
|846,351.94
|828,959.94
|First Transfer Secretaries
|Dividends
|260,105.00
|–
|First Transfer Secreteries
|Dividends
|2,462,823.53
|–
|First Transfer Secretaries
|Dividend
|4,118,303.88
|6,431,127.41
|Flame Lily Venture Capital
|Dividend
|960,000.00
|260,000.00
|Fliknik Enterprises
|Groceries
|4,451,708.24
|3,451,708.24
|Flooktex Enterprises Pl
|Raw materials and Spares
|296,236.51
|–
|Flooktex Entreprises
|Polyester Yarn and Fabrics
|84,608.58
|–
|Folkton Enterprises
|Offshore loan
|288,288.00
|–
|Folkton Enterprises
|Offshore loan
|143,025.00
|–
|Folkton Enterprises
|Offshore loan
|122,834.00
|554,147.00
|Food And Industrial Processors
|Intermediate goods
|35,250.00
|–
|Food and Industrial Processors
|Importation of raw materials
|1,860,385.87
|1,895,635.87
|Forever Living Products
|Cosmetic Products
|92,559.00
|92,558.58
|Fossil Agro (Pvt) Ltd
|Agrochemicals
|1,281,413.25
|–
|Fossil Agro (Pvt) Ltd
|Agro Chemicals
|4,866,340.00
|–
|Fourex Pvt Ltd
|Equipment & machinery
|17,446.50
|–
|Fourex
|Equipment/ machinery
|160,502.66
|119,944.61
|Frenkel Textiles Private Limited
|Hotel bed linen and towels
|244,240.66
|244,240.06
|Frolgate Technology (Pty) Ltd
|Eqiuipment and Machinery
|289,074.88
|–
|Frugiparus (Pvt) Ltd T/a Food
|Franchise Fees
|79,135.71
|79,135.00
GEC Zimbabwe
|Transformers, income feeder, installation and commissioning of income feeder
265,464.13
|240,728.22
|Gill Godlonton & Gerrans Legal Practitioners
|Debt Collection
|446,000.00
|–
|Gill, Godlonton&Gerran
|Disinvestments proceeds
|1,605,502.99
|1,847,188.00
|Gladmill Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|4,168,737.93
|–
|Gloworm Investments
|Offshore loan
|200,000.00
|–
|Golden Beams Developments(Pvt)Ltd
|Offshore loan
|750,000.00
|–
|Golden Horizon International Holding Ltd
Consumables and Spares
2,341,390.58
|–
|Golden Horizon International Holding Ltd Zimbabwe
Offshore loan
2,810,000.00
|5,151,390.58
|Gold Leaf Tobacco
|324,301.64
|–
|Gonvil Investments
|Loan
|153,770.00
|153,770.00
|Grant Thornton
|Offshore loan
|272,936.11
|272,936.11
|Green Fuel
|Offshore loan
|800,000.00
|–
|Green Fuel
|Offshore loan
|38,000,000.00
|33,750,000.00
|Greenwood Parke Eye Centre
|Medical Supplies
|1,651.59
|–
|Gripton Investments
|Mobile handsets
|595,000.00
|595,000.00
|Guild Of Spar Grocers
|Retainer: supply, support & maintenance
|16,780.09
|–
|Guild of Spars
|Services
|15,120.20
|15,117.20
|H&H Microfinance(Pvt) Ltd formerly Litreton Investments
|Offshore loan
194,781.37
|–
|Halsman Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd
|Floor polish
|21,789.05
|21,789.05
|Hang-Up (Pvt) Ltd
|Manufactured goods
|228,916.63
|–
|Heliflex Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|equipment
|168,964.65
|–
|Heritage Park
|Offshore loan
|186,668.00
|–
|Holbud Ltd
|Treasury Bills
|34,378,296
|–
|Holbud Ltd
|NRTA
|304,000.00
|39,574,158.07
|Honda Centre
|Offshore loan
|768,334.14
|–
|Horizon Healthcare Services
|Patient monitors
|31,876.44
|–
Hunyani Paper and Packaging Ltd
|Paper reels and board, interest on overdue amounts
6,650,712.16
|–
|Hunyani Paper & Packaging
|Paper reels, IT consultancy,
|2,100,912.08
|–
|Hunyani Paper & Packaging
|Paper reels, IT consultancy,
|426,521.66
|6,070,163.33
|Hyderry Ltd
|Loan
|1,389,000.00
|1,389,000.00
|I Pack Zimbabwe Limited
|Machinery and Equipment
|193,925.00
|–
|Icecash International Limited
|Software license fees
|61,135.56
|–
|Ichthus Cranes Pvt Ltd
|Grove Terrain Crane and accessories
|1,085,150.00
|1,085,150.00
|IETC
|Offshore loan
|7,799,480.00
|–
|IETC Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|665,000.00
|–
|IETC Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|665,000.00
|–
|IETC
|Offshore loan
|2,415,000.00
|–
|IETC
|Offshore loan
|901,808.00
|–
|IETC
|Offshore loan-repayable grant
|386,666.67
|3,701,288.00
|Imara Capital
|Dividends
|783,049.43
|783,049.43
|Imperial Plastics (Pvt) Ltd
|Machinery
|52,000.00
|52,000.00
|Inamo Agriculture
|Offshore loan
|762,782.92
|–
|Inamo Investments
|Offshore loan
|1,321,956.52
|–
|Indale Truck And Trailer
|Intermediate Goods
|13,778.72
|13,778.72
|Indigo Plastics (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|63,355.50
|63,355.50
|Indigovision Trading
|LP Gas
|448,122.17
|314,587.81
|Inductoserve (Pvt) Ltd
|Earth Moving equipment
|251,045.20
|–
|Inductoserve Private Limited
|Tractors, Front end loaders, Tipper trucks
|252,686.02
|22,971.46
|Innovent Zimbabwe
|Computers and accessories
|808,680.00
|808,679.70
|Innscor Appliance Manufacturing
|Offshore loan
|173,862.00
|–
|Innscor Appliance Manufacturing
|Packaging material and Freight
|372,506.54
|–
Innscor Appliance Manufacturing
|Compressors and refrigerating
210,353.00
|–
|Innscor Appliance Manufacturing (Capri)
|Compressors for refrigeration
105,106.90
|–
|Innscor Africa Limited
|Baking ingredients
|177,635.00
|–
|Innscor Africa Limited
|Importation of baking aids
|288,853.99
|–
|Innscor Africa Limited
|Manufactured Goods
|24,728.30
|–
|Innscor Africa Ltd T/A Baker’S Inn Bakeries
Machinery / Equipment
38,905.81
|–
|Innscor
|Offshore loan
|674,864.00
|1,415,340.10
|Institute Of Chartered Secretaries And Administrators In Zimbabwe.
|Affiliation membership fees
|52,761.00
|52,761.47
|Intaba Trading
|Manufactured Goods
|386,696.86
|–
|Intaba trading
|Crop Care Chemicals, GrainProtectant
|145,162.40
|–
|Intaba Trading Pvt Ltd
|Insecticides
|93,056.86
|145,162.40
|Interoll Trading Private Limited
|Bitumen
|314,112.23
|–
|Intertoll Zimbabwe
|137,511.32
|137,920.82
|Intertoll Zimbabwe
|1,125,000.00
|–
|Edurate Investments Pvt Ltd
|Offshore loan
|15,098,192.21
|–
|Irvines Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|Loan facility
|3,136,164.00
|1,786,164.00
|Jiangxi International Zimbabwe
|Second hand tipper trucks, loaders and excavator, and parts.
|567,575.51
|567,575.51
|JK Motors
|Fuel
|172,760.00
|172,760.00
|Jin En International Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|4,557,750.00
|4,557,750.00
|Jonkershoek Trading T/A Tyre Chain Services Zimbabwe
|Equipment- electric motor andcrusher spares
38,853.24
|–
|Jonkershoek Trading T/A Tyre Chain Services Zimbabwe
|Electric motor and crusher spares
|349,338.41
|388,191.65
|JSS National Holdings
|Manufactured goods and motor Vehicles
|126,123.11
|126,123.11
|July Twenty Eight
|Software Fees
|285,831.48
|285,831.48
|Kaltrade Private Limited
|Manufactured Goods
|232,940.82
|–
|Kamoso Investments
|Fuel
|555,615.29
|555,615.29
|Kanokanga And Partners
|Immovable property proceeds
|77,359.17
|–
|Kanokanga And Partners
|Debt collection
|24,714.07
|–
|Kanokanga And Partners
|Debt collection
|24,312.28
|–
|Kanokanga And Partners
|Debt collected
|18,813.50
|–
|Kanokanga And Partners
|Debt collection
|11,000.00
|125,313.87
|Kantor and Immerman
|Funds collected on behalf of client
|59,000.00
|59,000.00
|Kanu Equipment Zimbabwe
|Equipment
|46,231.10
|–
|Kanu Equipment Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|Spares
|199,474.63
|–
|Kanu Equipment
|Offshore loan
|263,010.00
|502,663.94
|Katundu Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|543,311.67
|–
|Koala Park
|Raw Materials
|58,964.00
|58,964.00
KPMG Zimbabwe
|Membership fees, IT shared services, Marketing services, Professional and technical
926,804.49
|–
|KPMG ZIMBABWE
|Services
|293,257.58
|1,220,062.07
|Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe
|Cement
|1,114,981.94
|–
|Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|14,064,000.00
|–
|Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe
|Loan Facility
|1,005,882.00
|13,233,860.23
|Lake Harvest
|Loan Facility
|1,500,000.00
|–
|Larkcon Enterprises
|Motor Vehicles & Freight Charges
|227,673.00
|227,673.00
|Lazenbury Engineers (Pvt) Ltd T/A Toptech Computers
|IT equipment
|301,250.00
|301,250.00
|Lemonseed Investments
|Assorted Goods
|93,240.00
|93,240.12
|Le Sel Brands
|Freight Charges
|38,347.73
|–
|Le Sel Brands
|Freight Charges for imported
|159,451.24
|–
|Lesaffre Zimbabwe Pl
|Factory Equipment
|4,996,889.00
|–
|Lesaffre Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|45,190.49
|5,042,079.49
|Lethram Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|Loan facility
|44,368.79
|44,368.29
|Lilfordia School
|Irrigation Equipment
|12,550.00
|12,550.00
|Lion Stores
|Household plastic ware
|64,549.82
|64,549.82
|Livetouch Investments
|Equipment/Machinery, spares
|6,931,426.12
|6,381,426.12
|Lobels Bread
|Raw materials
|891,623.99
|–
|Lobels Bread Ltd
|Raw Materials
|788,875.51
|301,904.43
|Longman Zimbabwe
|StanChart
|91,373.31
|91,373.31
|Losave Investments
|Materials
|1,067,901.22
|–
|Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Union Hardware
|Building Materials
|388,260.97
|–
|Losave (Pvt) Ltd t/a Investments Union
|Building materials
|23,679.40
|–
|Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Union Hardware
|Lamp Lights And Lamp Holders
|19,321.00
|–
|Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd t/a Union Hardware
|Manufactured goods
|1,486.19
|443,960.65
|Lospen Farming
|Blueberry Plants
|94,727.72
|–
|Lospen Farming
|Pruning containers
|52,155.00
|–
|Lospen Farming
|Blueberry substrate
|27,617.47
|5,069.19
|Lotus Stationery Manufacturers
|Manufactured Goods
|285,347.59
|–
|Lydon Properties
|Rice and Popcorn
|169,801.09
|169,801.00
|Ma Auto Suppliers
|Motor Spares
|55,953.59
|55,953.59
|Mac Brothers
|Offshore loan
|108,992.44
|–
|MAC Brothers Zimbabwe
|Catering Supplies
|22,873.13
|–
|Macoil Gas
|Fuel
|2,831,467.66
|2,323,854.00
|Mafuro farming
|Loan
|486,996.16
|–
|Major Meats Butchery
|Offshore loan
|96,775.00
|–
|Major Meats Butchery
|Offshore loan
|250,000.00
|346,775.00
|Malitech Holdings
|Equipment
|136,588.94
|–
|Mall Route Group
|Importation of Bitumen
|31,958.00
|31,958.00
|Mark Manolios Sports
|Sports Apparel
|13,996.92
|13,996.62
|Marsh Insurance Brokers Zimbabwe
|Dividends
|442,500.50
|442,500.50
|Masimba Industries Pvt Ltd T/A Masimba Holdings
Steel Products
461,146.62
|–
|Masimba Holdings
|Directors Fees, Formwork, Tipper trucks
|26,855.03
|488,001.65
|Matabeleland Clothing Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
|Clothing Material
|91,384.71
|–
|Matsa Energy Pvt Ltd
|Gas
|683,067.83
|–
|Mawere Sibanda Commercial Lawyers
|Debt collection
|802,444.00
|685,344.00
|Mbudzi Peoples Market
|Offshore loan
|860,000.00
|–
|Medent (Pvt) Ltd
|Respiratory wear/personal protective equipment
|170,147.07
|–
|Mediwise Medical
|Medical consumables
|212,688.00
|212,688.00
|Medsure Healthcare Pl
|Health Equipment and
|203,018.20
|–
|Medsure Diagnostics
|Health Products
|744,996.73
|948,104.93
|Medtech Education and Laboratory
|Goods
|61,215.18
|–
|Mega Market
|Goods
|467,667.07
|–
|Mega Market
|Groceries and spare parts
|12,521,608.00
|–
|Mega Pak Zimbabwe
|Manufactured goods
|27,065,793.16
|–
|Mega Pak Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|Technical fees, Royalty, materials, closures, mould rentals, seal kit. machine spares
|2,650,390.48
|8,585,470.81
|Mezzotin
|Offshore loan
|250,000.00
|–
|Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practice
|Property sale proceeds
|51,609.54
|51,609.54
|Microhub Financial Services
|Offshore loan
|562,345.00
|–
|Microhub Financial Services
|Offshore loan
|110,829.66
|673,174.66
|Microred Zimbabwe
|Loan facility
|898,233.43
|–
|Millchem Zimbabwe T/A Gardoserve (Pvt) Ltd
|Loan facility
|416,396.22
|416,396.22
|Minch Structures T/A Unifit
|Offshore loan
|348,000.00
|348,000.00
|Mining Industry Pension Fund
|Pension benefits
|884,073.04
|884,073.04
|Mota-Engil Engenharia
|Offshore loan
|11,686,146.00
|–
|Mota Engil Zimbabwe
|Soares and explossives
|2,438,542.64
|–
|Mota -Engil Zimbawe
|Offshore loans
|9,811,146.00
|23,635,835.53
|Mountain King Investments
|Air and oil filters
|24,657.41
|24,657.41
|Mtetwa and Nyambirai
|Property sale proceeds
|204,740.22
|204,720.00
|Munella Enterprise
|Fertiliser
|95,355.00
|–
|Munella Enterprises
|Maize and Soya
|273,191.56
|–
|Munella Enterprises
|Soya cake
|128,274.00
|–
|Munella Enterprises
|Import of Sulphate of Potash
|58,252.68
|496,820.56
|Mutare Bottling Company (Pvt) Ltd
|Coca Cola Soft Drinks Pet & Cans
|58,505.40
|–
|Mutare Bottling Company
|Concentrates & soft drinks
|54,768.00
|–
|Mutare Bottling
|Beverages
|1,035,470.10
|–
|Mutare Mart & Exchange (Pvt) Ltd
|Household goods
|136,998.00
|136,998.00
|N Bhadhela & Sons Wholesalers Pl
|Cosmetics And Lion Matches
|232,162.95
|–
|N. Bhadella
|Offshore loan
|126,718.76
|358,881.71
|Naklon Trading
|Splash car shampoo, Leather Care,
|180,487.00
|180,487.00
|Nanavac Investments
|Consumer goods
|28,048.38
|–
|Nanavac T/A Choppies
|23,443.71
|–
|Nanavac Investments T/A Choppies
|Assorted Groceries
|2,742,002.00
|2,685,877.43
|National Dairy Cooperative
|Molasses
|7,689.00
|7,688.70
|National Foods
|Food additives
|219,986.16
|–
|National Foods
|Dividend
|6,564,990.14
|–
|National Foods
|Dividends
|5,378,770.54
|–
|National Foods
|Dividends
|2,995,952.44
|–
|National Foods
|Food
|1,389,750.00
|7,101,443.93
|Natprint Zimbabwe
|Importation of paper
|240,259.06
|–
|Natprint Zimbabwe
|Paper
|353,275.72
|–
|Navro Investments T/A ArizaLTYRES
|Imports of tyres
|189,633.44
|–
|NEC Africa Pty
|Non Resident Corporate Account balance
|51,048.33
|–
|NEC Africa Pty
|NRTA
|611,540.00
|462,588.33
|Nedbank
|Nostro-Gap
|6,065,108.92
|–
|Nedbank Zimbabwe
|Services and software licences
|2,037,128.14
|–
|Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited
|Management Services & Project Fees
|4,356,684.69
|5,942,945.79
|Nestle Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|24,000,000.00
|–
|Nestle Zimbabwe
|Goods and services
|10,191,791.51
|–
|Nestle Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|Various commodities, various fee types, machinery, salaries, laboratory charges
|4,319,135.70
|28,319,135.70
|Nestorville Trading
|Offshore loan
|1,466,250.00
|1,316,250.00
|New Avakash
|Pharmaceuticals
|579,337.36
|–
|New Avakash
|Medical Equipment and supplies
|238,358.20
|–
|New Avakash International
|Pharmaceuticals
|3,509,361.21
|–
|New Avakash International
|Pharmaceuticals
|879,650.84
|–
|New Avakash International
|Pharmaceuticals
|487,772.00
|–
|New Avakash International
|Pharmaceuticals
|554,122.90
|–
|New Avakash International
|Pharmaceuticals
|30,030.00
|–
|New Avakash International
|Pharmaceuticals
|249,754.13
|–
|New Avakash International
|Pharmaceuticals
|306,866.00
|6,835,252.83
|New Health 263
|Software License fees
|103,679.76
|103,679.76
|Nexus Open Systems
|Computer Accessories
|210,687.58
|–
|Nice Sky Development
|Offshore loan
|1,000,000.00
|–
|Nicozdiamond Insurance
|Maintenance fees and Reinsurance premiums
|33,507.70
|33,507.70
|NMB Bank
|Loan facility
|8,244,148.10
|8,244,148.12
|NMB Bank
|Dividend
|259,022.86
|259,022.86
|NMB Bank
|Loan facility
|4,196,263.94
|4,196,263.94
|NMB Bank
|DSTV Subscriptions
|2,373,511.10
|2,373,511.00
|NMB Bank
|Offshore loan
|1,400,000.00
|1,400,000.00
|Olam Zimbabwe
|Rice
|1,331,810.45
|–
|OLAM Zimbabwe
|Rice
|1,480,190.45
|–
|Olam Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|Rice
|1,031,188.45
|–
|Old Mutual
|Disinvestment proceeds
|50,000,000.00
|–
|Old Mutual Investment Group
|Software fees
|156,958.21
|–
|Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited
|Dividends
|14,250,000.00
|–
|Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited
|Dividends
|5,343,750.00
|–
|Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited
|Dividends
|5,343,750.00
|–
|Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited
|Dividends
|3,562,500.00
|–
|Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Pvt) Ltd
Consultancy Fees
676,573.27
|–
|Old Mutual Shared Services
|Services
|1,752,957.02
|–
|Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited
|Dividends
|3,562,500.00
|84,380,697.05
|Olivine Industries
|Loan facility
|208,000.03
|–
|Olivine Industries
|Loan facility
|3,405,536.59
|–
|Olivine Industries
|Offshore loan
|4,000,000.00
|–
|Olivine Industries (Pvt) Ltd
|Raw Materials & Service Fees
|10,726,444.00
|11,601,042.33
|Omnia Fertilisers
|Raw Materials
|35,700.00
|–
|Omnia Fertilizer (Pvt) Ltd
|Raw Materials
|9,050,950.84
|–
|Omnia Fertiliser
|Raw materials
|1,022,488.74
|10,073,439.58
|Origen Corporation
|Fertiliser
|372,558.48
|372,558.48
|Papyrus (Pvt) Ltd
|Stationary
|322,275.19
|322,275.19
|Parrogate Investments
|Amount erroneously deducted as interest on account
|210,908.42
|–
|Parrogate Zimbabwe
|Maize
|1,541,939.00
|–
|Parrogate Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|635,000.00
|1,452,847.73
|Partspanel T/A Motovac
|Spares
|614,996.23
|–
|Paulos Construction
|Importation of earthmoving
2,828,000.00
|–
|Paynet
|Service payments
|770,298.38
|684,962.52
|Paynet Zimbabwe(Previousl
|Loan facility
|264,058.00
|227,608.91
|Pedstock
|Horticulture Material
|10,564.00
|10,564.00
Pelgin Consultancy Services (Pvt) Ltd
|Earthmoving Equipment and machinery
2,039,659.97
|2,039,659.97
|Peterhouse School
|Loan facility
|3,147.30
|12,623.96
|Pharmaceutical & Chemical
Pharmaceuticals
1,782,729.43
|–
|Pharmaceutical and Chemical
|Medical goods
|3,306,144.12
|3,306,144.12
|Phoenix Consolidated Industries
|Textile fabrics
|14,403.55
|–
|Picktalk investments
|Offshore loan
|2,000,000.00
|–
|Picktalk investments
|Offshore loan
|1,472,000.00
|–
|Piglow Investments
|Paraffin, Petrol and diesel
|2,874,509.00
|2,674,509.00
|Pioneer Hi-Bred Zimbabwe
|Goods and Services
|1,275,728.16
|1,275,728.16
|Pivotal Agro Services
|Agro Chemicals
|273,633.55
|–
|Pivotal Agro Services Pvt Ltd
|Agro Chemicals
|222,673.00
|–
|Pivotal Agro-Services
|Agrochemicals
|40,258.85
|536,565.40
|Polyoak Packaging Private Limited
|Packaging Material & Hire
|1,121,486.26
|1,121,486.26
|PPC Limited
|Offshore loan
|23,989,593.52
|–
|PPC Limited
|Stanbic
|431,621.92
|–
|PPC Zimbabwe Ltd
|Rights issue proceeds
|5,864,022.00
|–
|PPC Zimbabwe Ltd
|Outstanding Dividends
|16,115,404.49
|19,042,642.61
|Premeier Services Medical
|Loan facility
70,194.70
|–
|Premier Service Medical Aid Society
|Medical services
|1,221.17
|895,051.71
Prime Seed Co (Pvt) Ltd
|Vegetable seed, vehicle, royalties, laptop, and medical aid
300,500.93
|–
|Primtrim Enterprises
|Rice and Wheat
|4,719,605.65
|4,219,605.65
|Probottlers
|Royalty Fees
|123,547.00
|123,547.00
|Proclassic Trading
|Tyres
|896,909.36
|896,909.36
|Prof Cakana T/A The Haematology Centre
Equipment
130,880.25
|115,615.05
|Profeeds
|Intermediate Goods
|159,364.00
|117,653.58
|Proglo t/a Frowane Engineering
|Mining laboratory consumables
|105,831.98
|105,831.98
|Prosperous Day Investments
|Chemicals
|857,595.12
|857,595.12
|Provalley
|Raw materials and spares
|555,516.00
|–
|Provalley
|Corn starch
|1,441,013.00
|–
|Provalley Zimbabwe
|Hardware products
|1,006,549.94
|–
|Provalley Zimbabwe
|Hardware Products
|12,051,349.17
|–
|Pulse Medical
|Pharmaceutical goods
|640,109.99
|–
|Pure Oil
|Offshore loan
|1,438,157.75
|–
|Pure Oil
|Offshore loan
|1,284,847.96
|–
|Pure Oil (NMB Bank)
|Agri Commodities and Finance
|1,395,585.45
|–
|Pure Oil
|Offshore loan
|1,110,589.59
|–
|Pure Oil (NMB Bank)
|Agri Commodities and Finance
|538,905.00
|–
|Pure Oil
|Offshore Loan
|1,069,070.60
|–
|Pure Oil
|Offshore loan
|900,000.00
|–
|Pure Oil
|Offshore loan
|258,210.51
|2,095,366.86
|Qbic Corrugated Packaging
|Test Liner
|60,509.19
|–
|Quton Seed Company
|Raw materials and Management services
|314,824.00
|–
|Quton Seed Company
|Raw materials and Management services
|647,275.00
|–
|Quton Seed Company Pvt Ltd
|Dividends
|1,594,421.50
|2,074,070.50
|R & S Diesel Pro Pvt Ltd
|Excavator, Engine rebuild spares, Diesel Generating set Software licence fees and technical fees,
|255,929.57
|200,000.00
|Radar Holdings
|Dividends
|27,081.08
|–
|Ram Petroleum
|Fuel
|3,770,033.25
|3,770,033.25
|Rana Brothers
|Crude Palm Oil
|51,948.21
|–
|Rawfert
|Transitory account
|8,454,214.63
|1,692,010.86
|Real Gain Investments
|Offshore loan
|9,891,594.78
|–
|Redan Petroleum
|Fuel and machinery
|25,410,722.62
|–
|Redan Petroleum
|Loan
|2,300,780.00
|27,711,502.62
|Refiloe
|Fertilizers
|38,184.87
|38,184.87
|Reinforced, Steel Contractors
|Raw Materials, Lubricants
|833,141.46
|833,141.46
|Regional Data Solutions
|ICT Goods
|15,100.12
|15,100.12
|Rema Tip Top (Pvt) Ltd
|Equipment and spares
|1,280,214.32
|1,280,214.32
|Remoggo Mauritius Pcc
|Offshore loan
|10,167,166.00
|8,667,165.00
Restinered
Investments T/AExclusive
|CADAC Gas stoves, cylinders and accessories, Warehousing rental, Transportation services
343,560.03
|Restinered Investments
|CADAC Inventory
|33,700.00
|377,259.85
|Retvic Pvt Ltd/Tiger Wheel
|Tyres
|2,298,220.00
|–
|Rex Madamombe
|Loan
|20,000.00
|20,000.00
|Ribitiger T/A Triangle Tyres
|Importation of Household goods and Tyres
|187,855.15
|187,855.15
|Riteon Investments
|Greenhouse plastics,
|432,966.69
|432,966.00
|Romwe Farming
|Offshore loan
|43,518.63
|–
|Romwe Farming
|Loan
|141,481.37
|185,000.00
|Rundale Investments
|Mining Equipment
|143,565.36
|10,911.61
|S. A Airlink
|Airfares
|1,022,223.36
|114,501.00
|SADC Finance Resource Centre
|Non Resident Corporate Account Balance
|19,443.30
|19,443.30
|Saiwit Holdings
|Services
|14,792.00
|–
|Saiwit Technology
|Fertilizer
|391,582.00
|14,792.36
|Sakunda Holdings
|Hire Fees
|9,314,135.28
|–
|Sakunda Holdings
|Lease Charges for electricity generation
|34,323,690.77
|43,637,826.05
|Saltis Consulting
|Offshore loan
|389,760.00
|–
|Saltis Consulting (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|301,103.09
|–
|SAMZIM
|Cell phone accessories and electronic gadgets
|664,520.14
|664,520.14
|Sandvik Mining And Construction
|Dividends
|9,653,022.00
|–
|Sandvik Mining Zimbabwe
|Mining Equipment
|315,007.07
|9,968,029.07
|Scanlen & Holderness
|Computer hardware
|213,479.63
|–
|Scanlen and Holderness
|Computer Hardware
|224,268.51
|–
|Scanlen And Holderness
|Debt Collected from Trojan
|459,448.07
|–
|Scanlen And Holderness
|Remittances of amount collected from debtor
|83,304.67
|–
|Scanlen and Holderness Solicitors
|Debt recovery
|4,182.00
|984,682.88
|Scanlink Group
|Offshore trade credit facility
|1,149,029.00
|–
|Schweppes Zimbabwe
|Spares and annual audit fees
|31,752.00
|–
|Schweppes Ltd
|Raw materials
|4,662,962.02
|–
|Schweppes Ltd
|Spares
|95,886.09
|–
|Schweppes Ltd
|Raw materials
|1,048,337.32
|–
|Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited
|Concentrates
|717,696.00
|–
|Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited
|Purchase of preforms, juice, shrink wrap and juice
|1,485,841.59
|5,830,931.02
|Sedan Chair Trading
|Steel
|38,595.08
|–
|Sedan Chair Trading
|Raw Materials
|45,392.00
|–
|Sedan Chair Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Iron, steel
|65,442.04
|97,922.04
|SEEDCO LTD
|Loan
|2,239,991.00
|–
Seed Co Limited
|Reimbursement of payment o
1,282,138.13
|–
Seedco Zimbabwe Limited
|Valley Irrigation, Agrico and Seedco International Botswana
867,334.92
|–
|Seedco Zimbabwe Limited
|Importation of goods
|7,319,179.87
|2,187,915.93
|Senja Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|1,518,500.00
|1,518,500.00
|Serviettes (Pvt) Ltd
|Imports -serviettes rolls
|11,962.92
|11,962.92
|SF Musiiwa
|Medical Treatment
|17,223.19
|17,223.19
|Shamid Trading (Pvt)Ltd
|Imports – stamp material
|8,490.38
|8,490.38
|Sinharaja Trading Private Limited
|Parallel shaft electric starter
|5,023.46
|–
|Sinharaja Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Irrigation machinery parts and apparatus
|20,166.53
|25,189.99
|Sky Phamaceuticals
|Medical Goods/Pharmaceuticals
|211,911.59
|–
|Sky Pharmaceuticals
|Intermediate goods
|116,121.09
|–
|Sky Pharmacetical
|Medical goods
|114,186.00
|–
|SMM Instruments
|Spares
|322,825.35
|–
|Solar Farming
|Stock Feed additives
|10,308.00
|10,308.00
|Solutions For Africa (Pvt) Ltd
|Prepaid Electricity Meters
|240,945.21
|–
|Sondelani Ranching
|Poultry Equipment
|38,000.00
|–
|Sondelani Ranching (Pvt) Ltd
|Loan facility
|350,000.00
|–
|Sondelani Ranching (Pvt)
|Loan facility
|199,562.00
|–
|Sondelani Ranching (Pvt)
|Loan facility
|68,458.94
|38,000.00
|South African Airways
|Corporate Non Resident (Transitory Account)
|9,300,000.00
|–
|Southern Sunshine Link
|Offshore loan
|802,000.00
|500,000.00
|Southsea Investments
|Live birds
|76,594.88
|76,594.88
|Sparkle Beverages
|Preforms And Labels
|151,616.50
|151,616.50
|Stanbic Bank
|Nostro Funding Gap
|55,978,659.45
|1,810,631.20
|Stand Five Four Nought
|Offshore loan
|169,407.00
|–
|Standfast Contractors
|Water purification filters
|21,120.71
|21,120.71
|Steel Brands
|Plant/machinery and raw materials
|288,025.18
|288,025.18
|SteelForce Holdings
|Soap bars
|607,616.95
|–
|Steelforce Holdings Pvt Ltd
|Raw Materials
|1,544,617.83
|–
|Steelforce Holdings (Pvt) Ltd
|Raw materials
|167,688.07
|2,319,922.85
|Steelbase Private Limited
|Steel products
|258,231.09
|–
|StenHop Investments
|Raw Materials
|1,673,543.56
|1,641,143.56
|Stoneark Investment
|Tyres
|1,238,929.66
|1,238,929.66
|Storm Energy
|Fuel
|118,492.42
|–
|Storm Energy
|Offshore loan
|685,125.75
|–
|Storm Energy Ltd
|Non Resident Transitory Account
|248,873.52
|1,099,292.17
|Strauss Zimbabwe
|Fuel
|3,243,618.00
|3,243,618.00
|Sullivans Engineering
|Offshore loan
|29,161.68
|29,161.68
|Surface Wilmar
|Raw Materials
|11,673,569.05
|–
|Surface Wilmar
|Offshore Loan
|9,630,509.26
|–
|Surface Wilmar
|Offshore Loan
|5,569,357.31
|6,973,711.39
|Sustainable Afforestation
|Fertiliser and Herbicides
|153,792.00
|153,792.00
|Swiss Agri
|Treasury Bills
|5,573,547.59
|4,873,547.59
|Taita Trading
|Tyres
|155,430.00
|–
|Taita Trading
|Tyres
|96,991.91
|252,422.91
|Takura Capital
|Disinvestment proceeds
|754,600.00
|–
|Takura Capital
|Disinvestment proceeds
|489,040.00
|–
|Takura Capital
|NMB
|590,239.00
|1,733,879.00
|Tamba Tamba Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|136,501.74
|136,501.74
|Tanmac Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|487,761.11
|–
|Tanmac Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|442,404.59
|–
|Tarcon (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|1,567,891.00
|–
|Tarcon
|Offshore loan
|1,693,079.36
|–
|Tazchem Zimbabwe
|Mining and Water TreatmentChemicals
|100,165.00
|–
|Technosphere Energy Services
|Technical Support
|74,979.00
|–
|Texcolour
|Equipment/ Machinery
|48,480.00
|48,480.00
|Thankful Toddlers
|Diapers
|51,852.53
|51,852.53
|The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|12,000,000.00
|11,850,000.00
|The Estate Manager P\L
|loan
|2,031,687.00
|–
|The Jupiter Drawing
|Marketing and Advertising
|320,463.88
|–
|The Zimbabwe Bata Shoe Company
|Footwear And Services
|1,767,533.29
|–
|The Zimbabwe Bata Shoe Company
|Goods and services
|3,433,143.29
|1,767,533.29
|The Zimbabwe Hosiery Company
|Yarn natural and Tex poly- viscose yarn
|3,148.76
|–
|Thumpmark Investment
|Offshore loan
|1,271,434.85
|–
|Thumpmark Investment
|Offshore loan
|1,225,179.09
|–
|Thumpmark Investment
|Offshore loan
|1,208,312.20
|–
|Tineo Enterprises
|Manufactured Goods
|2,946,016.62
|–
Tineo Enterprises
|Importation of truck spares, equipment
148,967.75
|–
|Tineo Enterprises
|Passenger and truck tyres
|101,663.39
|–
|TM Supermarkets
|Dividends
|1,629,250.00
|–
|Tobereau Investments T/A Food Lovers Market
Franchise Fees
55,630.45
|–
|Toipaz Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|Chemicals
|2,759.19
|–
|TOIPAZ Investments
|Offshore loan
|23,232.45
|25,991.64
|Tokionet
|Machinery and equipment
|161,260.91
|135,359.72
|Total Zimbabwe
|Fuel and services
|3,390,669.29
|–
|Total Zimbabwe
|General Support services
|193,842.56
|–
|Total Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|Dividends
|11,168,850.11
|–
|Total Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|Fuel and Services
|26,776,742.90
|–
|Total Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|Lubricants
|58,208.05
|–
|Total Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|Lubricants
|1,741,306.23
|–
|Total Zimbabwe
|Insurance claims and premiums
|42,717.87
|–
|Total Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|Dividends
|4,320,000.00
|36,834,427.46
|Toyota Zimbabwe
|Motor vehicle, spares, software licence fees and dividends
|4,969,030.79
|–
|Toyota Zimbabwe
|Motor vehicle, spares, software licence fees and dividends
|2,148,540.89
|–
|Toyota Zimbabwe
|Dividends
|343,912.41
|7,461,484.09
|Trade Kings Zimbabwe
|Importation of Beverages
|2,768,970.82
|–
|Trade Kings Zimbabwe
|Raw materials and equipment
|31,747.85
|–
|Tradekings Properties (Pvt) Limited
|Offshore loan
|24,745.00
|–
Tradekings Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|Construction materials and equipment
159,113.44
|–
|Tradekings Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|443,546.55
|832,051.98
|Tredcor Zimbabwe
|Offshore loan
|326,924.04
|0.04
|Tregers Holdings
|raw materials
|3,150,711.90
|–
|Tunsgate Properties
|Offshore loan
|1,108,673.23
|–
|Tunsgate Properties
|Offshore loan
|1,173,507.92
|–
|TRIOMF Fertilisers
|Offshore loan
|203,000.00
|–
|Turbo Mining
|Offshore loan
|1,475,602.00
|1,125,206.71
|Unicorn Trading
|Goods Import
|847,707.69
|–
|Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd
|Loan facility
|253,384.18
|–
|Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd
|1,370,679.00
|–
|Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd
|Loan facility
|157,494.75
|–
|Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd
|Loan facility
|134,166.65
|–
|Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd
|Loan facility
|53,666.66
|–
|Unilever
|Intermediate Goods
|1,306,970.64
|–
|Unilever Zimbabwe
|Raw Materials
|85,887.92
|1,392,858.56
|UNISTREAMS Properties (Pvt) Ltd
|Offshore loan
|41,144.00
|41,144.00
|United Refineries Limited
|Raw Materials
|677,316.00
|–
|United Refineries Limited
|Crude degummed Soya Beal Oil
|145,331.20
|–
|United Refineries Ltd
|Offshore loan
|6,292,927.54
|–
|United Refineries Limited
|Raw Materials
|30,786.00
|–
|United Refineries Ltd
|Offshore loan
|1,818,304.60
|8,933,879.80
|Unitrans Passengers
|NRTA
|456,515.35
|456,515.35
|Uniturtle Industries Zambia Limited
|Non-Resident Transitory Account
|117,190.00
|116,910.12
|Univern Enterprises t/a Southern Region Trading
|Systems
|18,301,226.20
|17,451,226.20
|Untu Capital
|Financial Services Guarantee
|51,598.54
|–
|Untu Microfinance
|Software Setup and installation
|9,075.00
|60,673.54
|Uppertrans
|Offshore loan
|1,266,667.00
|–
|Vakayi Capital
|Loan
|263,166.80
|263,166.89
|Varichem Pharmaceuticals
|Offshore loan
|3,840,747.27
|–
|Veritran Pvt Ltd
|Software Licence Fees
|18,716.12
|–
|Vilmorin & CIE
|Dividends
|1,302,794.80
|1,302,794.80
|Vita Nova
|Machinery and equipment
|4,474.91
|4,474.91
|W and M Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|Sulphuric acid and oleum
|15,133.91
|13,352.84
|Wardstore Enterprises T/A Taita Trading
|Import of tyres
|91,180.36
|91,180.36
|Warehouse Trading
|Offshore loan
|75,244.56
|–
|Warehouse Trading
|Beverages
|25,506.46
|–
|Warehouse Trading
|Offshore loan
|67,687.35
|168,138.37
|Washrock investments
|Equipment
|13,492,089.00
|13,492,089.00
|Waterwright Irrigation Pvt Ltd
|Importation of pivotsand accessories
|131,047.48
|131,047.48
|Well-Dent Warehouse
|Importation of Dental Milling machine
|32,514.08
|–
|Well-Dent warehouse
|Dental Equipment
|5,007.00
|5,800.00
|Wepta Engineering
|Spares
|5,458.13
|–
|Whirlwyn Trading
|Manufactured Goods
|231,629.55
|–
|Willowton Group Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
Raw Materials & Royalties
2,565,693.59
|–
|Willowton Zimbabwe
|Raw Materials
|13,248,764.00
|13,214,458.52
|Windmill Pvt Ltd
|Port Clearance charges
|346,484.15
|–
|Windmill (Pvt) Ltd
|Ammonium Nitrate fertilizer
|5,980,554.36
|–
|Windmill (Pvt) Ltd
|Loan facility
|15,013,167.11
|–
|Windmill (Pvt) Ltd
|Urea
|3,529,367.50
|–
|Windmill (Pvt) Ltd
|Fertilizers
|148,123.26
|–
|Windmill (Pvt) Ltd
|Urea
|4,186,586.00
|–
|Windmill (Pvt) Ltd
|Intermediate goods
|16,626.00
|5,071,455.47
|Woble
|Offshore loan
|4,710,477.00
|4,710,477.00
|World Bicycle Relief
|Loan facility
|558,220.75
|558,220.75
|Xcmg Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|5,637,593.06
|5,360,437.00
|Yatakala Trading
|Goods importation
|15,394.54
|–
|Yatakala Trading (Pvt) Limited T/A Viking Hardware
|Backhoe loader
|57,350.00
|–
|Yatakala Trading (Pvt) Limited T/A Viking Hardware
|Mining Compressors
|29,067.81
|–
|Yatakala Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|Freight charges
|59,900.00
|159,265.28
|Yellyn Pvt Ltd
|V-Belts
|44,120.00
|44,120.00
|Zada Construction
|Construction Vehicles
|840,984.00
|840,984.00
|Zambezi River Authority
|Loan Facility
|2,983,800.00
|2,983,800.00
|ZARNET
|Loan
|21,360,718.00
|18,700,914.00
|ZB Bank Limited
|Software Licence Fees
|8,600.00
|–
|ZB Bank Limited
|Software Licence Fees
|56,046.00
|–
|ZB Bank Limited
|Software Support Fees
|39,956.25
|–
|ZB Bank Limited
|Software Support Fees
|10,195.70
|–
|ZB Bank Limited
|Prepaid VISA cards
|94,483.76
|–
|Zb Bank Ltd
|Software license fees
|137,350.29
|–
|ZB Bank
|Services
|514,000.00
|514,000.00
|ZFC Limited
|Raw Materials
|530,313.20
|2,590.00
|Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust
|Grant
|8,000,000.00
|7,320,000.00
|Zimbabwe Microfinance Fund
|Offshore loan
|3,000,000.00
|–
|Zimbabwe Online (ZOL)
|Fibre Optic, Cable 2 Core,Travel Recharge, Consultancy Training
|31,480.00
|31,480.00
|Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals
|Silver Sulphadiazine
|8,825.00
|–
|Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals
|Organic compounds and mouth fresheners strips
|44,070.00
|52,895.00
Zimbabwe Shipping Services
|Remittance of funds collected – Freight Charges
3,384,623.00
|3,384,623.00
|Zimbabwe Trade Exchange
|Raw Materials
|46,163.00
|–
|Zimbabwe Trade Exchange
|Loan
|88,671.00
|134,833.85
|ZIMBO Tools
|Hardware
|54,110.00
|54,110.14
|Zimind Publishers
|Offshore loan
|201,858.54
|201,858.54
|Zimkings Trading
|Imports of Beverages
|17,365,299.76
|13,737,503.23
|Zundine Trading
|Medical equipment
|1,000,597.36
|107,641.46
|Zurea Investments
|Packaging Material
|53,000.00
|–
|Zurea Investments PVT LTD
|Packaging Material
|166,350.00
|219,350.00
|Zuva Petroleum
|Loan and Loan guarantee fee
|30,695,494.44
|–
|Zuva Petroleum
|Petroleum Products
|20,588,105.69
|20,584,722.25
|Zvemvura Trading
|Cosmetic Products
|1,540,688.88
|851,539.91
|ZX Fuels (Pvt) Ltd
|Petroleum products
|7,404,925.86
|–
|Procomm pvt ltd
|734,314.42
|734,314.42
|FIRST CAPITAL GAP
|FIRST CAPITAL GAP
|15,723,759.02
|10,511,834.93
|STANDARD CHARTERED
|STANDARD CHARTERED GAP
|18,132,129.65
|8,121,180.98
|CBZ GAP
|CBZ GAP
|137,917,784.21
|127,444,838.17
|CANNON MOTORS/AMC
|CANNON MOTORS/AMC NISSAN
|180,031.00
|–
|MICHAEL MUTSAGO
|MICHAEL MUTSAGO
|550,100.56
|–
|CERES FOODS
|CERES FOODS
|374,624.11
|–
|CURVERID TOBACCO
|CURVERID TOBACCO
|7,373,204.38
|–
|EAGLE ITALIAN
|EAGLE ITALIAN
|1,600,180.00
|50,000.00
|MUPINDU LEGAL PRACTIONERS/ MAPFUMO
|MUPINDU LEGAL PRACTIONERS/ MAPFUMO
|95,000.00
|–
|TIANZE
|TIANZE
|7,467,459.22
|–
|VARUN BEVERAGES
|VARUN BEVERAGES
|11,929,812.81
|–
ZIMPAPERS/KALIYUGA
|ZIMPAPERS/KALIYUG A INVESTMENTS
|442,674.89
|–
|PROFERT ZIM
|PROFERT ZIM (litigation reimbursed)
|–
|AFREXIMBANK
|AFREXIMBANK
|190,354,906.55
|–
|CAAZ AIR NAMIBIA KENYA AIRWAYS SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS NHS FGN
|184,707,936.34
|108,563,628.12
|ASP MARKETING
|ASP MARKETING
|30200000
|17,300,000.00
|NAMPAK INTERNATIONAL
|NAMPAK INTERNATIONAL
|56988088.24
|52,988,088.24
|HUAWEI
|HUAWEI
|123062597.2
|123,062,597.17
|SAVINGS BOND
|SAVINGS BOND
|4,040,439.10
|4,040,439.10
|TRADE & DEVELOPMENT
|TRADE & DEVELOPMENT
|510,174,906.33
|510,174,906.33
|TOTAL
|3,770,607,621.18
|2,501,812,439.77
