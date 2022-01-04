RBZ blocked funds as of 31st December 2020

Act No.7 of 2021 Finance Act revealed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) blocked funds balance sheet as of 31 December 2020 and private sector as of 25 September 2021.

“Blocked funds” refers to money generated in a country by a foreign entity or project but can’t be paid pack immediately because of capital flow restrictions, government regulations, or in our case a foreign currency shortage.

BLOCKED FUNDS ON RBZ BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2020



Name of creditor

Debt Source

Date Signed

Initial Amount Outstanding Balance FUEL SUPPLIERS







Trafigura Trafigura Dec-17 390,000,000.00 193,734,273.88 Total Zimbabwe South Africa Oct-19 45,951,030.78 36,241,436.95 Glencore/Zuva UK Dec-18 51,283,600.13 30,996,413.57 IPG Kuwait Oct-18 23,450,320.00 20,906,142.59 Praise Petroleum Zambia Mar-19 27,196,508.99 14,509,552.29 Transoil – JK Motors Transoil-JK Motors Feb-19 5,834,436.94 529,442.45 Engen South Africa Jul-20 62,580,585.88 62,580,585.88 Redan Puma Energy (Pvt) Ltd Jul-20 27,711,502.62 27,711,502.62 Pickglow South Africa Jul-20 2,874,509.00 2,674,509.00 ZX Fuel USA Jul-20 7,404,925.86 7,404,925.86 Strauss Logistics United Kingdom Jul-20 12,637,202.48 3,243,618.00 Storm Energy Storm Energy S.A Jul-20 1,099,292.17 1,099,292.17 ZUVA

Jul-20 30,000,000.00 26,984,722.25 GREENFUELS

Jul-20 38,800,000.00 38,800,000.00 XTREME OILS

Jul-20 2,277,614.67 2,277,614.67 JK Motors

Jul-20 172,760.00 172,760.00 SAKUNDA

Jul-20 43,637,826.05 43,637,826.05 Sub-Total



827,957,783.07 513,504,618.23 MAIZE SUPPLIERS







Afgrain Mauritius 19-Oct-18 100,000,000.00 33,299,167.91 ASP Marketing South Africa 2008 & 2016 36,705,187.78 23,700,000.00 Holbud UK 2004 & 2016 100,185,184.26 71,276,472.49 Cloudburst South Africa 2015-16 11,941,957.97 8,537,466.09 IETC Agri Commodities 2015-16 8,701,288.00 8,701,288.00 Sub-Total



257,533,618.01 145,514,394.49

AIRLINES







IATA International 13 July, 2020 80,183,048.87 79,183,048.87 Emirates UAE 13 July, 2020 62,779,852.11 51,242,965.01 Fastjet Kenya 13 July, 2020 25,241,113.60 16,973,668.00 RwandAir Limited Rwanda 13 July, 2020 17,730,483.00 14,987,765.06 Kenya Airways Kenya 13July, 2020 7,901,791.40 – KLM Royal Dutch Kenya 13 July, 2020 145,214.25 – British Airways UK 14 July, 2020 53,135.00 – South African Airways South Africa 13 July, 2020 18,714,382.50 7,060,346.10 Ethiopian Ethiopia 13 July, 2020 11,766,012.70 6,634,440.71 Airlink South Africa 13 July, 2020 975,000.00 975,000.00 LAM Mozambique Airways Mozambique 13 July, 2020 317,775.38 317,775.38 Air Namibia Namibia 13 July, 2020 518,791.90 165,000.00 TAAG Angolan Airlines Angola 13 July, 2020 147,311.16 71,479.66 Sub-Total



226,473,911.87 177,611,488.79









GRAND TOTAL





836,630,501.51

PRIVATE SECTOR BLOCKED FUNDS AS AT 25 SEPTEMBER 2021







Applicant





Nature of Transaction



Approved Amount (US$)

Balance Outstanding as at 25 September Aayu Packaging Private Limited Machine Spares 12,993.40 – ABB Company Equipment 604,237.00 –

ABC Money Lenders Micro – Finance 613,635.62 – AC DC Dynamics Pl Ta Natural Air Equipment 44,499.25

– AC DC Dynamics Import of Goods 334,970.21 379,469.46 Ace foam Raw materials 814,900.96

– Ace Foam Raw materials 93,697.99 908,598.95 Acol Chemical Holdings Raw materials 261,384.85

– Acol Chemical Holdings Raw materials 771,974.59 – Acol Chemical Holdings (Pvt) Ltd Dividend 850,000.00 –

Acol Chemical Pvt Ltd Activated carbon (Mining), caustic soda flakes, sulphuric acid, chemicals for rubber industry 67,972.11 –

Acol Chemicals Raw Materials 94,508.14 –

Acol Chemicals Chemicals 260,133.67 –

Acol Chemicals Chemicals (polyethers) 10,493.00 2,316,466.36 ACT Investments Dividends 653,140.00 653,140.00 Afgri Zimbabwe Tractors, Combine harvesters 985,027.02 985,027.02

Africa Enterprise Network Trust Dividends 8,014,326.00 8,014,326.67 Africa Group Lubricants Mining Lubricants 55,000.00 55,000.00 Africa Steel Goods Import 614,247.86 614,247.86 African Banking Corporation Money market investments 1,750,000.00 –

African Banking Corporation Money market investments 1,500,000.00 –

African Banking Corporation Money market investments 1,000,000.00 –

African Banking Corporation Money market investments 3,068,750.00 –

African Banking Corporation Money market investments 1,750,000.00 –

African Banking Corporation Money market investments 1,691,545.05 –

African Banking Corporation Money market investments 900,000.00 – African Century Limited Loan 1,315,267.00 –

African Century Limited Promissory note 910,833.33 –

African Century Limited Dividend 527,144.00 –

African Century Limited (ACL) Offshore loan -Promissory Note 1,855,417.90 –

African Century Limited (ACL) Offshore loan -Promissory Note 1,221,517.38 –

African Century Limited (ACL) Offshore loan -Promissory Note 1,171,388.90 –

African Century Limited (ACL) Offshore loan -Promissory Note 608,888.88 –

African Century Limited Offshore loan 5,214,763.00 –

African Century Limited Offshore loan 937,193.41 –

African Century Limited Offshore loan 527,144.00 –

African Century Limited Offshore loan 3,282,624.00 –

African Century Limited (ACL) Offshore loan -Promissory Note 565,138.88 13,751,778.79 African Distillers Ltd Equipment/ Machinery 33,012.52 33,012.52 African Vehicle Clearing Services (AVECS) Non Resident Corporate Account balance 77,583.00 – Aggreko International Residual Rental/Lease Charges for Electricity Generation 6,237,411.00 6,237,411.00 Agribank Loan 1,483,808.00 – Agribank Loan 25,582,920.27 23,841,727.95 Agricon Equipment Machine Spares 1,517,473.91 1,517,473.91 Agricon Equipment Tractors and Spares 215,565.86 – Agricon Equipment Agriculture and Construction 579,398.34 794,964.20 Agriquest Offshore loan 12,658.87 12,658.87

Agriswiss Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Maize grits, Soya Bean Meal, Wheat, Sugar Beans, Popcorn

26,967.79 – AgriSwiss Zimbabwe (Pvt) ltd Maize grits, Wheat, Sugar Beans 315,068.45 340,261.93 Alex Stewart International LLC Non-Resident Account 537,177.24 – All Commodity Exports (Pvt) Ltd Wheat 104,518.37 – All Commodity Exports Wheat imports & management consultant 136,432.00 240,950.57 Alliance Media Importation of Street poles 1,721,905.06 656,305.06 Alpha Packaging Raw materials 145,174.00 – Ambassador Investments Offshore loan 277,345.59 –

Amitas Solution (Pvt) Ltd Software licence fees 7,256.31 7,212.79 Anglican Diocese of Harare Loan 2,619.18 2,632.00 Annapolis INVESTMENTS Direct Loan 352,950.00 – Annunaki Dividend 540,000.00 540,000.00 Annunaki Investments Offshore loan 1,097,265.49 1,097,265.50 Annunaki Investments Offshore loan 2,232,140.55 2,232,140.55

Arenel (Pvt) Ltd Freight, Finished Products

358,055.21 – Arenel Offshore loan 254,437.00 612,493.17 Assa Abloy Chubb Locks Union Lock sets, Smoke detectors, 1,381,918.65 1,381,918.65 Associated Foods Zimbabwe Loan 2,000,000.00 – Associated Foods Zimbabwe External Loan 349,005.56 2,299,005.56 Associated Newspapers Softwares 23,001.00 23,001.00 Astra Paints Raw materials 367,463.22 – Astra Chemicals Enzymes 918,303.00 – Atherstone & Cook/Wind Mill Offshore debt 1,457,500.00 1,457,500.00 At The Ready Wholesallers Clothes and groceries 1,973,490.17 – Auto Tyre Zimbabwe Tyres 217,380.33 217,380.33 Automotive Distributors Motor Vehicles 1,008,470.00 1,008,470.00 AVM Africa (Pvt) Ltd Importation of buses 421,000.00 421,000.00 Axia Dividends 2,946.63 2,946.63 Axis Solutions Software licence fees 279,822.70 39,558.39 Ayan Trading Thai White Rice, Pasta Spaghetti 7,544,742.75 5,976,921.75 Ayestock Investments Knapsack Sprayers 368,094.00 – Ayrton Investments Fuel 449,040.00 449,040.00 AZBO Investments Fabrics 1,528,888.28 1,528,588.28 B Braun Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals 215,927.71 – B Braun Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals 1,088,321.00 1,088,321.00 Baines Imaging Group Equipment 335,000.00 – Baines Imaging Group Equipment/ Machinery 10,075.28 335,000.00 Baketech Zimbabwe Flour additives and improvers 37,880.00 37,880.02 Balcair Investments (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 996,059.00 996,059.00 African Banking Corporation Offshore loan 2,225,226.43 – Bannadeer Investments Aluminium profiles, bars, rods 10,234.77 10,234.77 Barco Chemicals Cleaning chemicals raw materials 179,844.40 179,844.40 Barwon Downs (Pvt) Ltd Royalties 14,430.00 14,430.00 Barzem Spares 591,714.00 591,714.44 Battery Centre (Pvt) Ltd Motor vehicle oils 40,259.09 40,259.00 BEIQI Zimbabwe Motor Vehicle and Spares. 460,865.26 – Beiqi Zimbabwe Motor Vehicles 793,397.23 – BEIQI Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Loan 881,708.78 2,127,482.10 Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway Private Limited Locomotive, Spares, Fuel and Hiring Services

7,033,267.55 – Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway Dividends 3,187,501.00 9,045,768.55

Bertech P/L T/A Motortorque Tyres 43,333.33 – Bertech P/L T/A Motortorque Tyres 18,831.69 – Best food processors Machinery spares 24,824.50 24,824.80 Bitumen World Zambezi Bulk RSA 52,486.82 52,486.32 Blackbox Investments Raw Materials 1,887,616.86 1,887,616.86 Blackwood Hodge Zimbabwe Trucks and vehicle spares 796,470.19 796,470.19 Blue Ribbon Foods Wheat 3,771,567.00 3,771,567.00 Blue Ribbon Offshore loan 2,821,031.00 2,821,031.00 Blue Track Investments Intermediate goods 230,352.00 – Blue Track Investments Duplex, core paper, Resin, Fibre, Spare parts 1,915,611.88 1,915,611.88 BOC Gases Dividends 3,188,585.70 – BOC Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd t/a BOC Gases

Manufactured goods

1,355,593.76 4,544,179.46 Boc Gases Gas and gas equipment 2,036,263.59 – BOC Gases Gas 10,637.29 2,036,263.59 Boka Tobacco Floors Machinery 2,830,298.88 2,630,298.88 Borealis L.A.T GMBH Non-Resident Corporate account balance 2,300,000.00 2,299,842.40 Brands Africa groceries, personal care products and beverages 1,215,002.00 357,501.20 Brands Fresh Food 373,143.76 186,571.85 Breastplate Services Cleaning equipment 2,421,102.61 1,521,102.61 Brian Rodney Broom Investment funds 1,465,347.90 1,265,347.90 Bridge Shipping Zimbabwe Freight on Board 66,013.50 – British American Tobacco Machine Spare Parts 41,563.52

British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Pl

Technical Fees & Spares

543,451.92



British American Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd Tobacco and cigarette

616,145.71

British American Tobacco Dividends 14,826,079.00

British American Tobacco Dividends 324,898.99 16,352,138.92 British American Tobacco Spare Parts And Raw Materials 2,854.08 2,854.08 British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Pl Machine spares, Wrapping materials 10,009.05 10,009.05 Browns Wholesale Stationary, Newsprint 24,859.00 – Browns Wholesale Stationery and Newsprint 17,298.00 15,262.76 BullRed Farming Inventory 9,420.00 9,419.82 CABS Offshore loan 16,554,672.43

– CABS offshore 1,302,061.92 –

CABS Offshore loan 7,236,580.68 –

CABS Offshore loan 2,540,809.68 10,004,822.75 Cadco Manufactured goods 51,560.59 51,560.59 Cairns Foods Limited Equipment and food 139,667.70 –

Cairns Flavours 92,361.46 –

Cairns Foods Limited Palm Oilen 29,203.81 –

Cairns Foods Limited Food stuff 2,598.49 –

Cairns Foods Limited Spares 415.13 – Cairns Food Limited Manufactured goods 182,005.32 –

Cairns Foods Ltd Bearings 1,238.54 – Cambria Africa Plc Harare Loan 900,000.00 –

Cambria Africa Plc Harare Loan 75,642.46 75,642.00 Cangrow Trading (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 250,000.00 –

Cangrow Trading (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 2,450,000.00 –

Cangrow Trading (Pvt) Ltd Machinery Spares and Crude Soya Oil 2,277,981.31 – Cape Island Construction Dividends 220,700.00 220,700.00 Capmore Investments Machinery, Software Licences 308,682.20 308,682.20 Carnaud Metalbox Goods and Services 7,559,457.05 – Carnaudmetalbox Offshore loan 713,250.77 – Carnaud Metalbox Goods and Services 368,826.93 – Carnaudmetalbox Offshore loan 8,700,969.36 3,283,687.93 Casadella Biscuits Baking materials 60,753.87 60,753.87 CBZ Bank Offshore loan 259,847,180.00 230,366,288.02 CBZ Bank Offshore loan 40,433,517.21 – CBZ Bank Offshore loan 8,165,204.00 – CBZ Bank Offshore loan 6,002,825.91 – CBZ Bank Offshore loan 5,366,667.00 – CBZ Bank Offshore loan 5,288,717.66 – CBZ Bank Offshore loan 2,795,444.43 – CBZ Bank Offshore loan 2,795,444.43 – CBZ Bank Offshore loan 1,608,871.00 – CBZ Bank

1,000,000.00 – CBZ Bank Offshore loan 1,428,089.65 – CBZ Bank Loan facility 2,959,350.00 56,844,467.08 Central Millers Wheat 181,677.92 181,677.92 CFAO Motors Motor Vehicles 721,488.00 – CFAO Motors Zimbabwe Vehicles 123,228.22 – CFAO Motors Motor vehicles 238,541.37 960,028.95 CFI Holding T/A Farm And City Mixed Medicaments AndSupergrain Bags 47,963.37 47,963.37 Chaco Trading Potato Sorting Machice, Aspirator Pre- Cleaner&Loan 896,989.54 896,989.54 Champions Insurance Company Insurance reinsurance 24,334.36 24,334.36 Chapman Chartered Accountants Subscription fees 3,087.72 3,087.72 Charles Stewart Day Old Chicks Offshore loan 50,000.00 – Charles Stewart Day Old Chicks Pvt Ltd Hatching Eggs 12,598.62 62,598.62

Chem Source PVC Granules 26,180.00 26,180.00 Chicago Cosmetics Goods 224,238.37 – China Jiangxi Corporation Equipment 1,600,692.81 1,600,692.81 China Nanchang Engineering Pvt Treasury Bills 18,829,077.26 – China Nanchang Engineering Pvt Offshore loan 4,978,875.00 23,607,952.26 Chips Enterprise Solutions Software Licence Fees 32,161.10 – Chips Enterprise Solutions Software license fees 1,215,689.83 – Chips Enterprise Software licence and maintenance fees 177,682.75 1,425,533.68 CIMAS Software Licence Fees 1,301,178.18 – CIMAS Medilab Software licences 18,407.40 – Classic Tobacco Company (Pvt) Offshore loan 10,800,000.00 10,313,021.40 Coghlan Welsh And Guest O/A Icejay Investments (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 4,843,785.95 – Colonel Lionel Dyke Money Market Investment 119,117.18 119,117.18 Colovane Services (Pvt) Ltd T/A Fuchs Lubricants Oil, Lubricants, Engine Cleaner, brake fluid, 122,820.53 – Commercial Refrigeration (Pvt) Ltd Cabinet assembly, plastic cables ties 100,909.80 100,909.80 Complink Systems Computer Equipment 39,484.89 39,484.89 Comridge Trading (Pvt) Ltd Loan 625,000.00 625,000.00 Comtex Trading Offshore Offshore loan 1,000,000.00 – Comtex Trading Offshore Offshore loan 650,000.00 – Comtex Trading Offshore loan 200,000.00 – Comtex Trading Offshore loan 80,000.00 – Connick Investments Mobile handsets 985,757.90 – Consultus Publishing Services Education textbooks 417,463.15 417,463.15 Continental Marketing Medical equipment 95,029.00 90,756.90 COOPERS ZIMBABWE Intermediate goods, Services 538,220.83 538,220.83 Copier Parts Company Offshore loan 220,413.17 – Copier Parts Company Printing equipment and accessories 499,927.00 – Copier Parts Computer consumables andaccessories 1,111,534.93 1,262,338.59 Coram Mushuta Property sale proceeds 140,000.00 – Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 234,311.97 – Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 7,967.42 257,606.39 Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 4,453.44 4,453.00 Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 42,478.54 42,478.54 Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 10,557.45 10,557.00 Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 46,915.57 – Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 5,323.24 – Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 28,695.00 – Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 3,758.99 – Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 1,997.48 –

Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 1841.76 – Corpserve Registrars (Pvt) Limited Dividends 495,901.00 – Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividend 15,327.00 – Corpserve Registrars Pvt Ltd Dividends 1773.24 580,565.53 Cortech Solutions Electric devices 38,648.95 38,648.95 Courseview Investments (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 847,062.40 197,062.00 CP Chemicals Agro Chemicals 11,724,095.00 11,724,095.40 CPS Africa Pvt Ltd Dark chocolates & Palm Olein 195,669.39 195,669.39 Credfin Offshore loan 861,685.26 – Credifin Offshore loan 364,321.02 – Credifin Pvt Ltd Offshore loan 2,795,664.13 17,999.98 Crispy Chicken Restaurants Offshore loan 3,309,062.72 3,309,062.72 Croco Holdings Guarantee 400,000.00 – Croco Motors Motor vehicles 1,971,275.88 200,000.88 Cummings Zimbabwe Importation of diesel enginegenerators 4,238,861.97 – CZI Workshop fees 12,953.10 11,663.26 Dairibord Holdings Offshore loan 321,257.65 – Dairibord Holdings Offshore loan 531,138.72 1,841.76 Dasapa Trading Offshore loan 215,116.67 – Datlabs Pharmaceutical goods 108,471.00 74,644.12 DCC Tapson and Sons PL Offshore loan 63,078.00 – DCC Tapson and Sons PL Offshore loan 54,946.00 118,024.00 Debshan (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 4,739,518.00 – Delta Beverages Dividends 104,420,879.72 – Delta Beverages Import of Goods & Services 48,543,125.59 – Delta Beverages Offshore loan 3,900,000.00 – Delta Beverages Goods & Services 3,459,804.72 – Delta Beverages Offshore loan 23,869,205.25 142,298,700.57 Dendairy Limited Raw materials 609,670.16 – Dendairy (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 3,036,136.70 – Dendairy (Pvt) Ltd

500,000.00 –

Dendairy Zimbabwe Raw materials, Freight and labour services

434,938.34 – Dendairy Pvt Ltd Offshore loan 95,994.08 – Dendairy Raw materials 1,877,478.52 29,788.48 Devetail Consultancy Crude Palm Oil 32,399.31 – Dieftracmack Marketing Pvt Ltd Offshore loan 176,510.52 176,510.52 Directory Publishers Repairs and Maintenance, 122,513.00 122,513.00 Distell Limited NRTA 22,857,263.08 – DMD Health Care Medical goods/pharmaceuticals 201,244.00 – DMD Healthcare Medical goods 14,117.00 – DMD Healthcare Pharmaceuticals 333,767.10 –

Dmd Healthcare Medical goods/pharmaceuticals 800.08 549,928.18 Dorota Trading Offshore loan 2,256,097.69 2,048,000.00 Douglas St Ledger Equipment 171,359.76 171,359.76 Drummond Ranching (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 375,000.00 375,000.00 Duzzit Clothiers Fabric, Freight charges 17,568.82 17,568.82 Eagle Italian construction 179,000.00 – ECOBANK ZIMBABWE group shared services for ICT systems and support service 4,145,883.00 – Ecobank

5,420,000.00 – Ecobank Zimbabwe Money Market Investments 17,000,000.00 8,769,053.50 Econet Wireless Rights issue, Debenture proceeds 24,329,966.00 – Econet Wireless Dividends 48,304,401.65 – Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd Network Equipment 71,319,863.71 – Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd Core Network Equipment& Support Services 2,411,214.39 – Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd Car tracking platform 610,084.68 – Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd Revenue Assurance, Fraud mgnt Services 486,229.22 –

Econet Wireless Pvt Ltd Software Licence fees and

1,161,121.69 –

Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd Communication and network

1,788,526.15 – Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd Sim Packs 292,830.20 68,796,533.28 Edgars Store Ltd Franchisee fees 540,000.00 540,000.00 Eduloan Zimbabwe Offshore loan 757,581.09 757,581.09 Edurate Investments Grain import 7,951,072.35 1,955,080.74 Edward C. Walton Disinvestments from portfolio 95,000.00 – EFT Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt) Offshore loan 318,330.00 318,330.00 Elimobil Enterprises Pvt Ltd Earthmoving,Motorbike,Tractors 947,311.00 947,311.00 Emeritus Re-insurance Insurance claims and premiums 574,940.36 – Emeritus Reinsurance Pvt Ltd Software License fees andpremiums 209,255.64 – Engen Petroleum Offshore loan 21,696,847.11 – Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt) Fuel&Late Payment Penalty Interest 22,694,444.00 – Engen Petroleum Offshore loan 10,674,508.80 – Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd



390,007.00 – Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe Pvt Lubricants 474,503.58 – Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt) Fuel 6,650,275.39 30,809,229.00 Enterpro Pvt Ltd Equipment and Software Licence 43,140.00 – EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd Non-Resident Transferable Account 3,709,312.35 3,707,300.35 Epiroc Zimbabwe Machinery and Spares 195,856.00 – Epiroc Zimbabwe Offshore loan 3,120,660.00 –

Epiroc Zimbabwe (Formerly Atlas Corp)

Equipment/ Machinery and spares

579,058.00 – EPIROC ZIMBABWE Equipment 159,686.00 3,476,202.15 Ethiopian Airways Corporate Non Resident (Transitory) Account 12,095,209.97 – Evans Shepherd (Pvt) Ltd Importation of text books 18,550.00 18,550.00 Eversharp Exercise book making machine 431,718.91 – Eversharp Various items 25,840.00 385,840.90 Extreme Oils Offshore loan 2,277,614.67 2,277,614.67

Fastjet Zimbabwe Limited Aircraft lease, and South Africa Home Affairs penalty

2,716,375.60 – Fastjet Zimbabwe Ltd Offshore loan 22,524,738.00 6,932,635.57 FBC Bank Offshore loan 90,000,000.00 10,000,000.00 FBC Bank Offshore loan 10,000,000.00 887,188.00 FBC Building Society Loan 2,185,585.39 316,274.84 Fert – Map Pvt Ltd Fertiliser 4,017,804.17 – Fert-Map Pvt Ltd Polywoven bag machine, Fertiliser 579,171.35 4,196,975.50 First Instrumentation Factory spares, and Biometric System 45,427.52 45,427.82 First Mutual Reinsurance Reinsurance 846,351.94 828,959.94 First Transfer Secretaries Dividends 260,105.00 – First Transfer Secreteries Dividends 2,462,823.53 – First Transfer Secretaries Dividend 4,118,303.88 6,431,127.41 Flame Lily Venture Capital Dividend 960,000.00 260,000.00 Fliknik Enterprises Groceries 4,451,708.24 3,451,708.24 Flooktex Enterprises Pl Raw materials and Spares 296,236.51 – Flooktex Entreprises Polyester Yarn and Fabrics 84,608.58 – Folkton Enterprises Offshore loan 288,288.00 – Folkton Enterprises Offshore loan 143,025.00 – Folkton Enterprises Offshore loan 122,834.00 554,147.00 Food And Industrial Processors Intermediate goods 35,250.00 – Food and Industrial Processors Importation of raw materials 1,860,385.87 1,895,635.87 Forever Living Products Cosmetic Products 92,559.00 92,558.58 Fossil Agro (Pvt) Ltd Agrochemicals 1,281,413.25 – Fossil Agro (Pvt) Ltd Agro Chemicals 4,866,340.00 – Fourex Pvt Ltd Equipment & machinery 17,446.50 – Fourex Equipment/ machinery 160,502.66 119,944.61 Frenkel Textiles Private Limited Hotel bed linen and towels 244,240.66 244,240.06 Frolgate Technology (Pty) Ltd Eqiuipment and Machinery 289,074.88 – Frugiparus (Pvt) Ltd T/a Food Franchise Fees 79,135.71 79,135.00



GEC Zimbabwe Transformers, income feeder, installation and commissioning of income feeder



265,464.13 240,728.22

Gill Godlonton & Gerrans Legal Practitioners Debt Collection 446,000.00 – Gill, Godlonton&Gerran Disinvestments proceeds 1,605,502.99 1,847,188.00 Gladmill Investments (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 4,168,737.93 – Gloworm Investments Offshore loan 200,000.00 – Golden Beams Developments(Pvt)Ltd Offshore loan 750,000.00 – Golden Horizon International Holding Ltd

Consumables and Spares

2,341,390.58 – Golden Horizon International Holding Ltd Zimbabwe

Offshore loan

2,810,000.00 5,151,390.58 Gold Leaf Tobacco

324,301.64 – Gonvil Investments Loan 153,770.00 153,770.00 Grant Thornton Offshore loan 272,936.11 272,936.11 Green Fuel Offshore loan 800,000.00 – Green Fuel Offshore loan 38,000,000.00 33,750,000.00 Greenwood Parke Eye Centre Medical Supplies 1,651.59 – Gripton Investments Mobile handsets 595,000.00 595,000.00 Guild Of Spar Grocers Retainer: supply, support & maintenance 16,780.09 – Guild of Spars Services 15,120.20 15,117.20 H&H Microfinance(Pvt) Ltd formerly Litreton Investments Offshore loan

194,781.37 – Halsman Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd Floor polish 21,789.05 21,789.05 Hang-Up (Pvt) Ltd Manufactured goods 228,916.63 – Heliflex Investments (Pvt) Ltd equipment 168,964.65 – Heritage Park Offshore loan 186,668.00 – Holbud Ltd Treasury Bills 34,378,296 – Holbud Ltd NRTA 304,000.00 39,574,158.07 Honda Centre Offshore loan 768,334.14 – Horizon Healthcare Services Patient monitors 31,876.44 –

Hunyani Paper and Packaging Ltd Paper reels and board, interest on overdue amounts

6,650,712.16 – Hunyani Paper & Packaging Paper reels, IT consultancy, 2,100,912.08 – Hunyani Paper & Packaging Paper reels, IT consultancy, 426,521.66 6,070,163.33 Hyderry Ltd Loan 1,389,000.00 1,389,000.00 I Pack Zimbabwe Limited Machinery and Equipment 193,925.00 – Icecash International Limited Software license fees 61,135.56 – Ichthus Cranes Pvt Ltd Grove Terrain Crane and accessories 1,085,150.00 1,085,150.00 IETC Offshore loan 7,799,480.00 – IETC Zimbabwe Offshore loan 665,000.00 – IETC Zimbabwe Offshore loan 665,000.00 –

IETC Offshore loan 2,415,000.00 – IETC Offshore loan 901,808.00 – IETC Offshore loan-repayable grant 386,666.67 3,701,288.00 Imara Capital Dividends 783,049.43 783,049.43 Imperial Plastics (Pvt) Ltd Machinery 52,000.00 52,000.00 Inamo Agriculture Offshore loan 762,782.92 – Inamo Investments Offshore loan 1,321,956.52 – Indale Truck And Trailer Intermediate Goods 13,778.72 13,778.72 Indigo Plastics (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 63,355.50 63,355.50 Indigovision Trading LP Gas 448,122.17 314,587.81 Inductoserve (Pvt) Ltd Earth Moving equipment 251,045.20 – Inductoserve Private Limited Tractors, Front end loaders, Tipper trucks 252,686.02 22,971.46 Innovent Zimbabwe Computers and accessories 808,680.00 808,679.70 Innscor Appliance Manufacturing Offshore loan 173,862.00 – Innscor Appliance Manufacturing Packaging material and Freight 372,506.54 –

Innscor Appliance Manufacturing Compressors and refrigerating

210,353.00 – Innscor Appliance Manufacturing (Capri) Compressors for refrigeration

105,106.90 – Innscor Africa Limited Baking ingredients 177,635.00 – Innscor Africa Limited Importation of baking aids 288,853.99 – Innscor Africa Limited Manufactured Goods 24,728.30 – Innscor Africa Ltd T/A Baker’S Inn Bakeries

Machinery / Equipment

38,905.81 – Innscor Offshore loan 674,864.00 1,415,340.10 Institute Of Chartered Secretaries And Administrators In Zimbabwe. Affiliation membership fees 52,761.00 52,761.47 Intaba Trading Manufactured Goods 386,696.86 – Intaba trading Crop Care Chemicals, GrainProtectant 145,162.40 – Intaba Trading Pvt Ltd Insecticides 93,056.86 145,162.40 Interoll Trading Private Limited Bitumen 314,112.23 – Intertoll Zimbabwe

137,511.32 137,920.82 Intertoll Zimbabwe

1,125,000.00 – Edurate Investments Pvt Ltd Offshore loan 15,098,192.21 – Irvines Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Loan facility 3,136,164.00 1,786,164.00 Jiangxi International Zimbabwe Second hand tipper trucks, loaders and excavator, and parts. 567,575.51 567,575.51 JK Motors Fuel 172,760.00 172,760.00 Jin En International Zimbabwe Offshore loan 4,557,750.00 4,557,750.00 Jonkershoek Trading T/A Tyre Chain Services Zimbabwe Equipment- electric motor andcrusher spares

38,853.24 – Jonkershoek Trading T/A Tyre Chain Services Zimbabwe Electric motor and crusher spares 349,338.41 388,191.65

JSS National Holdings Manufactured goods and motor Vehicles 126,123.11 126,123.11 July Twenty Eight Software Fees 285,831.48 285,831.48 Kaltrade Private Limited Manufactured Goods 232,940.82 – Kamoso Investments Fuel 555,615.29 555,615.29 Kanokanga And Partners Immovable property proceeds 77,359.17 – Kanokanga And Partners Debt collection 24,714.07 – Kanokanga And Partners Debt collection 24,312.28 – Kanokanga And Partners Debt collected 18,813.50 – Kanokanga And Partners Debt collection 11,000.00 125,313.87 Kantor and Immerman Funds collected on behalf of client 59,000.00 59,000.00 Kanu Equipment Zimbabwe Equipment 46,231.10 – Kanu Equipment Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd Spares 199,474.63 – Kanu Equipment Offshore loan 263,010.00 502,663.94 Katundu Trading (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 543,311.67 – Koala Park Raw Materials 58,964.00 58,964.00



KPMG Zimbabwe Membership fees, IT shared services, Marketing services, Professional and technical



926,804.49 – KPMG ZIMBABWE Services 293,257.58 1,220,062.07 Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Cement 1,114,981.94 – Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Offshore loan 14,064,000.00 – Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Loan Facility 1,005,882.00 13,233,860.23 Lake Harvest Loan Facility 1,500,000.00 – Larkcon Enterprises Motor Vehicles & Freight Charges 227,673.00 227,673.00 Lazenbury Engineers (Pvt) Ltd T/A Toptech Computers IT equipment 301,250.00 301,250.00 Lemonseed Investments Assorted Goods 93,240.00 93,240.12 Le Sel Brands Freight Charges 38,347.73 – Le Sel Brands Freight Charges for imported 159,451.24 – Lesaffre Zimbabwe Pl Factory Equipment 4,996,889.00 – Lesaffre Zimbabwe Offshore loan 45,190.49 5,042,079.49 Lethram Investments (Pvt) Ltd Loan facility 44,368.79 44,368.29 Lilfordia School Irrigation Equipment 12,550.00 12,550.00 Lion Stores Household plastic ware 64,549.82 64,549.82 Livetouch Investments Equipment/Machinery, spares 6,931,426.12 6,381,426.12 Lobels Bread Raw materials 891,623.99 – Lobels Bread Ltd Raw Materials 788,875.51 301,904.43 Longman Zimbabwe StanChart 91,373.31 91,373.31 Losave Investments Materials 1,067,901.22 – Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Union Hardware Building Materials 388,260.97 – Losave (Pvt) Ltd t/a Investments Union Building materials 23,679.40 –

Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Union Hardware Lamp Lights And Lamp Holders 19,321.00 – Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd t/a Union Hardware Manufactured goods 1,486.19 443,960.65 Lospen Farming Blueberry Plants 94,727.72 – Lospen Farming Pruning containers 52,155.00 – Lospen Farming Blueberry substrate 27,617.47 5,069.19 Lotus Stationery Manufacturers Manufactured Goods 285,347.59 – Lydon Properties Rice and Popcorn 169,801.09 169,801.00 Ma Auto Suppliers Motor Spares 55,953.59 55,953.59 Mac Brothers Offshore loan 108,992.44 – MAC Brothers Zimbabwe Catering Supplies 22,873.13 – Macoil Gas Fuel 2,831,467.66 2,323,854.00 Mafuro farming Loan 486,996.16 – Major Meats Butchery Offshore loan 96,775.00 – Major Meats Butchery Offshore loan 250,000.00 346,775.00 Malitech Holdings Equipment 136,588.94 – Mall Route Group Importation of Bitumen 31,958.00 31,958.00 Mark Manolios Sports Sports Apparel 13,996.92 13,996.62 Marsh Insurance Brokers Zimbabwe Dividends 442,500.50 442,500.50 Masimba Industries Pvt Ltd T/A Masimba Holdings

Steel Products

461,146.62 – Masimba Holdings Directors Fees, Formwork, Tipper trucks 26,855.03 488,001.65 Matabeleland Clothing Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Clothing Material 91,384.71 – Matsa Energy Pvt Ltd Gas 683,067.83 – Mawere Sibanda Commercial Lawyers Debt collection 802,444.00 685,344.00 Mbudzi Peoples Market Offshore loan 860,000.00 – Medent (Pvt) Ltd Respiratory wear/personal protective equipment 170,147.07 – Mediwise Medical Medical consumables 212,688.00 212,688.00 Medsure Healthcare Pl Health Equipment and 203,018.20 – Medsure Diagnostics Health Products 744,996.73 948,104.93 Medtech Education and Laboratory Goods 61,215.18 – Mega Market Goods 467,667.07 – Mega Market Groceries and spare parts 12,521,608.00 – Mega Pak Zimbabwe Manufactured goods 27,065,793.16 – Mega Pak Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd Technical fees, Royalty, materials, closures, mould rentals, seal kit. machine spares 2,650,390.48 8,585,470.81 Mezzotin Offshore loan 250,000.00 – Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practice Property sale proceeds 51,609.54 51,609.54 Microhub Financial Services Offshore loan 562,345.00 –

Microhub Financial Services Offshore loan 110,829.66 673,174.66 Microred Zimbabwe Loan facility 898,233.43 – Millchem Zimbabwe T/A Gardoserve (Pvt) Ltd Loan facility 416,396.22 416,396.22 Minch Structures T/A Unifit Offshore loan 348,000.00 348,000.00 Mining Industry Pension Fund Pension benefits 884,073.04 884,073.04 Mota-Engil Engenharia Offshore loan 11,686,146.00 – Mota Engil Zimbabwe Soares and explossives 2,438,542.64 – Mota -Engil Zimbawe Offshore loans 9,811,146.00 23,635,835.53 Mountain King Investments Air and oil filters 24,657.41 24,657.41 Mtetwa and Nyambirai Property sale proceeds 204,740.22 204,720.00 Munella Enterprise Fertiliser 95,355.00 – Munella Enterprises Maize and Soya 273,191.56 – Munella Enterprises Soya cake 128,274.00 – Munella Enterprises Import of Sulphate of Potash 58,252.68 496,820.56 Mutare Bottling Company (Pvt) Ltd Coca Cola Soft Drinks Pet & Cans 58,505.40 – Mutare Bottling Company Concentrates & soft drinks 54,768.00 – Mutare Bottling Beverages 1,035,470.10 – Mutare Mart & Exchange (Pvt) Ltd Household goods 136,998.00 136,998.00 N Bhadhela & Sons Wholesalers Pl Cosmetics And Lion Matches 232,162.95 – N. Bhadella Offshore loan 126,718.76 358,881.71 Naklon Trading Splash car shampoo, Leather Care, 180,487.00 180,487.00 Nanavac Investments Consumer goods 28,048.38 – Nanavac T/A Choppies

23,443.71 – Nanavac Investments T/A Choppies Assorted Groceries 2,742,002.00 2,685,877.43 National Dairy Cooperative Molasses 7,689.00 7,688.70 National Foods Food additives 219,986.16 – National Foods Dividend 6,564,990.14 – National Foods Dividends 5,378,770.54 – National Foods Dividends 2,995,952.44 – National Foods Food 1,389,750.00 7,101,443.93 Natprint Zimbabwe Importation of paper 240,259.06 – Natprint Zimbabwe Paper 353,275.72 – Navro Investments T/A ArizaLTYRES Imports of tyres 189,633.44 – NEC Africa Pty Non Resident Corporate Account balance 51,048.33 – NEC Africa Pty NRTA 611,540.00 462,588.33 Nedbank Nostro-Gap 6,065,108.92 – Nedbank Zimbabwe Services and software licences 2,037,128.14 – Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited Management Services & Project Fees 4,356,684.69 5,942,945.79

Nestle Zimbabwe Offshore loan 24,000,000.00 – Nestle Zimbabwe Goods and services 10,191,791.51 – Nestle Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Various commodities, various fee types, machinery, salaries, laboratory charges 4,319,135.70 28,319,135.70 Nestorville Trading Offshore loan 1,466,250.00 1,316,250.00 New Avakash Pharmaceuticals 579,337.36 – New Avakash Medical Equipment and supplies 238,358.20 – New Avakash International Pharmaceuticals 3,509,361.21 – New Avakash International Pharmaceuticals 879,650.84 – New Avakash International Pharmaceuticals 487,772.00 – New Avakash International Pharmaceuticals 554,122.90 – New Avakash International Pharmaceuticals 30,030.00 – New Avakash International Pharmaceuticals 249,754.13 – New Avakash International Pharmaceuticals 306,866.00 6,835,252.83 New Health 263 Software License fees 103,679.76 103,679.76 Nexus Open Systems Computer Accessories 210,687.58 – Nice Sky Development Offshore loan 1,000,000.00 – Nicozdiamond Insurance Maintenance fees and Reinsurance premiums 33,507.70 33,507.70 NMB Bank Loan facility 8,244,148.10 8,244,148.12 NMB Bank Dividend 259,022.86 259,022.86 NMB Bank Loan facility 4,196,263.94 4,196,263.94 NMB Bank DSTV Subscriptions 2,373,511.10 2,373,511.00 NMB Bank Offshore loan 1,400,000.00 1,400,000.00 Olam Zimbabwe Rice 1,331,810.45 – OLAM Zimbabwe Rice 1,480,190.45 – Olam Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Rice 1,031,188.45 – Old Mutual Disinvestment proceeds 50,000,000.00 – Old Mutual Investment Group Software fees 156,958.21 – Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited Dividends 14,250,000.00 – Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited Dividends 5,343,750.00 – Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited Dividends 5,343,750.00 – Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited Dividends 3,562,500.00 – Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Pvt) Ltd

Consultancy Fees

676,573.27 – Old Mutual Shared Services Services 1,752,957.02 – Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited Dividends 3,562,500.00 84,380,697.05 Olivine Industries Loan facility 208,000.03 – Olivine Industries Loan facility 3,405,536.59 – Olivine Industries Offshore loan 4,000,000.00 – Olivine Industries (Pvt) Ltd Raw Materials & Service Fees 10,726,444.00 11,601,042.33 Omnia Fertilisers Raw Materials 35,700.00 –

Omnia Fertilizer (Pvt) Ltd Raw Materials 9,050,950.84 – Omnia Fertiliser Raw materials 1,022,488.74 10,073,439.58 Origen Corporation Fertiliser 372,558.48 372,558.48 Papyrus (Pvt) Ltd Stationary 322,275.19 322,275.19 Parrogate Investments Amount erroneously deducted as interest on account 210,908.42 – Parrogate Zimbabwe Maize 1,541,939.00 – Parrogate Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 635,000.00 1,452,847.73 Partspanel T/A Motovac Spares 614,996.23 – Paulos Construction Importation of earthmoving

2,828,000.00 – Paynet Service payments 770,298.38 684,962.52 Paynet Zimbabwe(Previousl Loan facility 264,058.00 227,608.91 Pedstock Horticulture Material 10,564.00 10,564.00

Pelgin Consultancy Services (Pvt) Ltd Earthmoving Equipment and machinery

2,039,659.97 2,039,659.97 Peterhouse School Loan facility 3,147.30 12,623.96 Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

1,782,729.43 – Pharmaceutical and Chemical Medical goods 3,306,144.12 3,306,144.12 Phoenix Consolidated Industries Textile fabrics 14,403.55 – Picktalk investments Offshore loan 2,000,000.00 – Picktalk investments Offshore loan 1,472,000.00 – Piglow Investments Paraffin, Petrol and diesel 2,874,509.00 2,674,509.00 Pioneer Hi-Bred Zimbabwe Goods and Services 1,275,728.16 1,275,728.16 Pivotal Agro Services Agro Chemicals 273,633.55 – Pivotal Agro Services Pvt Ltd Agro Chemicals 222,673.00 – Pivotal Agro-Services Agrochemicals 40,258.85 536,565.40 Polyoak Packaging Private Limited Packaging Material & Hire 1,121,486.26 1,121,486.26 PPC Limited Offshore loan 23,989,593.52 – PPC Limited Stanbic 431,621.92 – PPC Zimbabwe Ltd Rights issue proceeds 5,864,022.00 – PPC Zimbabwe Ltd Outstanding Dividends 16,115,404.49 19,042,642.61 Premeier Services Medical Loan facility

70,194.70 – Premier Service Medical Aid Society Medical services 1,221.17 895,051.71

Prime Seed Co (Pvt) Ltd Vegetable seed, vehicle, royalties, laptop, and medical aid

300,500.93 – Primtrim Enterprises Rice and Wheat 4,719,605.65 4,219,605.65 Probottlers Royalty Fees 123,547.00 123,547.00 Proclassic Trading Tyres 896,909.36 896,909.36 Prof Cakana T/A The Haematology Centre

Equipment

130,880.25 115,615.05

Profeeds Intermediate Goods 159,364.00 117,653.58 Proglo t/a Frowane Engineering Mining laboratory consumables 105,831.98 105,831.98 Prosperous Day Investments Chemicals 857,595.12 857,595.12 Provalley Raw materials and spares 555,516.00 – Provalley Corn starch 1,441,013.00 – Provalley Zimbabwe Hardware products 1,006,549.94 – Provalley Zimbabwe Hardware Products 12,051,349.17 – Pulse Medical Pharmaceutical goods 640,109.99 – Pure Oil Offshore loan 1,438,157.75 – Pure Oil Offshore loan 1,284,847.96 – Pure Oil (NMB Bank) Agri Commodities and Finance 1,395,585.45 – Pure Oil Offshore loan 1,110,589.59 – Pure Oil (NMB Bank) Agri Commodities and Finance 538,905.00 – Pure Oil Offshore Loan 1,069,070.60 – Pure Oil Offshore loan 900,000.00 – Pure Oil Offshore loan 258,210.51 2,095,366.86 Qbic Corrugated Packaging Test Liner 60,509.19 – Quton Seed Company Raw materials and Management services 314,824.00 – Quton Seed Company Raw materials and Management services 647,275.00 – Quton Seed Company Pvt Ltd Dividends 1,594,421.50 2,074,070.50 R & S Diesel Pro Pvt Ltd Excavator, Engine rebuild spares, Diesel Generating set Software licence fees and technical fees, 255,929.57 200,000.00 Radar Holdings Dividends 27,081.08 – Ram Petroleum Fuel 3,770,033.25 3,770,033.25 Rana Brothers Crude Palm Oil 51,948.21 – Rawfert Transitory account 8,454,214.63 1,692,010.86 Real Gain Investments Offshore loan 9,891,594.78 – Redan Petroleum Fuel and machinery 25,410,722.62 – Redan Petroleum Loan 2,300,780.00 27,711,502.62 Refiloe Fertilizers 38,184.87 38,184.87 Reinforced, Steel Contractors Raw Materials, Lubricants 833,141.46 833,141.46 Regional Data Solutions ICT Goods 15,100.12 15,100.12 Rema Tip Top (Pvt) Ltd Equipment and spares 1,280,214.32 1,280,214.32 Remoggo Mauritius Pcc Offshore loan 10,167,166.00 8,667,165.00

Restinered

Investments T/AExclusive CADAC Gas stoves, cylinders and accessories, Warehousing rental, Transportation services



343,560.03 Restinered Investments CADAC Inventory 33,700.00 377,259.85 Retvic Pvt Ltd/Tiger Wheel Tyres 2,298,220.00 – Rex Madamombe Loan 20,000.00 20,000.00

Ribitiger T/A Triangle Tyres Importation of Household goods and Tyres 187,855.15 187,855.15 Riteon Investments Greenhouse plastics, 432,966.69 432,966.00 Romwe Farming Offshore loan 43,518.63 – Romwe Farming Loan 141,481.37 185,000.00 Rundale Investments Mining Equipment 143,565.36 10,911.61 S. A Airlink Airfares 1,022,223.36 114,501.00 SADC Finance Resource Centre Non Resident Corporate Account Balance 19,443.30 19,443.30 Saiwit Holdings Services 14,792.00 – Saiwit Technology Fertilizer 391,582.00 14,792.36 Sakunda Holdings Hire Fees 9,314,135.28 – Sakunda Holdings Lease Charges for electricity generation 34,323,690.77 43,637,826.05 Saltis Consulting Offshore loan 389,760.00 – Saltis Consulting (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 301,103.09 – SAMZIM Cell phone accessories and electronic gadgets 664,520.14 664,520.14 Sandvik Mining And Construction Dividends 9,653,022.00 – Sandvik Mining Zimbabwe Mining Equipment 315,007.07 9,968,029.07 Scanlen & Holderness Computer hardware 213,479.63 – Scanlen and Holderness Computer Hardware 224,268.51 – Scanlen And Holderness Debt Collected from Trojan 459,448.07 – Scanlen And Holderness Remittances of amount collected from debtor 83,304.67 – Scanlen and Holderness Solicitors Debt recovery 4,182.00 984,682.88 Scanlink Group Offshore trade credit facility 1,149,029.00 – Schweppes Zimbabwe Spares and annual audit fees 31,752.00 – Schweppes Ltd Raw materials 4,662,962.02 – Schweppes Ltd Spares 95,886.09 – Schweppes Ltd Raw materials 1,048,337.32 – Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited Concentrates 717,696.00 – Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited Purchase of preforms, juice, shrink wrap and juice 1,485,841.59 5,830,931.02 Sedan Chair Trading Steel 38,595.08 – Sedan Chair Trading Raw Materials 45,392.00 – Sedan Chair Trading (Pvt) Ltd Iron, steel 65,442.04 97,922.04 SEEDCO LTD Loan 2,239,991.00 –

Seed Co Limited Reimbursement of payment o

1,282,138.13 –

Seedco Zimbabwe Limited Valley Irrigation, Agrico and Seedco International Botswana

867,334.92 – Seedco Zimbabwe Limited Importation of goods 7,319,179.87 2,187,915.93 Senja Zimbabwe Offshore loan 1,518,500.00 1,518,500.00 Serviettes (Pvt) Ltd Imports -serviettes rolls 11,962.92 11,962.92

SF Musiiwa Medical Treatment 17,223.19 17,223.19 Shamid Trading (Pvt)Ltd Imports – stamp material 8,490.38 8,490.38 Sinharaja Trading Private Limited Parallel shaft electric starter 5,023.46 – Sinharaja Trading (Pvt) Ltd Irrigation machinery parts and apparatus 20,166.53 25,189.99 Sky Phamaceuticals Medical Goods/Pharmaceuticals 211,911.59 – Sky Pharmaceuticals Intermediate goods 116,121.09 – Sky Pharmacetical Medical goods 114,186.00 – SMM Instruments Spares 322,825.35 – Solar Farming Stock Feed additives 10,308.00 10,308.00 Solutions For Africa (Pvt) Ltd Prepaid Electricity Meters 240,945.21 – Sondelani Ranching Poultry Equipment 38,000.00 – Sondelani Ranching (Pvt) Ltd Loan facility 350,000.00 – Sondelani Ranching (Pvt) Loan facility 199,562.00 – Sondelani Ranching (Pvt) Loan facility 68,458.94 38,000.00 South African Airways Corporate Non Resident (Transitory Account) 9,300,000.00 – Southern Sunshine Link Offshore loan 802,000.00 500,000.00 Southsea Investments Live birds 76,594.88 76,594.88 Sparkle Beverages Preforms And Labels 151,616.50 151,616.50 Stanbic Bank Nostro Funding Gap 55,978,659.45 1,810,631.20 Stand Five Four Nought Offshore loan 169,407.00 – Standfast Contractors Water purification filters 21,120.71 21,120.71 Steel Brands Plant/machinery and raw materials 288,025.18 288,025.18 SteelForce Holdings Soap bars 607,616.95 – Steelforce Holdings Pvt Ltd Raw Materials 1,544,617.83 – Steelforce Holdings (Pvt) Ltd Raw materials 167,688.07 2,319,922.85 Steelbase Private Limited Steel products 258,231.09 – StenHop Investments Raw Materials 1,673,543.56 1,641,143.56 Stoneark Investment Tyres 1,238,929.66 1,238,929.66 Storm Energy Fuel 118,492.42 – Storm Energy Offshore loan 685,125.75 – Storm Energy Ltd Non Resident Transitory Account 248,873.52 1,099,292.17 Strauss Zimbabwe Fuel 3,243,618.00 3,243,618.00 Sullivans Engineering Offshore loan 29,161.68 29,161.68 Surface Wilmar Raw Materials 11,673,569.05 – Surface Wilmar Offshore Loan 9,630,509.26 – Surface Wilmar Offshore Loan 5,569,357.31 6,973,711.39 Sustainable Afforestation Fertiliser and Herbicides 153,792.00 153,792.00 Swiss Agri Treasury Bills 5,573,547.59 4,873,547.59 Taita Trading Tyres 155,430.00 –

Taita Trading Tyres 96,991.91 252,422.91 Takura Capital Disinvestment proceeds 754,600.00 – Takura Capital Disinvestment proceeds 489,040.00 – Takura Capital NMB 590,239.00 1,733,879.00 Tamba Tamba Zimbabwe Offshore loan 136,501.74 136,501.74 Tanmac Trading (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 487,761.11 – Tanmac Trading (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 442,404.59 – Tarcon (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 1,567,891.00 – Tarcon Offshore loan 1,693,079.36 – Tazchem Zimbabwe Mining and Water TreatmentChemicals 100,165.00 – Technosphere Energy Services Technical Support 74,979.00 – Texcolour Equipment/ Machinery 48,480.00 48,480.00 Thankful Toddlers Diapers 51,852.53 51,852.53 The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe Offshore loan 12,000,000.00 11,850,000.00 The Estate Manager P\L loan 2,031,687.00 – The Jupiter Drawing Marketing and Advertising 320,463.88 – The Zimbabwe Bata Shoe Company Footwear And Services 1,767,533.29 – The Zimbabwe Bata Shoe Company Goods and services 3,433,143.29 1,767,533.29 The Zimbabwe Hosiery Company Yarn natural and Tex poly- viscose yarn 3,148.76 – Thumpmark Investment Offshore loan 1,271,434.85 – Thumpmark Investment Offshore loan 1,225,179.09 – Thumpmark Investment Offshore loan 1,208,312.20 – Tineo Enterprises Manufactured Goods 2,946,016.62 –

Tineo Enterprises Importation of truck spares, equipment

148,967.75 – Tineo Enterprises Passenger and truck tyres 101,663.39 – TM Supermarkets Dividends 1,629,250.00 – Tobereau Investments T/A Food Lovers Market

Franchise Fees

55,630.45 – Toipaz Investments (Pvt) Ltd Chemicals 2,759.19 – TOIPAZ Investments Offshore loan 23,232.45 25,991.64 Tokionet Machinery and equipment 161,260.91 135,359.72 Total Zimbabwe Fuel and services 3,390,669.29 – Total Zimbabwe General Support services 193,842.56 – Total Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Dividends 11,168,850.11 – Total Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd Fuel and Services 26,776,742.90 – Total Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd Lubricants 58,208.05 – Total Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd Lubricants 1,741,306.23 – Total Zimbabwe Insurance claims and premiums 42,717.87 – Total Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Dividends 4,320,000.00 36,834,427.46

Toyota Zimbabwe Motor vehicle, spares, software licence fees and dividends 4,969,030.79 – Toyota Zimbabwe Motor vehicle, spares, software licence fees and dividends 2,148,540.89 – Toyota Zimbabwe Dividends 343,912.41 7,461,484.09 Trade Kings Zimbabwe Importation of Beverages 2,768,970.82 – Trade Kings Zimbabwe Raw materials and equipment 31,747.85 – Tradekings Properties (Pvt) Limited Offshore loan 24,745.00 –

Tradekings Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd Construction materials and equipment

159,113.44 – Tradekings Zimbabwe Offshore loan 443,546.55 832,051.98 Tredcor Zimbabwe Offshore loan 326,924.04 0.04 Tregers Holdings raw materials 3,150,711.90 – Tunsgate Properties Offshore loan 1,108,673.23 – Tunsgate Properties Offshore loan 1,173,507.92 – TRIOMF Fertilisers Offshore loan 203,000.00 – Turbo Mining Offshore loan 1,475,602.00 1,125,206.71 Unicorn Trading Goods Import 847,707.69 – Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd Loan facility 253,384.18 – Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd

1,370,679.00 – Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd Loan facility 157,494.75 – Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd Loan facility 134,166.65 – Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd Loan facility 53,666.66 – Unilever Intermediate Goods 1,306,970.64 – Unilever Zimbabwe Raw Materials 85,887.92 1,392,858.56 UNISTREAMS Properties (Pvt) Ltd Offshore loan 41,144.00 41,144.00 United Refineries Limited Raw Materials 677,316.00 – United Refineries Limited Crude degummed Soya Beal Oil 145,331.20 – United Refineries Ltd Offshore loan 6,292,927.54 – United Refineries Limited Raw Materials 30,786.00 – United Refineries Ltd Offshore loan 1,818,304.60 8,933,879.80 Unitrans Passengers NRTA 456,515.35 456,515.35 Uniturtle Industries Zambia Limited Non-Resident Transitory Account 117,190.00 116,910.12 Univern Enterprises t/a Southern Region Trading Systems 18,301,226.20 17,451,226.20 Untu Capital Financial Services Guarantee 51,598.54 – Untu Microfinance Software Setup and installation 9,075.00 60,673.54 Uppertrans Offshore loan 1,266,667.00 – Vakayi Capital Loan 263,166.80 263,166.89 Varichem Pharmaceuticals Offshore loan 3,840,747.27 – Veritran Pvt Ltd Software Licence Fees 18,716.12 – Vilmorin & CIE Dividends 1,302,794.80 1,302,794.80

Vita Nova Machinery and equipment 4,474.91 4,474.91 W and M Enterprises Pvt Ltd Sulphuric acid and oleum 15,133.91 13,352.84 Wardstore Enterprises T/A Taita Trading Import of tyres 91,180.36 91,180.36 Warehouse Trading Offshore loan 75,244.56 – Warehouse Trading Beverages 25,506.46 – Warehouse Trading Offshore loan 67,687.35 168,138.37 Washrock investments Equipment 13,492,089.00 13,492,089.00 Waterwright Irrigation Pvt Ltd Importation of pivotsand accessories 131,047.48 131,047.48 Well-Dent Warehouse Importation of Dental Milling machine 32,514.08 – Well-Dent warehouse Dental Equipment 5,007.00 5,800.00 Wepta Engineering Spares 5,458.13 – Whirlwyn Trading Manufactured Goods 231,629.55 – Willowton Group Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

Raw Materials & Royalties

2,565,693.59 – Willowton Zimbabwe Raw Materials 13,248,764.00 13,214,458.52 Windmill Pvt Ltd Port Clearance charges 346,484.15 – Windmill (Pvt) Ltd Ammonium Nitrate fertilizer 5,980,554.36 – Windmill (Pvt) Ltd Loan facility 15,013,167.11 – Windmill (Pvt) Ltd Urea 3,529,367.50 – Windmill (Pvt) Ltd Fertilizers 148,123.26 – Windmill (Pvt) Ltd Urea 4,186,586.00 – Windmill (Pvt) Ltd Intermediate goods 16,626.00 5,071,455.47 Woble Offshore loan 4,710,477.00 4,710,477.00 World Bicycle Relief Loan facility 558,220.75 558,220.75 Xcmg Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd

5,637,593.06 5,360,437.00 Yatakala Trading Goods importation 15,394.54 – Yatakala Trading (Pvt) Limited T/A Viking Hardware Backhoe loader 57,350.00 – Yatakala Trading (Pvt) Limited T/A Viking Hardware Mining Compressors 29,067.81 – Yatakala Trading (Pvt) Ltd Freight charges 59,900.00 159,265.28 Yellyn Pvt Ltd V-Belts 44,120.00 44,120.00 Zada Construction Construction Vehicles 840,984.00 840,984.00 Zambezi River Authority Loan Facility 2,983,800.00 2,983,800.00 ZARNET Loan 21,360,718.00 18,700,914.00 ZB Bank Limited Software Licence Fees 8,600.00 – ZB Bank Limited Software Licence Fees 56,046.00 – ZB Bank Limited Software Support Fees 39,956.25 – ZB Bank Limited Software Support Fees 10,195.70 – ZB Bank Limited Prepaid VISA cards 94,483.76 –

Zb Bank Ltd Software license fees 137,350.29 – ZB Bank Services 514,000.00 514,000.00 ZFC Limited Raw Materials 530,313.20 2,590.00 Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust Grant 8,000,000.00 7,320,000.00 Zimbabwe Microfinance Fund Offshore loan 3,000,000.00 – Zimbabwe Online (ZOL) Fibre Optic, Cable 2 Core,Travel Recharge, Consultancy Training 31,480.00 31,480.00 Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals Silver Sulphadiazine 8,825.00 – Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals Organic compounds and mouth fresheners strips 44,070.00 52,895.00

Zimbabwe Shipping Services Remittance of funds collected – Freight Charges

3,384,623.00 3,384,623.00 Zimbabwe Trade Exchange Raw Materials 46,163.00 – Zimbabwe Trade Exchange Loan 88,671.00 134,833.85 ZIMBO Tools Hardware 54,110.00 54,110.14 Zimind Publishers Offshore loan 201,858.54 201,858.54 Zimkings Trading Imports of Beverages 17,365,299.76 13,737,503.23 Zundine Trading Medical equipment 1,000,597.36 107,641.46 Zurea Investments Packaging Material 53,000.00 – Zurea Investments PVT LTD Packaging Material 166,350.00 219,350.00 Zuva Petroleum Loan and Loan guarantee fee 30,695,494.44 – Zuva Petroleum Petroleum Products 20,588,105.69 20,584,722.25 Zvemvura Trading Cosmetic Products 1,540,688.88 851,539.91 ZX Fuels (Pvt) Ltd Petroleum products 7,404,925.86 – Procomm pvt ltd

734,314.42 734,314.42 FIRST CAPITAL GAP FIRST CAPITAL GAP 15,723,759.02 10,511,834.93 STANDARD CHARTERED STANDARD CHARTERED GAP 18,132,129.65 8,121,180.98 CBZ GAP CBZ GAP 137,917,784.21 127,444,838.17 CANNON MOTORS/AMC CANNON MOTORS/AMC NISSAN 180,031.00 – MICHAEL MUTSAGO MICHAEL MUTSAGO 550,100.56 – CERES FOODS CERES FOODS 374,624.11 – CURVERID TOBACCO CURVERID TOBACCO 7,373,204.38 – EAGLE ITALIAN EAGLE ITALIAN 1,600,180.00 50,000.00 MUPINDU LEGAL PRACTIONERS/ MAPFUMO MUPINDU LEGAL PRACTIONERS/ MAPFUMO 95,000.00 – TIANZE TIANZE 7,467,459.22 – VARUN BEVERAGES VARUN BEVERAGES 11,929,812.81 –

ZIMPAPERS/KALIYUGA ZIMPAPERS/KALIYUG A INVESTMENTS 442,674.89 – PROFERT ZIM PROFERT ZIM (litigation reimbursed)

– AFREXIMBANK AFREXIMBANK 190,354,906.55 – CAAZ AIR NAMIBIA KENYA AIRWAYS SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS NHS FGN

184,707,936.34 108,563,628.12

ASP MARKETING ASP MARKETING 30200000 17,300,000.00 NAMPAK INTERNATIONAL NAMPAK INTERNATIONAL 56988088.24 52,988,088.24 HUAWEI HUAWEI 123062597.2 123,062,597.17 SAVINGS BOND SAVINGS BOND 4,040,439.10 4,040,439.10 TRADE & DEVELOPMENT TRADE & DEVELOPMENT 510,174,906.33 510,174,906.33 TOTAL 3,770,607,621.18 2,501,812,439.77

