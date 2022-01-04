RBZ blocked funds as of 31st December 2020

Techzim

Act No.7 of 2021 Finance Act revealed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) blocked funds balance sheet as of 31 December 2020 and private sector as of 25 September 2021.

“Blocked funds” refers to money generated in a country by a foreign entity or project but can’t be paid pack immediately because of capital flow restrictions, government regulations, or in our case a foreign currency shortage.

BLOCKED FUNDS ON RBZ BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2020


Name of creditor
Debt Source
Date Signed
Initial Amount		Outstanding Balance
FUEL SUPPLIERS



TrafiguraTrafiguraDec-17390,000,000.00193,734,273.88
Total ZimbabweSouth AfricaOct-1945,951,030.7836,241,436.95
Glencore/ZuvaUKDec-1851,283,600.1330,996,413.57
IPGKuwaitOct-1823,450,320.0020,906,142.59
Praise PetroleumZambiaMar-1927,196,508.9914,509,552.29
Transoil – JK MotorsTransoil-JK MotorsFeb-195,834,436.94529,442.45
EngenSouth AfricaJul-2062,580,585.8862,580,585.88
RedanPuma Energy (Pvt) LtdJul-2027,711,502.6227,711,502.62
PickglowSouth AfricaJul-202,874,509.002,674,509.00
ZX FuelUSAJul-207,404,925.867,404,925.86
Strauss LogisticsUnited KingdomJul-2012,637,202.483,243,618.00
Storm EnergyStorm Energy S.AJul-201,099,292.171,099,292.17
ZUVA
Jul-2030,000,000.0026,984,722.25
GREENFUELS
Jul-2038,800,000.0038,800,000.00
XTREME OILS
Jul-202,277,614.672,277,614.67
JK Motors
Jul-20172,760.00172,760.00
SAKUNDA
Jul-2043,637,826.0543,637,826.05
Sub-Total

827,957,783.07513,504,618.23
MAIZE SUPPLIERS



AfgrainMauritius19-Oct-18100,000,000.0033,299,167.91
ASP MarketingSouth Africa2008 & 201636,705,187.7823,700,000.00
HolbudUK2004 & 2016100,185,184.2671,276,472.49
CloudburstSouth Africa2015-1611,941,957.978,537,466.09
IETCAgri Commodities2015-168,701,288.008,701,288.00
Sub-Total

257,533,618.01145,514,394.49
AIRLINES



IATAInternational13 July, 202080,183,048.8779,183,048.87
EmiratesUAE13 July, 202062,779,852.1151,242,965.01
FastjetKenya13 July, 202025,241,113.6016,973,668.00
RwandAir LimitedRwanda13 July, 202017,730,483.0014,987,765.06
Kenya AirwaysKenya13July, 20207,901,791.40
KLM Royal DutchKenya13 July, 2020145,214.25
British AirwaysUK14 July, 202053,135.00
South African AirwaysSouth Africa13 July, 202018,714,382.507,060,346.10
EthiopianEthiopia13 July, 202011,766,012.706,634,440.71
AirlinkSouth Africa13 July, 2020975,000.00975,000.00
LAM Mozambique AirwaysMozambique13 July, 2020317,775.38317,775.38
Air NamibiaNamibia13 July, 2020518,791.90165,000.00
TAAG Angolan AirlinesAngola13 July, 2020147,311.1671,479.66
Sub-Total

226,473,911.87177,611,488.79





GRAND TOTAL


836,630,501.51

PRIVATE SECTOR BLOCKED FUNDS AS AT 25 SEPTEMBER 2021




Applicant


Nature of Transaction

Approved Amount (US$)
Balance Outstanding as at 25 September
Aayu Packaging Private LimitedMachine Spares12,993.40
ABB CompanyEquipment604,237.00
ABC Money LendersMicro – Finance613,635.62
AC DC Dynamics Pl Ta Natural AirEquipment44,499.25
AC DC DynamicsImport of Goods334,970.21379,469.46
Ace foamRaw materials814,900.96
Ace FoamRaw materials93,697.99908,598.95
Acol Chemical HoldingsRaw materials261,384.85
Acol Chemical HoldingsRaw materials771,974.59
Acol Chemical Holdings (Pvt) LtdDividend850,000.00
Acol Chemical Pvt LtdActivated carbon (Mining), caustic soda flakes, sulphuric acid, chemicals for rubber industry67,972.11
Acol ChemicalsRaw Materials94,508.14
Acol ChemicalsChemicals260,133.67
Acol ChemicalsChemicals (polyethers)10,493.002,316,466.36
ACT InvestmentsDividends653,140.00653,140.00
Afgri ZimbabweTractors, Combine harvesters985,027.02985,027.02
Africa Enterprise Network TrustDividends8,014,326.008,014,326.67
Africa Group LubricantsMining Lubricants55,000.0055,000.00
Africa SteelGoods Import614,247.86614,247.86
African Banking CorporationMoney market investments1,750,000.00
African Banking CorporationMoney market investments1,500,000.00
African Banking CorporationMoney market investments1,000,000.00
African Banking CorporationMoney market investments3,068,750.00
African Banking CorporationMoney market investments1,750,000.00
African Banking CorporationMoney market investments1,691,545.05
African Banking CorporationMoney market investments900,000.00
African Century LimitedLoan1,315,267.00
African Century LimitedPromissory note910,833.33
African Century LimitedDividend527,144.00
African Century Limited (ACL)Offshore loan -Promissory Note1,855,417.90
African Century Limited (ACL)Offshore loan -Promissory Note1,221,517.38
African Century Limited (ACL)Offshore loan -Promissory Note1,171,388.90
African Century Limited (ACL)Offshore loan -Promissory Note608,888.88
African Century LimitedOffshore loan5,214,763.00
African Century LimitedOffshore loan937,193.41
African Century LimitedOffshore loan527,144.00
African Century LimitedOffshore loan3,282,624.00
African Century Limited (ACL)Offshore loan -Promissory Note565,138.8813,751,778.79
African Distillers LtdEquipment/ Machinery33,012.5233,012.52
African Vehicle Clearing Services (AVECS)Non Resident Corporate Account balance77,583.00
Aggreko InternationalResidual Rental/Lease Charges for Electricity Generation6,237,411.006,237,411.00
AgribankLoan1,483,808.00
AgribankLoan25,582,920.2723,841,727.95
Agricon EquipmentMachine Spares1,517,473.911,517,473.91
Agricon EquipmentTractors and Spares215,565.86
Agricon EquipmentAgriculture and Construction579,398.34794,964.20
AgriquestOffshore loan12,658.8712,658.87

Agriswiss Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd		Maize grits, Soya Bean Meal, Wheat, Sugar Beans, Popcorn
26,967.79
AgriSwiss Zimbabwe (Pvt) ltdMaize grits, Wheat, Sugar Beans315,068.45340,261.93
Alex Stewart International LLCNon-Resident Account537,177.24
All Commodity Exports (Pvt) LtdWheat104,518.37
All Commodity ExportsWheat imports & management consultant136,432.00240,950.57
Alliance MediaImportation of Street poles1,721,905.06656,305.06
Alpha PackagingRaw materials145,174.00
Ambassador InvestmentsOffshore loan277,345.59
Amitas Solution (Pvt) LtdSoftware licence fees7,256.317,212.79
Anglican Diocese of HarareLoan2,619.182,632.00
Annapolis INVESTMENTSDirect Loan352,950.00
AnnunakiDividend540,000.00540,000.00
Annunaki InvestmentsOffshore loan1,097,265.491,097,265.50
Annunaki InvestmentsOffshore loan2,232,140.552,232,140.55

Arenel (Pvt) Ltd		Freight, Finished Products
358,055.21
ArenelOffshore loan254,437.00612,493.17
Assa Abloy Chubb Locks UnionLock sets, Smoke detectors,1,381,918.651,381,918.65
Associated Foods ZimbabweLoan2,000,000.00
Associated Foods ZimbabweExternal Loan349,005.562,299,005.56
Associated NewspapersSoftwares23,001.0023,001.00
Astra PaintsRaw materials367,463.22
Astra ChemicalsEnzymes918,303.00
Atherstone & Cook/Wind MillOffshore debt1,457,500.001,457,500.00
At The Ready WholesallersClothes and groceries1,973,490.17
Auto Tyre ZimbabweTyres217,380.33217,380.33
Automotive DistributorsMotor Vehicles1,008,470.001,008,470.00
AVM Africa (Pvt) LtdImportation of buses421,000.00421,000.00
AxiaDividends2,946.632,946.63
Axis SolutionsSoftware licence fees279,822.7039,558.39
Ayan TradingThai White Rice, Pasta Spaghetti7,544,742.755,976,921.75
Ayestock InvestmentsKnapsack Sprayers368,094.00
Ayrton InvestmentsFuel449,040.00449,040.00
AZBO InvestmentsFabrics1,528,888.281,528,588.28
B Braun ZimbabwePharmaceuticals215,927.71
B Braun ZimbabwePharmaceuticals1,088,321.001,088,321.00
Baines Imaging GroupEquipment335,000.00
Baines Imaging GroupEquipment/ Machinery10,075.28335,000.00
Baketech ZimbabweFlour additives and improvers37,880.0037,880.02
Balcair Investments (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan996,059.00996,059.00
African Banking CorporationOffshore loan2,225,226.43
Bannadeer InvestmentsAluminium profiles, bars, rods10,234.7710,234.77
Barco ChemicalsCleaning chemicals raw materials179,844.40179,844.40
Barwon Downs (Pvt) LtdRoyalties14,430.0014,430.00
BarzemSpares591,714.00591,714.44
Battery Centre (Pvt) LtdMotor vehicle oils40,259.0940,259.00
BEIQI ZimbabweMotor Vehicle and Spares.460,865.26
Beiqi ZimbabweMotor Vehicles793,397.23
BEIQI Zimbabwe (Pvt) LtdLoan881,708.782,127,482.10
Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway Private LimitedLocomotive, Spares, Fuel and Hiring Services
7,033,267.55
Beitbridge Bulawayo RailwayDividends3,187,501.009,045,768.55
Bertech P/L T/A MotortorqueTyres43,333.33
Bertech P/L T/A MotortorqueTyres18,831.69
Best food processorsMachinery spares24,824.5024,824.80
Bitumen WorldZambezi Bulk RSA52,486.8252,486.32
Blackbox InvestmentsRaw Materials1,887,616.861,887,616.86
Blackwood Hodge ZimbabweTrucks and vehicle spares796,470.19796,470.19
Blue Ribbon FoodsWheat3,771,567.003,771,567.00
Blue RibbonOffshore loan2,821,031.002,821,031.00
Blue Track InvestmentsIntermediate goods230,352.00
Blue Track InvestmentsDuplex, core paper, Resin, Fibre, Spare parts1,915,611.881,915,611.88
BOC GasesDividends3,188,585.70
BOC Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd t/a BOC Gases
Manufactured goods
1,355,593.76		4,544,179.46
Boc GasesGas and gas equipment2,036,263.59
BOC GasesGas10,637.292,036,263.59
Boka Tobacco FloorsMachinery2,830,298.882,630,298.88
Borealis L.A.T GMBHNon-Resident Corporate account balance2,300,000.002,299,842.40
Brands Africagroceries, personal care products and beverages1,215,002.00357,501.20
Brands FreshFood373,143.76186,571.85
Breastplate ServicesCleaning equipment2,421,102.611,521,102.61
Brian Rodney BroomInvestment funds1,465,347.901,265,347.90
Bridge Shipping ZimbabweFreight on Board66,013.50
British American TobaccoMachine Spare Parts41,563.52
British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Pl
Technical Fees & Spares
543,451.92

British American Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd		Tobacco and cigarette
616,145.71
British American TobaccoDividends14,826,079.00
British American TobaccoDividends324,898.9916,352,138.92
British American TobaccoSpare Parts And Raw Materials2,854.082,854.08
British American Tobacco Zimbabwe PlMachine spares, Wrapping materials10,009.0510,009.05
Browns WholesaleStationary, Newsprint24,859.00
Browns WholesaleStationery and Newsprint17,298.0015,262.76
BullRed FarmingInventory9,420.009,419.82
CABSOffshore loan16,554,672.43
CABSoffshore1,302,061.92
CABSOffshore loan7,236,580.68
CABSOffshore loan2,540,809.6810,004,822.75
CadcoManufactured goods51,560.5951,560.59
Cairns Foods LimitedEquipment and food139,667.70
CairnsFlavours92,361.46
Cairns Foods LimitedPalm Oilen29,203.81
Cairns Foods LimitedFood stuff2,598.49
Cairns Foods LimitedSpares415.13
Cairns Food LimitedManufactured goods182,005.32
Cairns Foods LtdBearings1,238.54
Cambria Africa Plc HarareLoan900,000.00
Cambria Africa Plc HarareLoan75,642.4675,642.00
Cangrow Trading (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan250,000.00
Cangrow Trading (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan2,450,000.00
Cangrow Trading (Pvt) LtdMachinery Spares and Crude Soya Oil2,277,981.31
Cape Island ConstructionDividends220,700.00220,700.00
Capmore InvestmentsMachinery, Software Licences308,682.20308,682.20
Carnaud MetalboxGoods and Services7,559,457.05
CarnaudmetalboxOffshore loan713,250.77
Carnaud MetalboxGoods and Services368,826.93
CarnaudmetalboxOffshore loan8,700,969.363,283,687.93
Casadella BiscuitsBaking materials60,753.8760,753.87
CBZ BankOffshore loan259,847,180.00230,366,288.02
CBZ BankOffshore loan40,433,517.21
CBZ BankOffshore loan8,165,204.00
CBZ BankOffshore loan6,002,825.91
CBZ BankOffshore loan5,366,667.00
CBZ BankOffshore loan5,288,717.66
CBZ BankOffshore loan2,795,444.43
CBZ BankOffshore loan2,795,444.43
CBZ BankOffshore loan1,608,871.00
CBZ Bank
1,000,000.00
CBZ BankOffshore loan1,428,089.65
CBZ BankLoan facility2,959,350.0056,844,467.08
Central MillersWheat181,677.92181,677.92
CFAO MotorsMotor Vehicles721,488.00
CFAO Motors ZimbabweVehicles123,228.22
CFAO MotorsMotor vehicles238,541.37960,028.95
CFI Holding T/A Farm And CityMixed Medicaments AndSupergrain Bags47,963.3747,963.37
Chaco TradingPotato Sorting Machice, Aspirator Pre- Cleaner&Loan896,989.54896,989.54
Champions Insurance CompanyInsurance reinsurance24,334.3624,334.36
Chapman Chartered AccountantsSubscription fees3,087.723,087.72
Charles Stewart Day Old ChicksOffshore loan50,000.00
Charles Stewart Day Old Chicks Pvt LtdHatching Eggs12,598.6262,598.62
Chem SourcePVC Granules26,180.0026,180.00
Chicago CosmeticsGoods224,238.37
China Jiangxi CorporationEquipment1,600,692.811,600,692.81
China Nanchang Engineering PvtTreasury Bills18,829,077.26
China Nanchang Engineering PvtOffshore loan4,978,875.0023,607,952.26
Chips Enterprise SolutionsSoftware Licence Fees32,161.10
Chips Enterprise SolutionsSoftware license fees1,215,689.83
Chips EnterpriseSoftware licence and maintenance fees177,682.751,425,533.68
CIMASSoftware Licence Fees1,301,178.18
CIMAS MedilabSoftware licences18,407.40
Classic Tobacco Company (Pvt)Offshore loan10,800,000.0010,313,021.40
Coghlan Welsh And Guest O/A Icejay Investments (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan4,843,785.95
Colonel Lionel DykeMoney Market Investment119,117.18119,117.18
Colovane Services (Pvt) Ltd T/A Fuchs LubricantsOil, Lubricants, Engine Cleaner, brake fluid,122,820.53
Commercial Refrigeration (Pvt) LtdCabinet assembly, plastic cables ties100,909.80100,909.80
Complink SystemsComputer Equipment39,484.8939,484.89
Comridge Trading (Pvt) LtdLoan625,000.00625,000.00
Comtex TradingOffshore Offshore loan1,000,000.00
Comtex TradingOffshore Offshore loan650,000.00
Comtex TradingOffshore loan200,000.00
Comtex TradingOffshore loan80,000.00
Connick InvestmentsMobile handsets985,757.90
Consultus Publishing ServicesEducation textbooks417,463.15417,463.15
Continental MarketingMedical equipment95,029.0090,756.90
COOPERS ZIMBABWEIntermediate goods, Services538,220.83538,220.83
Copier Parts CompanyOffshore loan220,413.17
Copier Parts CompanyPrinting equipment and accessories499,927.00
Copier PartsComputer consumables andaccessories1,111,534.931,262,338.59
Coram MushutaProperty sale proceeds140,000.00
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends234,311.97
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends7,967.42257,606.39
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends4,453.444,453.00
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends42,478.5442,478.54
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends10,557.4510,557.00
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends46,915.57
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends5,323.24
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends28,695.00
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends3,758.99
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends1,997.48
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends1841.76
Corpserve Registrars (Pvt) LimitedDividends495,901.00
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividend15,327.00
Corpserve Registrars Pvt LtdDividends1773.24580,565.53
Cortech SolutionsElectric devices38,648.9538,648.95
Courseview Investments (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan847,062.40197,062.00
CP ChemicalsAgro Chemicals11,724,095.0011,724,095.40
CPS Africa Pvt LtdDark chocolates & Palm Olein195,669.39195,669.39
CredfinOffshore loan861,685.26
CredifinOffshore loan364,321.02
Credifin Pvt LtdOffshore loan2,795,664.1317,999.98
Crispy Chicken RestaurantsOffshore loan3,309,062.723,309,062.72
Croco HoldingsGuarantee400,000.00
Croco MotorsMotor vehicles1,971,275.88200,000.88
Cummings ZimbabweImportation of diesel enginegenerators4,238,861.97
CZIWorkshop fees12,953.1011,663.26
Dairibord HoldingsOffshore loan321,257.65
Dairibord HoldingsOffshore loan531,138.721,841.76
Dasapa TradingOffshore loan215,116.67
DatlabsPharmaceutical goods108,471.0074,644.12
DCC Tapson and Sons PLOffshore loan63,078.00
DCC Tapson and Sons PLOffshore loan54,946.00118,024.00
Debshan (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan4,739,518.00
Delta BeveragesDividends104,420,879.72
Delta BeveragesImport of Goods & Services48,543,125.59
Delta BeveragesOffshore loan3,900,000.00
Delta BeveragesGoods & Services3,459,804.72
Delta BeveragesOffshore loan23,869,205.25142,298,700.57
Dendairy LimitedRaw materials609,670.16
Dendairy (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan3,036,136.70
Dendairy (Pvt) Ltd
500,000.00

Dendairy Zimbabwe		Raw materials, Freight and labour services
434,938.34
Dendairy Pvt LtdOffshore loan95,994.08
DendairyRaw materials1,877,478.5229,788.48
Devetail ConsultancyCrude Palm Oil32,399.31
Dieftracmack Marketing Pvt LtdOffshore loan176,510.52176,510.52
Directory PublishersRepairs and Maintenance,122,513.00122,513.00
Distell LimitedNRTA22,857,263.08
DMD Health CareMedical goods/pharmaceuticals201,244.00
DMD HealthcareMedical goods14,117.00
DMD HealthcarePharmaceuticals333,767.10
Dmd HealthcareMedical goods/pharmaceuticals800.08549,928.18
Dorota TradingOffshore loan2,256,097.692,048,000.00
Douglas St LedgerEquipment171,359.76171,359.76
Drummond Ranching (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan375,000.00375,000.00
Duzzit ClothiersFabric, Freight charges17,568.8217,568.82
Eagle Italianconstruction179,000.00
ECOBANK ZIMBABWEgroup shared services for ICT systems and support service4,145,883.00
Ecobank
5,420,000.00
Ecobank ZimbabweMoney Market Investments17,000,000.008,769,053.50
Econet WirelessRights issue, Debenture proceeds24,329,966.00
Econet WirelessDividends48,304,401.65
Econet Wireless (Pvt) LtdNetwork Equipment71,319,863.71
Econet Wireless (Pvt) LtdCore Network Equipment& Support Services2,411,214.39
Econet Wireless (Pvt) LtdCar tracking platform610,084.68
Econet Wireless (Pvt) LtdRevenue Assurance, Fraud mgnt Services486,229.22

Econet Wireless Pvt Ltd		Software Licence fees and
1,161,121.69

Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd		Communication and network
1,788,526.15
Econet Wireless (Pvt) LtdSim Packs292,830.2068,796,533.28
Edgars Store LtdFranchisee fees540,000.00540,000.00
Eduloan ZimbabweOffshore loan757,581.09757,581.09
Edurate InvestmentsGrain import7,951,072.351,955,080.74
Edward C. WaltonDisinvestments from portfolio95,000.00
EFT Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt)Offshore loan318,330.00318,330.00
Elimobil Enterprises Pvt LtdEarthmoving,Motorbike,Tractors947,311.00947,311.00
Emeritus Re-insuranceInsurance claims and premiums574,940.36
Emeritus Reinsurance Pvt LtdSoftware License fees andpremiums209,255.64
Engen PetroleumOffshore loan21,696,847.11
Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt)Fuel&Late Payment Penalty Interest22,694,444.00
Engen PetroleumOffshore loan10,674,508.80
Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

390,007.00
Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe PvtLubricants474,503.58
Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe (Pvt)Fuel6,650,275.3930,809,229.00
Enterpro Pvt LtdEquipment and Software Licence43,140.00
EOH Mthombo (Pty) LtdNon-Resident Transferable Account3,709,312.353,707,300.35
Epiroc ZimbabweMachinery and Spares195,856.00
Epiroc ZimbabweOffshore loan3,120,660.00
Epiroc Zimbabwe (Formerly Atlas Corp)
Equipment/ Machinery and spares
579,058.00
EPIROC ZIMBABWEEquipment159,686.003,476,202.15
Ethiopian AirwaysCorporate Non Resident (Transitory) Account12,095,209.97
Evans Shepherd (Pvt) LtdImportation of text books18,550.0018,550.00
EversharpExercise book making machine431,718.91
EversharpVarious items25,840.00385,840.90
Extreme OilsOffshore loan2,277,614.672,277,614.67

Fastjet Zimbabwe Limited		Aircraft lease, and South Africa Home Affairs penalty
2,716,375.60
Fastjet Zimbabwe LtdOffshore loan22,524,738.006,932,635.57
FBC BankOffshore loan90,000,000.0010,000,000.00
FBC BankOffshore loan10,000,000.00887,188.00
FBC Building SocietyLoan2,185,585.39316,274.84
Fert – Map Pvt LtdFertiliser4,017,804.17
Fert-Map Pvt LtdPolywoven bag machine, Fertiliser579,171.354,196,975.50
First InstrumentationFactory spares, and Biometric System45,427.5245,427.82
First Mutual ReinsuranceReinsurance846,351.94828,959.94
First Transfer SecretariesDividends260,105.00
First Transfer SecreteriesDividends2,462,823.53
First Transfer SecretariesDividend4,118,303.886,431,127.41
Flame Lily Venture CapitalDividend960,000.00260,000.00
Fliknik EnterprisesGroceries4,451,708.243,451,708.24
Flooktex Enterprises PlRaw materials and Spares296,236.51
Flooktex EntreprisesPolyester Yarn and Fabrics84,608.58
Folkton EnterprisesOffshore loan288,288.00
Folkton EnterprisesOffshore loan143,025.00
Folkton EnterprisesOffshore loan122,834.00554,147.00
Food And Industrial ProcessorsIntermediate goods35,250.00
Food and Industrial ProcessorsImportation of raw materials1,860,385.871,895,635.87
Forever Living ProductsCosmetic Products92,559.0092,558.58
Fossil Agro (Pvt) LtdAgrochemicals1,281,413.25
Fossil Agro (Pvt) LtdAgro Chemicals4,866,340.00
Fourex Pvt LtdEquipment & machinery17,446.50
FourexEquipment/ machinery160,502.66119,944.61
Frenkel Textiles Private LimitedHotel bed linen and towels244,240.66244,240.06
Frolgate Technology (Pty) LtdEqiuipment and Machinery289,074.88
Frugiparus (Pvt) Ltd T/a FoodFranchise Fees79,135.7179,135.00


GEC Zimbabwe		Transformers, income feeder, installation and commissioning of income feeder

265,464.13		240,728.22
Gill Godlonton & Gerrans Legal PractitionersDebt Collection446,000.00
Gill, Godlonton&GerranDisinvestments proceeds1,605,502.991,847,188.00
Gladmill Investments (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan4,168,737.93
Gloworm InvestmentsOffshore loan200,000.00
Golden Beams Developments(Pvt)LtdOffshore loan750,000.00
Golden Horizon International Holding Ltd
Consumables and Spares
2,341,390.58
Golden Horizon International Holding Ltd Zimbabwe
Offshore loan
2,810,000.00		5,151,390.58
Gold Leaf Tobacco
324,301.64
Gonvil InvestmentsLoan153,770.00153,770.00
Grant ThorntonOffshore loan272,936.11272,936.11
Green FuelOffshore loan800,000.00
Green FuelOffshore loan38,000,000.0033,750,000.00
Greenwood Parke Eye CentreMedical Supplies1,651.59
Gripton InvestmentsMobile handsets595,000.00595,000.00
Guild Of Spar GrocersRetainer: supply, support & maintenance16,780.09
Guild of SparsServices15,120.2015,117.20
H&H Microfinance(Pvt) Ltd formerly Litreton InvestmentsOffshore loan
194,781.37
Halsman Enterprises (Pvt) LtdFloor polish21,789.0521,789.05
Hang-Up (Pvt) LtdManufactured goods228,916.63
Heliflex Investments (Pvt) Ltdequipment168,964.65
Heritage ParkOffshore loan186,668.00
Holbud LtdTreasury Bills34,378,296
Holbud LtdNRTA304,000.0039,574,158.07
Honda CentreOffshore loan768,334.14
Horizon Healthcare ServicesPatient monitors31,876.44

Hunyani Paper and Packaging Ltd		Paper reels and board, interest on overdue amounts
6,650,712.16
Hunyani Paper & PackagingPaper reels, IT consultancy,2,100,912.08
Hunyani Paper & PackagingPaper reels, IT consultancy,426,521.666,070,163.33
Hyderry LtdLoan1,389,000.001,389,000.00
I Pack Zimbabwe LimitedMachinery and Equipment193,925.00
Icecash International LimitedSoftware license fees61,135.56
Ichthus Cranes Pvt LtdGrove Terrain Crane and accessories1,085,150.001,085,150.00
IETCOffshore loan7,799,480.00
IETC ZimbabweOffshore loan665,000.00
IETC ZimbabweOffshore loan665,000.00
IETCOffshore loan2,415,000.00
IETCOffshore loan901,808.00
IETCOffshore loan-repayable grant386,666.673,701,288.00
Imara CapitalDividends783,049.43783,049.43
Imperial Plastics (Pvt) LtdMachinery52,000.0052,000.00
Inamo AgricultureOffshore loan762,782.92
Inamo InvestmentsOffshore loan1,321,956.52
Indale Truck And TrailerIntermediate Goods13,778.7213,778.72
Indigo Plastics (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan63,355.5063,355.50
Indigovision TradingLP Gas448,122.17314,587.81
Inductoserve (Pvt) LtdEarth Moving equipment251,045.20
Inductoserve Private LimitedTractors, Front end loaders, Tipper trucks252,686.0222,971.46
Innovent ZimbabweComputers and accessories808,680.00808,679.70
Innscor Appliance ManufacturingOffshore loan173,862.00
Innscor Appliance ManufacturingPackaging material and Freight372,506.54

Innscor Appliance Manufacturing		Compressors and refrigerating
210,353.00
Innscor Appliance Manufacturing (Capri)Compressors for refrigeration
105,106.90
Innscor Africa LimitedBaking ingredients177,635.00
Innscor Africa LimitedImportation of baking aids288,853.99
Innscor Africa LimitedManufactured Goods24,728.30
Innscor Africa Ltd T/A Baker’S Inn Bakeries
Machinery / Equipment
38,905.81
InnscorOffshore loan674,864.001,415,340.10
Institute Of Chartered Secretaries And Administrators In Zimbabwe.Affiliation membership fees52,761.0052,761.47
Intaba TradingManufactured Goods386,696.86
Intaba tradingCrop Care Chemicals, GrainProtectant145,162.40
Intaba Trading Pvt LtdInsecticides93,056.86145,162.40
Interoll Trading Private LimitedBitumen314,112.23
Intertoll Zimbabwe
137,511.32137,920.82
Intertoll Zimbabwe
1,125,000.00
Edurate Investments Pvt LtdOffshore loan15,098,192.21
Irvines Zimbabwe (Pvt) LtdLoan facility3,136,164.001,786,164.00
Jiangxi International ZimbabweSecond hand tipper trucks, loaders and excavator, and parts.567,575.51567,575.51
JK MotorsFuel172,760.00172,760.00
Jin En International ZimbabweOffshore loan4,557,750.004,557,750.00
Jonkershoek Trading T/A Tyre Chain Services ZimbabweEquipment- electric motor andcrusher spares
38,853.24
Jonkershoek Trading T/A Tyre Chain Services ZimbabweElectric motor and crusher spares349,338.41388,191.65
JSS National HoldingsManufactured goods and motor Vehicles126,123.11126,123.11
July Twenty EightSoftware Fees285,831.48285,831.48
Kaltrade Private LimitedManufactured Goods232,940.82
Kamoso InvestmentsFuel555,615.29555,615.29
Kanokanga And PartnersImmovable property proceeds77,359.17
Kanokanga And PartnersDebt collection24,714.07
Kanokanga And PartnersDebt collection24,312.28
Kanokanga And PartnersDebt collected18,813.50
Kanokanga And PartnersDebt collection11,000.00125,313.87
Kantor and ImmermanFunds collected on behalf of client59,000.0059,000.00
Kanu Equipment ZimbabweEquipment46,231.10
Kanu Equipment Zimbabwe Pvt LtdSpares199,474.63
Kanu EquipmentOffshore loan263,010.00502,663.94
Katundu Trading (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan543,311.67
Koala ParkRaw Materials58,964.0058,964.00


KPMG Zimbabwe		Membership fees, IT shared services, Marketing services, Professional and technical

926,804.49
KPMG ZIMBABWEServices293,257.581,220,062.07
Lafarge Cement ZimbabweCement1,114,981.94
Lafarge Cement ZimbabweOffshore loan14,064,000.00
Lafarge Cement ZimbabweLoan Facility1,005,882.0013,233,860.23
Lake HarvestLoan Facility1,500,000.00
Larkcon EnterprisesMotor Vehicles & Freight Charges227,673.00227,673.00
Lazenbury Engineers (Pvt) Ltd T/A Toptech ComputersIT equipment301,250.00301,250.00
Lemonseed InvestmentsAssorted Goods93,240.0093,240.12
Le Sel BrandsFreight Charges38,347.73
Le Sel BrandsFreight Charges for imported159,451.24
Lesaffre Zimbabwe PlFactory Equipment4,996,889.00
Lesaffre ZimbabweOffshore loan45,190.495,042,079.49
Lethram Investments (Pvt) LtdLoan facility44,368.7944,368.29
Lilfordia SchoolIrrigation Equipment12,550.0012,550.00
Lion StoresHousehold plastic ware64,549.8264,549.82
Livetouch InvestmentsEquipment/Machinery, spares6,931,426.126,381,426.12
Lobels BreadRaw materials891,623.99
Lobels Bread LtdRaw Materials788,875.51301,904.43
Longman ZimbabweStanChart91,373.3191,373.31
Losave InvestmentsMaterials1,067,901.22
Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Union HardwareBuilding Materials388,260.97
Losave (Pvt) Ltd t/a Investments UnionBuilding materials23,679.40
Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Union HardwareLamp Lights And Lamp Holders19,321.00
Losave Investments (Pvt) Ltd t/a Union HardwareManufactured goods1,486.19443,960.65
Lospen FarmingBlueberry Plants94,727.72
Lospen FarmingPruning containers52,155.00
Lospen FarmingBlueberry substrate27,617.475,069.19
Lotus Stationery ManufacturersManufactured Goods285,347.59
Lydon PropertiesRice and Popcorn169,801.09169,801.00
Ma Auto SuppliersMotor Spares55,953.5955,953.59
Mac BrothersOffshore loan108,992.44
MAC Brothers ZimbabweCatering Supplies22,873.13
Macoil GasFuel2,831,467.662,323,854.00
Mafuro farmingLoan486,996.16
Major Meats ButcheryOffshore loan96,775.00
Major Meats ButcheryOffshore loan250,000.00346,775.00
Malitech HoldingsEquipment136,588.94
Mall Route GroupImportation of Bitumen31,958.0031,958.00
Mark Manolios SportsSports Apparel13,996.9213,996.62
Marsh Insurance Brokers ZimbabweDividends442,500.50442,500.50
Masimba Industries Pvt Ltd T/A Masimba Holdings
Steel Products
461,146.62
Masimba HoldingsDirectors Fees, Formwork, Tipper trucks26,855.03488,001.65
Matabeleland Clothing Manufacturers Pvt LtdClothing Material91,384.71
Matsa Energy Pvt LtdGas683,067.83
Mawere Sibanda Commercial LawyersDebt collection802,444.00685,344.00
Mbudzi Peoples MarketOffshore loan860,000.00
Medent (Pvt) LtdRespiratory wear/personal protective equipment170,147.07
Mediwise MedicalMedical consumables212,688.00212,688.00
Medsure Healthcare PlHealth Equipment and203,018.20
Medsure DiagnosticsHealth Products744,996.73948,104.93
Medtech Education and LaboratoryGoods61,215.18
Mega MarketGoods467,667.07
Mega MarketGroceries and spare parts12,521,608.00
Mega Pak ZimbabweManufactured goods27,065,793.16
Mega Pak Zimbabwe Pvt LtdTechnical fees, Royalty, materials, closures, mould rentals, seal kit. machine spares2,650,390.488,585,470.81
MezzotinOffshore loan250,000.00
Mhishi Nkomo Legal PracticeProperty sale proceeds51,609.5451,609.54
Microhub Financial ServicesOffshore loan562,345.00
Microhub Financial ServicesOffshore loan110,829.66673,174.66
Microred ZimbabweLoan facility898,233.43
Millchem Zimbabwe T/A Gardoserve (Pvt) LtdLoan facility416,396.22416,396.22
Minch Structures T/A UnifitOffshore loan348,000.00348,000.00
Mining Industry Pension FundPension benefits884,073.04884,073.04
Mota-Engil EngenhariaOffshore loan11,686,146.00
Mota Engil ZimbabweSoares and explossives2,438,542.64
Mota -Engil ZimbaweOffshore loans9,811,146.0023,635,835.53
Mountain King InvestmentsAir and oil filters24,657.4124,657.41
Mtetwa and NyambiraiProperty sale proceeds204,740.22204,720.00
Munella EnterpriseFertiliser95,355.00
Munella EnterprisesMaize and Soya273,191.56
Munella EnterprisesSoya cake128,274.00
Munella EnterprisesImport of Sulphate of Potash58,252.68496,820.56
Mutare Bottling Company (Pvt) LtdCoca Cola Soft Drinks Pet & Cans58,505.40
Mutare Bottling CompanyConcentrates & soft drinks54,768.00
Mutare BottlingBeverages1,035,470.10
Mutare Mart & Exchange (Pvt) LtdHousehold goods136,998.00136,998.00
N Bhadhela & Sons Wholesalers PlCosmetics And Lion Matches232,162.95
N. BhadellaOffshore loan126,718.76358,881.71
Naklon TradingSplash car shampoo, Leather Care,180,487.00180,487.00
Nanavac InvestmentsConsumer goods28,048.38
Nanavac T/A Choppies
23,443.71
Nanavac Investments T/A ChoppiesAssorted Groceries2,742,002.002,685,877.43
National Dairy CooperativeMolasses7,689.007,688.70
National FoodsFood additives219,986.16
National FoodsDividend6,564,990.14
National FoodsDividends5,378,770.54
National FoodsDividends2,995,952.44
National FoodsFood1,389,750.007,101,443.93
Natprint ZimbabweImportation of paper240,259.06
Natprint ZimbabwePaper353,275.72
Navro Investments T/A ArizaLTYRESImports of tyres189,633.44
NEC Africa PtyNon Resident Corporate Account balance51,048.33
NEC Africa PtyNRTA611,540.00462,588.33
NedbankNostro-Gap6,065,108.92
Nedbank ZimbabweServices and software licences2,037,128.14
Nedbank Zimbabwe LimitedManagement Services & Project Fees4,356,684.695,942,945.79
Nestle ZimbabweOffshore loan24,000,000.00
Nestle ZimbabweGoods and services10,191,791.51
Nestle Zimbabwe (Pvt) LtdVarious commodities, various fee types, machinery, salaries, laboratory charges4,319,135.7028,319,135.70
Nestorville TradingOffshore loan1,466,250.001,316,250.00
New AvakashPharmaceuticals579,337.36
New AvakashMedical Equipment and supplies238,358.20
New Avakash InternationalPharmaceuticals3,509,361.21
New Avakash InternationalPharmaceuticals879,650.84
New Avakash InternationalPharmaceuticals487,772.00
New Avakash InternationalPharmaceuticals554,122.90
New Avakash InternationalPharmaceuticals30,030.00
New Avakash InternationalPharmaceuticals249,754.13
New Avakash InternationalPharmaceuticals306,866.006,835,252.83
New Health 263Software License fees103,679.76103,679.76
Nexus Open SystemsComputer Accessories210,687.58
Nice Sky DevelopmentOffshore loan1,000,000.00
Nicozdiamond InsuranceMaintenance fees and Reinsurance premiums33,507.7033,507.70
NMB BankLoan facility8,244,148.108,244,148.12
NMB BankDividend259,022.86259,022.86
NMB BankLoan facility4,196,263.944,196,263.94
NMB BankDSTV Subscriptions2,373,511.102,373,511.00
NMB BankOffshore loan1,400,000.001,400,000.00
Olam ZimbabweRice1,331,810.45
OLAM ZimbabweRice1,480,190.45
Olam Zimbabwe (Pvt) LtdRice1,031,188.45
Old MutualDisinvestment proceeds50,000,000.00
Old Mutual Investment GroupSoftware fees156,958.21
Old Mutual Zimbabwe LimitedDividends14,250,000.00
Old Mutual Zimbabwe LimitedDividends5,343,750.00
Old Mutual Zimbabwe LimitedDividends5,343,750.00
Old Mutual Zimbabwe LimitedDividends3,562,500.00
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Pvt) Ltd
Consultancy Fees
676,573.27
Old Mutual Shared ServicesServices1,752,957.02
Old Mutual Zimbabwe LimitedDividends3,562,500.0084,380,697.05
Olivine IndustriesLoan facility208,000.03
Olivine IndustriesLoan facility3,405,536.59
Olivine IndustriesOffshore loan4,000,000.00
Olivine Industries (Pvt) LtdRaw Materials & Service Fees10,726,444.0011,601,042.33
Omnia FertilisersRaw Materials35,700.00
Omnia Fertilizer (Pvt) LtdRaw Materials9,050,950.84
Omnia FertiliserRaw materials1,022,488.7410,073,439.58
Origen CorporationFertiliser372,558.48372,558.48
Papyrus (Pvt) LtdStationary322,275.19322,275.19
Parrogate InvestmentsAmount erroneously deducted as interest on account210,908.42
Parrogate ZimbabweMaize1,541,939.00
Parrogate Zimbabwe (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan635,000.001,452,847.73
Partspanel T/A MotovacSpares614,996.23
Paulos ConstructionImportation of earthmoving
2,828,000.00
PaynetService payments770,298.38684,962.52
Paynet Zimbabwe(PreviouslLoan facility264,058.00227,608.91
PedstockHorticulture Material10,564.0010,564.00

Pelgin Consultancy Services (Pvt) Ltd		Earthmoving Equipment and machinery
2,039,659.97		2,039,659.97
Peterhouse SchoolLoan facility3,147.3012,623.96
Pharmaceutical & Chemical
Pharmaceuticals
1,782,729.43
Pharmaceutical and ChemicalMedical goods3,306,144.123,306,144.12
Phoenix Consolidated IndustriesTextile fabrics14,403.55
Picktalk investmentsOffshore loan2,000,000.00
Picktalk investmentsOffshore loan1,472,000.00
Piglow InvestmentsParaffin, Petrol and diesel2,874,509.002,674,509.00
Pioneer Hi-Bred ZimbabweGoods and Services1,275,728.161,275,728.16
Pivotal Agro ServicesAgro Chemicals273,633.55
Pivotal Agro Services Pvt LtdAgro Chemicals222,673.00
Pivotal Agro-ServicesAgrochemicals40,258.85536,565.40
Polyoak Packaging Private LimitedPackaging Material & Hire1,121,486.261,121,486.26
PPC LimitedOffshore loan23,989,593.52
PPC LimitedStanbic431,621.92
PPC Zimbabwe LtdRights issue proceeds5,864,022.00
PPC Zimbabwe LtdOutstanding Dividends16,115,404.4919,042,642.61
Premeier Services MedicalLoan facility
70,194.70
Premier Service Medical Aid SocietyMedical services1,221.17895,051.71

Prime Seed Co (Pvt) Ltd		Vegetable seed, vehicle, royalties, laptop, and medical aid
300,500.93
Primtrim EnterprisesRice and Wheat4,719,605.654,219,605.65
ProbottlersRoyalty Fees123,547.00123,547.00
Proclassic TradingTyres896,909.36896,909.36
Prof Cakana T/A The Haematology Centre
Equipment
130,880.25		115,615.05
ProfeedsIntermediate Goods159,364.00117,653.58
Proglo t/a Frowane EngineeringMining laboratory consumables105,831.98105,831.98
Prosperous Day InvestmentsChemicals857,595.12857,595.12
ProvalleyRaw materials and spares555,516.00
ProvalleyCorn starch1,441,013.00
Provalley ZimbabweHardware products1,006,549.94
Provalley ZimbabweHardware Products12,051,349.17
Pulse MedicalPharmaceutical goods640,109.99
Pure OilOffshore loan1,438,157.75
Pure OilOffshore loan1,284,847.96
Pure Oil (NMB Bank)Agri Commodities and Finance1,395,585.45
Pure OilOffshore loan1,110,589.59
Pure Oil (NMB Bank)Agri Commodities and Finance538,905.00
Pure OilOffshore Loan1,069,070.60
Pure OilOffshore loan900,000.00
Pure OilOffshore loan258,210.512,095,366.86
Qbic Corrugated PackagingTest Liner60,509.19
Quton Seed CompanyRaw materials and Management services314,824.00
Quton Seed CompanyRaw materials and Management services647,275.00
Quton Seed Company Pvt LtdDividends1,594,421.502,074,070.50
R & S Diesel Pro Pvt LtdExcavator, Engine rebuild spares, Diesel Generating set Software licence fees and technical fees,255,929.57200,000.00
Radar HoldingsDividends27,081.08
Ram PetroleumFuel3,770,033.253,770,033.25
Rana BrothersCrude Palm Oil51,948.21
RawfertTransitory account8,454,214.631,692,010.86
Real Gain InvestmentsOffshore loan9,891,594.78
Redan PetroleumFuel and machinery25,410,722.62
Redan PetroleumLoan2,300,780.0027,711,502.62
RefiloeFertilizers38,184.8738,184.87
Reinforced, Steel ContractorsRaw Materials, Lubricants833,141.46833,141.46
Regional Data SolutionsICT Goods15,100.1215,100.12
Rema Tip Top (Pvt) LtdEquipment and spares1,280,214.321,280,214.32
Remoggo Mauritius PccOffshore loan10,167,166.008,667,165.00

Restinered
Investments T/AExclusive		CADAC Gas stoves, cylinders and accessories, Warehousing rental, Transportation services

343,560.03
Restinered InvestmentsCADAC Inventory33,700.00377,259.85
Retvic Pvt Ltd/Tiger WheelTyres2,298,220.00
Rex MadamombeLoan20,000.0020,000.00
Ribitiger T/A Triangle TyresImportation of Household goods and Tyres187,855.15187,855.15
Riteon InvestmentsGreenhouse plastics,432,966.69432,966.00
Romwe FarmingOffshore loan43,518.63
Romwe FarmingLoan141,481.37185,000.00
Rundale InvestmentsMining Equipment143,565.3610,911.61
S. A AirlinkAirfares1,022,223.36114,501.00
SADC Finance Resource CentreNon Resident Corporate Account Balance19,443.3019,443.30
Saiwit HoldingsServices14,792.00
Saiwit TechnologyFertilizer391,582.0014,792.36
Sakunda HoldingsHire Fees9,314,135.28
Sakunda HoldingsLease Charges for electricity generation34,323,690.7743,637,826.05
Saltis ConsultingOffshore loan389,760.00
Saltis Consulting (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan301,103.09
SAMZIMCell phone accessories and electronic gadgets664,520.14664,520.14
Sandvik Mining And ConstructionDividends9,653,022.00
Sandvik Mining ZimbabweMining Equipment315,007.079,968,029.07
Scanlen & HoldernessComputer hardware213,479.63
Scanlen and HoldernessComputer Hardware224,268.51
Scanlen And HoldernessDebt Collected from Trojan459,448.07
Scanlen And HoldernessRemittances of amount collected from debtor83,304.67
Scanlen and Holderness SolicitorsDebt recovery4,182.00984,682.88
Scanlink GroupOffshore trade credit facility1,149,029.00
Schweppes ZimbabweSpares and annual audit fees31,752.00
Schweppes LtdRaw materials4,662,962.02
Schweppes LtdSpares95,886.09
Schweppes LtdRaw materials1,048,337.32
Schweppes Zimbabwe LimitedConcentrates717,696.00
Schweppes Zimbabwe LimitedPurchase of preforms, juice, shrink wrap and juice1,485,841.595,830,931.02
Sedan Chair TradingSteel38,595.08
Sedan Chair TradingRaw Materials45,392.00
Sedan Chair Trading (Pvt) LtdIron, steel65,442.0497,922.04
SEEDCO LTDLoan2,239,991.00

Seed Co Limited		Reimbursement of payment o
1,282,138.13

Seedco Zimbabwe Limited		Valley Irrigation, Agrico and Seedco International Botswana
867,334.92
Seedco Zimbabwe LimitedImportation of goods7,319,179.872,187,915.93
Senja ZimbabweOffshore loan1,518,500.001,518,500.00
Serviettes (Pvt) LtdImports -serviettes rolls11,962.9211,962.92
SF MusiiwaMedical Treatment17,223.1917,223.19
Shamid Trading (Pvt)LtdImports – stamp material8,490.388,490.38
Sinharaja Trading Private LimitedParallel shaft electric starter5,023.46
Sinharaja Trading (Pvt) LtdIrrigation machinery parts and apparatus20,166.5325,189.99
Sky PhamaceuticalsMedical Goods/Pharmaceuticals211,911.59
Sky PharmaceuticalsIntermediate goods116,121.09
Sky PharmaceticalMedical goods114,186.00
SMM InstrumentsSpares322,825.35
Solar FarmingStock Feed additives10,308.0010,308.00
Solutions For Africa (Pvt) LtdPrepaid Electricity Meters240,945.21
Sondelani RanchingPoultry Equipment38,000.00
Sondelani Ranching (Pvt) LtdLoan facility350,000.00
Sondelani Ranching (Pvt)Loan facility199,562.00
Sondelani Ranching (Pvt)Loan facility68,458.9438,000.00
South African AirwaysCorporate Non Resident (Transitory Account)9,300,000.00
Southern Sunshine LinkOffshore loan802,000.00500,000.00
Southsea InvestmentsLive birds76,594.8876,594.88
Sparkle BeveragesPreforms And Labels151,616.50151,616.50
Stanbic BankNostro Funding Gap55,978,659.451,810,631.20
Stand Five Four NoughtOffshore loan169,407.00
Standfast ContractorsWater purification filters21,120.7121,120.71
Steel BrandsPlant/machinery and raw materials288,025.18288,025.18
SteelForce HoldingsSoap bars607,616.95
Steelforce Holdings Pvt LtdRaw Materials1,544,617.83
Steelforce Holdings (Pvt) LtdRaw materials167,688.072,319,922.85
Steelbase Private LimitedSteel products258,231.09
StenHop InvestmentsRaw Materials1,673,543.561,641,143.56
Stoneark InvestmentTyres1,238,929.661,238,929.66
Storm EnergyFuel118,492.42
Storm EnergyOffshore loan685,125.75
Storm Energy LtdNon Resident Transitory Account248,873.521,099,292.17
Strauss ZimbabweFuel3,243,618.003,243,618.00
Sullivans EngineeringOffshore loan29,161.6829,161.68
Surface WilmarRaw Materials11,673,569.05
Surface WilmarOffshore Loan9,630,509.26
Surface WilmarOffshore Loan5,569,357.316,973,711.39
Sustainable AfforestationFertiliser and Herbicides153,792.00153,792.00
Swiss AgriTreasury Bills5,573,547.594,873,547.59
Taita TradingTyres155,430.00
Taita TradingTyres96,991.91252,422.91
Takura CapitalDisinvestment proceeds754,600.00
Takura CapitalDisinvestment proceeds489,040.00
Takura CapitalNMB590,239.001,733,879.00
Tamba Tamba ZimbabweOffshore loan136,501.74136,501.74
Tanmac Trading (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan487,761.11
Tanmac Trading (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan442,404.59
Tarcon (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan1,567,891.00
TarconOffshore loan1,693,079.36
Tazchem ZimbabweMining and Water TreatmentChemicals100,165.00
Technosphere Energy ServicesTechnical Support74,979.00
TexcolourEquipment/ Machinery48,480.0048,480.00
Thankful ToddlersDiapers51,852.5351,852.53
The Cotton Company of ZimbabweOffshore loan12,000,000.0011,850,000.00
The Estate Manager P\Lloan2,031,687.00
The Jupiter DrawingMarketing and Advertising320,463.88
The Zimbabwe Bata Shoe CompanyFootwear And Services1,767,533.29
The Zimbabwe Bata Shoe CompanyGoods and services3,433,143.291,767,533.29
The Zimbabwe Hosiery CompanyYarn natural and Tex poly- viscose yarn3,148.76
Thumpmark InvestmentOffshore loan1,271,434.85
Thumpmark InvestmentOffshore loan1,225,179.09
Thumpmark InvestmentOffshore loan1,208,312.20
Tineo EnterprisesManufactured Goods2,946,016.62

Tineo Enterprises		Importation of truck spares, equipment
148,967.75
Tineo EnterprisesPassenger and truck tyres101,663.39
TM SupermarketsDividends1,629,250.00
Tobereau Investments T/A Food Lovers Market
Franchise Fees
55,630.45
Toipaz Investments (Pvt) LtdChemicals2,759.19
TOIPAZ InvestmentsOffshore loan23,232.4525,991.64
TokionetMachinery and equipment161,260.91135,359.72
Total ZimbabweFuel and services3,390,669.29
Total ZimbabweGeneral Support services193,842.56
Total Zimbabwe (Pvt) LtdDividends11,168,850.11
Total Zimbabwe Pvt LtdFuel and Services26,776,742.90
Total Zimbabwe Pvt LtdLubricants58,208.05
Total Zimbabwe Pvt LtdLubricants1,741,306.23
Total ZimbabweInsurance claims and premiums42,717.87
Total Zimbabwe (Pvt) LtdDividends4,320,000.0036,834,427.46
Toyota ZimbabweMotor vehicle, spares, software licence fees and dividends4,969,030.79
Toyota ZimbabweMotor vehicle, spares, software licence fees and dividends2,148,540.89
Toyota ZimbabweDividends343,912.417,461,484.09
Trade Kings ZimbabweImportation of Beverages2,768,970.82
Trade Kings ZimbabweRaw materials and equipment31,747.85
Tradekings Properties (Pvt) LimitedOffshore loan24,745.00

Tradekings Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd		Construction materials and equipment
159,113.44
Tradekings ZimbabweOffshore loan443,546.55832,051.98
Tredcor ZimbabweOffshore loan326,924.040.04
Tregers Holdingsraw materials3,150,711.90
Tunsgate PropertiesOffshore loan1,108,673.23
Tunsgate PropertiesOffshore loan1,173,507.92
TRIOMF FertilisersOffshore loan203,000.00
Turbo MiningOffshore loan1,475,602.001,125,206.71
Unicorn TradingGoods Import847,707.69
Unicorn Trading (PVT) LtdLoan facility253,384.18
Unicorn Trading (PVT) Ltd
1,370,679.00
Unicorn Trading (PVT) LtdLoan facility157,494.75
Unicorn Trading (PVT) LtdLoan facility134,166.65
Unicorn Trading (PVT) LtdLoan facility53,666.66
UnileverIntermediate Goods1,306,970.64
Unilever ZimbabweRaw Materials85,887.921,392,858.56
UNISTREAMS Properties (Pvt) LtdOffshore loan41,144.0041,144.00
United Refineries LimitedRaw Materials677,316.00
United Refineries LimitedCrude degummed Soya Beal Oil145,331.20
United Refineries LtdOffshore loan6,292,927.54
United Refineries LimitedRaw Materials30,786.00
United Refineries LtdOffshore loan1,818,304.608,933,879.80
Unitrans PassengersNRTA456,515.35456,515.35
Uniturtle Industries Zambia LimitedNon-Resident Transitory Account117,190.00116,910.12
Univern Enterprises t/a Southern Region TradingSystems18,301,226.2017,451,226.20
Untu CapitalFinancial Services Guarantee51,598.54
Untu MicrofinanceSoftware Setup and installation9,075.0060,673.54
UppertransOffshore loan1,266,667.00
Vakayi CapitalLoan263,166.80263,166.89
Varichem PharmaceuticalsOffshore loan3,840,747.27
Veritran Pvt LtdSoftware Licence Fees18,716.12
Vilmorin & CIEDividends1,302,794.801,302,794.80
Vita NovaMachinery and equipment4,474.914,474.91
W and M Enterprises Pvt LtdSulphuric acid and oleum15,133.9113,352.84
Wardstore Enterprises T/A Taita TradingImport of tyres91,180.3691,180.36
Warehouse TradingOffshore loan75,244.56
Warehouse TradingBeverages25,506.46
Warehouse TradingOffshore loan67,687.35168,138.37
Washrock investmentsEquipment13,492,089.0013,492,089.00
Waterwright Irrigation Pvt LtdImportation of pivotsand accessories131,047.48131,047.48
Well-Dent WarehouseImportation of Dental Milling machine32,514.08
Well-Dent warehouseDental Equipment5,007.005,800.00
Wepta EngineeringSpares5,458.13
Whirlwyn TradingManufactured Goods231,629.55
Willowton Group Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
Raw Materials & Royalties
2,565,693.59
Willowton ZimbabweRaw Materials13,248,764.0013,214,458.52
Windmill Pvt LtdPort Clearance charges346,484.15
Windmill (Pvt) LtdAmmonium Nitrate fertilizer5,980,554.36
Windmill (Pvt) LtdLoan facility15,013,167.11
Windmill (Pvt) LtdUrea3,529,367.50
Windmill (Pvt) LtdFertilizers148,123.26
Windmill (Pvt) LtdUrea4,186,586.00
Windmill (Pvt) LtdIntermediate goods16,626.005,071,455.47
WobleOffshore loan4,710,477.004,710,477.00
World Bicycle ReliefLoan facility558,220.75558,220.75
Xcmg Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
5,637,593.065,360,437.00
Yatakala TradingGoods importation15,394.54
Yatakala Trading (Pvt) Limited T/A Viking HardwareBackhoe loader57,350.00
Yatakala Trading (Pvt) Limited T/A Viking HardwareMining Compressors29,067.81
Yatakala Trading (Pvt) LtdFreight charges59,900.00159,265.28
Yellyn Pvt LtdV-Belts44,120.0044,120.00
Zada ConstructionConstruction Vehicles840,984.00840,984.00
Zambezi River AuthorityLoan Facility2,983,800.002,983,800.00
ZARNETLoan21,360,718.0018,700,914.00
ZB Bank LimitedSoftware Licence Fees8,600.00
ZB Bank LimitedSoftware Licence Fees56,046.00
ZB Bank LimitedSoftware Support Fees39,956.25
ZB Bank LimitedSoftware Support Fees10,195.70
ZB Bank LimitedPrepaid VISA cards94,483.76
Zb Bank LtdSoftware license fees137,350.29
ZB BankServices514,000.00514,000.00
ZFC LimitedRaw Materials530,313.202,590.00
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development TrustGrant8,000,000.007,320,000.00
Zimbabwe Microfinance FundOffshore loan3,000,000.00
Zimbabwe Online (ZOL)Fibre Optic, Cable 2 Core,Travel Recharge, Consultancy Training31,480.0031,480.00
Zimbabwe PharmaceuticalsSilver Sulphadiazine8,825.00
Zimbabwe PharmaceuticalsOrganic compounds and mouth fresheners strips44,070.0052,895.00

Zimbabwe Shipping Services		Remittance of funds collected – Freight Charges
3,384,623.00		3,384,623.00
Zimbabwe Trade ExchangeRaw Materials46,163.00
Zimbabwe Trade ExchangeLoan88,671.00134,833.85
ZIMBO ToolsHardware54,110.0054,110.14
Zimind PublishersOffshore loan201,858.54201,858.54
Zimkings TradingImports of Beverages17,365,299.7613,737,503.23
Zundine TradingMedical equipment1,000,597.36107,641.46
Zurea InvestmentsPackaging Material53,000.00
Zurea Investments PVT LTDPackaging Material166,350.00219,350.00
Zuva PetroleumLoan and Loan guarantee fee30,695,494.44
Zuva PetroleumPetroleum Products20,588,105.6920,584,722.25
Zvemvura TradingCosmetic Products1,540,688.88851,539.91
ZX Fuels (Pvt) LtdPetroleum products7,404,925.86
Procomm pvt ltd
734,314.42734,314.42
FIRST CAPITAL GAPFIRST CAPITAL GAP15,723,759.0210,511,834.93
STANDARD CHARTEREDSTANDARD CHARTERED GAP18,132,129.658,121,180.98
CBZ GAPCBZ GAP137,917,784.21127,444,838.17
CANNON MOTORS/AMCCANNON MOTORS/AMC NISSAN180,031.00
MICHAEL MUTSAGOMICHAEL MUTSAGO550,100.56
CERES FOODSCERES FOODS374,624.11
CURVERID TOBACCOCURVERID TOBACCO7,373,204.38
EAGLE ITALIANEAGLE ITALIAN1,600,180.0050,000.00
MUPINDU LEGAL PRACTIONERS/ MAPFUMOMUPINDU LEGAL PRACTIONERS/ MAPFUMO95,000.00
TIANZETIANZE7,467,459.22
VARUN BEVERAGESVARUN BEVERAGES11,929,812.81

ZIMPAPERS/KALIYUGA		ZIMPAPERS/KALIYUG A INVESTMENTS442,674.89
PROFERT ZIMPROFERT ZIM (litigation reimbursed)
AFREXIMBANKAFREXIMBANK190,354,906.55
CAAZ AIR NAMIBIA KENYA AIRWAYS SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS NHS FGN
184,707,936.34108,563,628.12
ASP MARKETING ASP MARKETING 3020000017,300,000.00
NAMPAK INTERNATIONAL NAMPAK INTERNATIONAL 56988088.2452,988,088.24
HUAWEI HUAWEI 123062597.2123,062,597.17
SAVINGS BONDSAVINGS BOND4,040,439.10 4,040,439.10
TRADE & DEVELOPMENT TRADE & DEVELOPMENT 510,174,906.33 510,174,906.33
TOTAL3,770,607,621.182,501,812,439.77
