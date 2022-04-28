AMTEC brought rugged trucks and tractors to ZITF2022

With almost 70 years of experience in the automotive space locally, AMTEC was definitely at the top of our list for stands we were itching to have a look at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022). And we weren’t disappointed, the team from AMTEC were kind enough to give us a tour of their stand at ZITF2022 where they were showing off their range of Nissan vehicles as well as farming equipment by way of TAFE Tractors which the company has a franchise for.

You can check out the tour of AMTEC’s Stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022) with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch the video directly on YouTube with the link here.

