With almost 70 years of experience in the automotive space locally, AMTEC was definitely at the top of our list for stands we were itching to have a look at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022). And we weren’t disappointed, the team from AMTEC were kind enough to give us a tour of their stand at ZITF2022 where they were showing off their range of Nissan vehicles as well as farming equipment by way of TAFE Tractors which the company has a franchise for.
You can check out the tour of AMTEC’s Stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022) with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch the video directly on YouTube with the link here.
3 thoughts on “AMTEC brought rugged trucks and tractors to ZITF2022”
The new Navara looks really good i think it can take the fight to Toyota head-on.
The new series of the Tafe eish ungatoti imota zvayo
Amtec Motors 🔥🔥 reliable tractors for farming.
1) What is the pricing? All these car dealerships, the moment you ask for pricing they start stalling, trying to find out who you are, where you work e. t. c, corporate or personal? do you have financing? (here’s a list financiers we work with), do you want a test drive? (we can come to you). No, I just want the price. 🤣
2) What are the warranty terms? Usually they don’t give good warranty terms for personal buyers, yet corporate cars are the ones driven like F1 / Offroad hybrids.
I think those answers would interest many readers.