Zim innovators! Check out the US$1,000 imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge

Generation Unlimited is a dynamic partnership that draws on the expertise of young people, representatives from governments, multilateral organizations, the private sector and civil society to inspire urgent investment in education, skills training, and empowerment for the rapidly growing global population of adolescents and young people (14-24) – which will reach 2 billion by 2030. The organisation and its associates (both local and international) do this through the imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge.

Who can apply?

Are you a young person between the ages of 14-24? Do you have a solution to the current challenges faced by young people in digital innovation, education and training, employment creation, entrepreneurship, green enterprise development and mental health?

Apply for the imaGen Youth Innovation Challenge in Zimbabwe

Join the exciting opportunity to win $1000 as seed funding for your idea

Timeline for the Zimbabwe leg of the imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge

Selected startups will get to attend the National Youth Innovation Challenge Bootcamp in July.

The top 5 startups from Zimbabwe will represent the nation at the Global imaGen Youth Innovation Challenge

You can find the application form with the link here

For more information, you can call or message us at cell:+263775954054 or email info@boostfellowship.org or tinashe@boostfellowship.org

