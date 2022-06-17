Techzim

Computer Society of Zimbabwe is hosting a cyber security, digital forensics & robotic automation winter school

Computer Society of ZImbabwe Winter Digital School

The Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) is hosting a Winter School programme running under the theme “Navigating the Digital Securely”, from the 29th of June to 2 July 2022 at Holiday Inn, Bulawayo.

The CSZ Bulawayo Chapter Chair, Percy Sibanda, who is the convenor, said that the event is a capacity-building programme on Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, and Robotic Process Automation. The target audience is ICT practitioners in national and regional entities, service and solution providers, researchers and academia.

The objectives of the programme are to

  • Offer hands-on learning and practical insights on Cyber Security, Digital Forensics and Robotic Process Automation
  • Broaden the delegates’ knowledge of information systems security best practices and modern security tools.
  • Enhance their awareness of new trends of how cybercrimes are being committed and how they can be mitigated
  • Impart knowledge for automating business processes in a secure manner
  • Offer delegates an opportunity for high-level networking and sharing relevant experiences.

All those interested in participating in the Computer Society of Zimbabwe Winter School can register with the link here

