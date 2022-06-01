EcoCash is down

Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile money operator, EcoCash is experiencing some technical challenges this morning as Twitter is awash with customers saying they can’t perform transactions, all the way to being unable to access EcoCash via its *151# USSD.

“Our sincere apologies for the unfortunate experience. Kindly note that the EcoCash platform is currently down, our technical team is working on restoring normal service. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted”

We reached out to EcoCash and we got the same response everyone is getting on social media, “Our technicians are working on it and we will advise when service will be restored“.