Telecel customers, voice and data bundle prices are going up

Posted on by Staff Writer
Telecel service disruption

Zimbabwe’s smallest mobile network operator, Telecel, has announced that it will be increasing data and voice bundle prices tomorrow (9/06/2022)

The statement that Telecel made on Twitter reads as follows:

“To our valued customers, please be advised we will be reviewing our voice and data bundle prices. T&C’s apply.”

Telecel data prices

