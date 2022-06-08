Telecel customers, voice and data bundle prices are going up

Zimbabwe’s smallest mobile network operator, Telecel, has announced that it will be increasing data and voice bundle prices tomorrow (9/06/2022)

The statement that Telecel made on Twitter reads as follows:

“To our valued customers, please be advised we will be reviewing our voice and data bundle prices. T&C’s apply.” Telecel on Twitter

You can buy NetOne or Telecel airtime with money in your EcoCash wallet with Techzim Market’s *405# USSD. Additionally, you can buy Econet and Telecel airtime with money in your OneMoney wallet on the same *405# USSD, as well as TelOne Packages, Nyaradzo Policies, and the new addition, First Mutual Life Policies!

If you face any challenges with any of our Techzim Market platforms please don’t hesitate to reach out to our customer support staff on WhatsApp. You can start a chat with our team with the following link – http://wa.me/263715068543