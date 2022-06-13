Zim healthcare startups! Check out this funding opportunity

Health54 is the healthcare dedicated Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) vehicle of CFAO Group (part of Toyota Tsusho), a key player in mobility, healthcare, consumer goods, infrastructure, and energy in Africa. CFAO Healthcare is a leader in the African pharmaceutical market with operations in more than 23 countries in Africa.

We believe that the future of Africa is in the hands of talents able to leverage innovation and technology to transform access to healthcare. Through Health54, we are expanding our commitment to bridge the social gap and improve access to health on the continent. We are investing in high-potential startups operating in Africa’s healthcare sectors. We are organizing the 2022 Digital Transformation Challenge calling for innovative healthcare startups operating in Africa! Corporate Venture Capital (CVC)

A selection of high potential innovative projects embodying the African dynamic of Healthcare will participate in a special event – part of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

This event will provide a tremendous opportunity to promote your business to private investors, public decision-makers and international institutions, and Toyota Tsusho & CFAO top management. You will participate in a dedicated event in August 2022 and our partner Bond’Innov will deliver training and support to make the most from this event.

Which startups are eligible for Health54?

To be eligible for the program, you’ll need to meet the following criteria:

Be early to mid-stage startup realizing a significant part of the activity in Africa

Operate in the Health Tech & Services business sector (cf. detail scope hereunder)

Businesses with a minimum existence of one year and 6 months of revenues

Be an innovator and demonstrate a growth potential with strong market traction

What are the business sectors relevant to the program?

Health54 targets companies that bring tangible and innovative solutions to African current healthcare challenges.

Our core mission is to enable operators to provide stable access to reliable and affordable medical supplies and drugs to patients across every region of Africa. 4 core sectors are targeted:

Healthcare Management (Booking platforms, Management, and Comms, E-learning and prevention)

Diagnostics, monitoring, and telehealth (Platform to connect providers and patients, Solutions and tools to identify and monitor health for individuals)

Medical supply chains and logistics (Logistic and quality insurance, E-pharmacies, Medical deliveries, Environment management)

Health financing and insurance (Insurance services and Healthcare coverage, Finance access to health)

Note: Companies in clinical or pharmaceutical research, drug development, and medical infrastructures will not be considered.

The process to apply:

To apply, please complete the application form here .

. Do your best to answer accurately. If some of the questions are not relevant to you or you don’t know how to answer, proceed to the next question.

Participation in the call for applications is free of charge.

Preferred contact details:

Bond’innov and Health54 will carefully analyze each application and select the most promising ones

Applications submitted in any other way won’t be considered.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact: 2022Digitalchallenge@bondinnov.com.

Benefits of the Health54 2022 Digital Transformation Challenge?

➔ Be the first in line to get access to Health 54 (potential direct capital investments)

➔ Explore synergies with all CFAO business units.

➔ Immerse in an enriched, competitive, and international innovative environment.

➔ Benefit from strong connections through the whole value chain.

➔ Pitch event, as part of the TICAD, provides the opportunity to benefit from greater visibility.