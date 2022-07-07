Zim fintech startups! Check out this global challenge

Inclusive Fintech 50 (IF50) is a global innovation competition that aims to identify and elevate cutting-edge emerging inclusive fintech startups that have the potential to drive financial inclusion. IF50 uncovers high-potential fintech enterprises addressing limitations in financial services delivery for unserved or underserved customers. Over the last three competitions, IF50 has attracted over 1,000 eligible applicants. Past winners have collectively increased their funding by $620 million in the year following their win. Winners benefit from access to zero-cost tools such as Visa’s Practical Business Skills and Practical Money Skills.

Inclusive Fintech 50 is looking for early-stage fintechs in advanced or emerging markets that offer a solution among credit, insurance, payments & remittances, savings & personal financial management, or infrastructure addressing special challenges of underserved customer segments.

The 50 selected fintechs will receive significant visibility among investors and partners through features in the media, a knowledge product, and by being featured at Financial Inclusion Week. All applicants can opt-in to share contact information with the IF50 Investors Network, a group of leading investors who are keen to meet early-stage inclusive fintechs.

Inclusive Fintech 50 is Sponsored by Visa Inc, MetLife Foundation, Jersey Overseas Aid & Comic Relief, with support from Accion and IFC. The initiative is implemented by the Center for Financial Inclusion, a global think tank that uses rigorous research and advocacy to advance inclusive financial systems for low-income people around the world.

Applications close on the 25th of July 2022, and you can find the form with the link here

