Zim Startups! PC hardware firm NVIDIA wants to give you access to its tech!

NVIDIA Inception is a free program designed to help your startup evolve faster through access to cutting-edge technology and NVIDIA experts, connections with venture capitalists, and co-marketing support to heighten your company’s visibility.

Through NVIDIA Inception, your startup has access to unparalleled support, ranging from training through NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute, to unlimited access to our developer forums, and even preferred pricing on hardware through our global network of distributors. NVIDIA Inception members are also eligible for co-marketing support and cloud credits through our partners.

Application Overview

There are no costs associated with applying to NVIDIA Inception. There are no application fees, membership fees, or equity requirements. However, if accepted, you must update your profile every six months to remain eligible for benefits.

Applications take approximately 30 minutes to complete and must be submitted in English. NVIDIA suggest you have key company information such as details on your startup’s technology platform(s), your business model, funding history, logo and pitch deck available before starting your application.

After submitting your application, please allow 2 weeks for our team to review it. Please email InceptionProgram@nvidia.com if you have any additional questions.

Program Benefits

Startup portal access for all members of your team

Credits to the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute

Discounted technical workshops

Preferred pricing on select hardware and software products

Cloud credits through NVIDIA partners

Solution architect guidance

Opportunity to connect with investors through Inception Capital Connect

You’re encouraged to apply to NVIDIA Inception no matter your current funding stage. There are no application deadlines, cohorts, or term limits and you can find the application form with the link here

