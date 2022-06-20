Zim Startups! Check out this European Union Africa-wide accelerator

The SBC Virtual Acceleration powered by EiA (Enrich in Africa) encourages and eases the mobility of entrepreneurs from African or European countries to Europe through various modules. The program promotes skills development, skills transfer as well as the internationalization of innovative solutions! The aim of the call for application is to select 10 startups in order to help them navigate the complex and important path of internationalization to Africa or Europe.

Benefits of applying to SBC Virtual Acceleration

The 10 laureates will benefit from a virtual acceleration by having lifetime access to the Accelerator Squared platform. Laureates will have access to dozens of modules online to go through during their own time. The prizes offered include only what is indicated, to the exclusion of anything else. The prizes described above shall not be taken back or exchanged for other objects or services, whatever their value, and shall not be subject to any cash consideration.

If one of the laureates did not want or could not take possession of his prize, he would not be entitled to any compensation.

Eligibility

Startups interested in applying should

Be at least 2 years old.

Have a turnover of at least $15 000 in 2021.

Should have at least 2 employees and/or co-founders.

Have its headquarters based in an African/European country

How selections will be made for the SBC Virtual Acceleration

The competition is punctuated by 1 selection phase, which will bring out 10 laureates companies. The jury is sovereign. Its decisions cannot be contested. The jury will evaluate the projects according to different criteria defined below:

Business model.

Added value and impact.

Business potential.

Financial stability.

Potential of international development.

Interested parties can find the application form with the link here

