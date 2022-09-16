Applications open for Magamba Defend Defenders $1000 Design-athon

Magamba and Defend Defenders are calling on you security experts to participate in a design-athon. You will be helping to innovate and redesign a digital security toolkit and you could win US$1000 for your troubles.

Here is everything you need to know about the design-athon.

Title : Magamba Defend Defenders Design-athon

Date : 16 to 22 September 2022

Venue : Virtual

Eligibility : 18- 35

Prizes : USD $1,000

Digital security toolkits are vital in protecting human rights activists from online attacks and surveillance by hostile groups. Help us to innovate and re-design our tool kit and stand a chance to win a cash prize!

Programme for the event

Day 1 : Briefing Meeting , Keynotes Speeches

Day 5 : Submission of solutions

Day 6 : Judging starts

Day 7 : Judging ends and results published

Area of Focus

The two main areas for digital security are

1.Mitigation how to stop security breaches from happening

RISK MATRIX: A risk matrix is a matrix that is used during risk assessment to define the level of risk by considering the category of probability or likelihood against the category of consequence severity. This is a simple mechanism to increase visibility of risks and assist management decision making

SELF ASSESMENT FRAMEWORK: Self-assessments provide a method for individuals and officials to determine the current status of their information security programs and, where necessary, establish a target for improvement.

SYSTEMS: Systems are dynamic and composed of a variety of actors, interconnections, power dynamics and underlying cultural mindsets. In terms of security there is need to map them preferable in a visual manner. This allows you pinpoint areas of possible disruption to the operations of an individual or organization.

DATA: Data is the life blood of an organization. There is need to prevent data from being misused and to mitigate a complete loss of data The main points to consider for an organization are

i) Controlled access

ii) abuse of access

iii) losing access

iv) Data loss EDUCATION: How to communicate and help retain digital security concepts and associated plans and strategies. This may include but not limited to i) Utilize Mnemonic Devices

ii) Visualize Concepts

iii) Integrate stories that trigger an emotional connection.

iv) Use chunking. Break the eLearning course into bite-sized lessons. 2.Emergency Recovery Plans after a breach RESPONSE PLAN: How to recover from incidents including defining incident management roles and responsibilities. CONTINUITY: How to continue operations in the midst of an incident. Examples including using pre-determined alternative systems for work tasks. COMMUNICATION: How you will communicate this disaster, both internally and externally? How will you make sure all your staff members are up to date about what has happened? And how are you going to break the news to stakeholders? Think about how you’re going to communicate with your internal team that the threat is underway. SYSTEMS: Identify and Map out alternatives work channels, services, and facilities. DATA RECOVERY: Data Recovery aims to help an organization resolve data loss and recover system functionality so that it can perform in the aftermath of an incident, even if it operates at a minimal level. Judging Criteria Impact: How much impact would a solution have in solving the addressed challenge?

Feasibility: Is the solution realistic in terms of the technological, legal and other aspects?

Implementation: How much was done in the hackathon in terms of making a real solution?

Innovation: Is the solution innovative and creative. Is it using the latest technologies?

Progress: How much progress was achieved during the Hackathon?

Presentation: How is the project presented overall?

Creativity: Was the challenge solved in an original way?

Innovation: How innovative is the project? Is there a comparable solution on the market already or is the idea brand new?

You can find the application with this form HERE.

