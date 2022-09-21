In the 17th episode of Story Untold ZW we sat with Peter Kaunda, the owner of Artillery Gallery and self-styled Patron of the Arts. Artillery Gallery was established in 2018 with a mandate to shine a spotlight on Zimbabwean contemporary art.
In this conversation Peter shares his journey from the inception of Artillery Gallery, the commodification of artists, business models Artillery has trialled, challenges of running a gallery in Zimbabwe and the future of Artillery Gallery.
Story Untold ZW is a media project challenging stereotypical narratives on Zimbabwean creatives, entrepreneurs, and athletes. If that’s something you enjoy please subscribe to our YouTube channel here.
One thought on ““RealArt allows us to expand our gallery into people’s homes” – Peter Kaunda, Artillery Gallery owner”
Please provide links to the Real Art platform? Would be much appreciated.