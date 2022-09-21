Techzim

“RealArt allows us to expand our gallery into people’s homes” – Peter Kaunda, Artillery Gallery owner

Posted on by Farai Mudzingwa

In the 17th episode of Story Untold ZW we sat with Peter Kaunda, the owner of Artillery Gallery and self-styled Patron of the Arts. Artillery Gallery was established in 2018 with a mandate to shine a spotlight on Zimbabwean contemporary art.

In this conversation Peter shares his journey from the inception of Artillery Gallery, the commodification of artists, business models Artillery has trialled, challenges of running a gallery in Zimbabwe and the future of Artillery Gallery.

