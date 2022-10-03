Techzim

Operating costs rising faster than revenues, voice increases lead over data & more from Potraz Q2 report

Posted on by Staff Writer

The Postal and Telecommunications regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), recently released the sector performance report for Q2 2022. Here are the highlights from the report:

• Active fixed telephone lines increased 1.5% to reach 246,722 in the second quarter of 2022, from
243,123 recorded in the first quarter of 2022; the fixed tele-density increased by 0.03% to reach
1.63%, from 1.6%.
• The total number of active mobile subscriptions declined by 2% to reach 14,006,034 in the second
quarter of 2022, from 14,289,085 recorded in the first quarter of 2022; Hence, the mobile
penetration rate declined by 1% to reach 92.3% from 93.3%.
• The total number of active Internet and data subscriptions declined by 3.5% to reach 9,293,560,
from 9,644,271 in the first quarter of 2022; the Internet penetration rate declined by 1.6% to reach
61.3% from 62.9%.
• Total fixed telephone voice traffic declined by 9% to record 83.7 million minutes in the second
quarter of 2020, from 92 million minutes recorded in the first quarter of 2022.
• Mobile voice traffic totalled 2.35 billion minutes in the second quarter of 2022. This represents a
32.6% growth from 1.77 billion minutes recorded in the first quarter of 2022.
• Mobile Internet & Data traffic totalled 25,756 terabytes, 16.8% up from 22,052 terabytes consumed
in the first quarter of the year.
• Used Outgoing International Internet Bandwidth Capacity increased by 4.6% to record
91,978Mbps, from 87,924 recorded in the first quarter of 2022.
• Total postal and courier volumes declined by 6% to record 523,342 items in the second quarter of
2022, from 556,618 items recorded in the first quarter of 2022
• Total mobile operator revenues grew by 35.1% to record ZWL38.9 billion in the second quarter of
2022, from ZWL28.8 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022; On the other hand, operating
costs grew by 44.9% to record ZWL24.7 billion from ZWL17.01 billion.
• Revenue generated by the fixed telephone network grew by 38.2% to record ZWL5.15 billion, from
ZWL3.72 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022; operating costs increased by 79.9% to record
ZWL5.7 billion from ZWL3.17 billion recorded in the previous quarter.
• IAP revenues grew by 45.5% to record ZWL15.07 billion in the second quarter of 2022, from
ZWL10.36 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022; meanwhile, operating costs for IAPs grew
by 55.9% to record ZWL11.93 billion from ZWL7.65 billion recorded in the previous quarter.
• Total revenue generated by the postal and courier sector increased by 34.9% to record ZWL1.5
billion in the second quarter of 2022 from ZWL1.1 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022;
operating costs increased by 43% to record ZWL1.28 billion from ZWL895.3 million recorded in
the first quarter of 2022.

You can download the full POTRAZ Q2 2022 Report with the link below:

Abridged-Sector-Performance-report-2nd-Q-2022Hme_220929_211215Download

