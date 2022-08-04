Investment in infrastructure up while voice, data, SMS traffic declines & more from the POTRAZ Q1 2022 report

The Postal and Telecommunications regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), recently released the sector performance report for Q1 2022. Here are the highlights from the report:

• Active fixed telephone lines declined by 0.1% to reach 243,123 in the first quarter of 2022, from 243,421 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021; the fixed tele-density remained 1.6%.

• The total number of active mobile subscriptions increased by 0.2% to reach 14,289,085 in the first quarter of 2022, from 14,257,590 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021; the mobile penetration rate declined by 1.1% to reach 93.3% from 94.4% in line with the 1.5% annual population growth rate.

• The total number of active Internet and data subscriptions increased by 1.1% to reach 9,644,271, from 9,526,421 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021; the Internet penetration rate declined by 0.2% to reach 62.9% from 63.1% in line with the 1.5% annual population growth rate.

• Fixed telephone voice traffic declined by 0.1% to record 91.98 million minutes in the first quarter of 2022, from 92.1 million minutes recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

• Total mobile voice traffic declined by 2.3% to record 1.77 billion minutes in the first quarter of 2022, from 1.81 billion minutes recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

• Mobile Internet and data traffic declined by 11.8% to record 22,052TB in the first quarter of 2022, from 25,902TB recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

• Total SMS traffic declined by 12.7% to record 2.4 billion messages in the first quarter of 2022, from 2.8 billion messages recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

• Used international incoming bandwidth capacity increased by 12.3% to record 219,232Mbps in the first quarter of 2022, from 195,158Mbps recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

• Total postal and courier volumes declined by 13.4% to record 556,618 items in the first quarter of 2022, from 642,432 items recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

• Total mobile operator revenues grew by 10% to record ZWL28.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022, from ZWL26.17 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021; On the other hand, operating costs grew by 22.7% to record ZWL17.01 billion from ZWL13.87 billion.

• Revenue generated by the fixed telephone network grew by 18.5% to record ZWL3.72 billion in the first quarter of 2022, from ZWL3.14 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021; operating costs increased by 8.5% to record ZWL3.17 billion from ZWL2.92 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

• IAP revenues grew by 11.6% to record ZWL10.36 billion in the first quarter of 2022, from ZWL9.28 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021; meanwhile, operating costs for IAPs grew by 39% to record ZWL7.65 billion from ZWL5.51 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

• Total revenue generated by the postal and courier sector increased by 38.1% to record ZWL646.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 from ZWL468.26 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021; operating costs increased by 46% to record ZWL586.8 million from ZWL401.94 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

• Capital expenditure by the mobile network operators increased by 39.3% to record ZWL1.72 billion in the first quarter of 2022, from ZWL1.24 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

