Zimswitch new ZIPIT limits Oct 2022

Zimswitch has announced new limits for person-to-person transactions. This limit is now ZW$150 000 per transaction up from ZW$100 000 with the monthly limit now set at ZW$600 000. These new transaction limits will be taking effect from today, 10 October 2022.

Customer Notice

ZIPIT LIMIT REVIEW

Please be advised that the ZIPIT person-to-person transaction limit has been reviewed from ZWL$100,000 to ZWL$150,000 with a new monthly limit of ZWL$600,000 effective 10 October 2022.

In other words, an individual may now opt to send up to ZWL$150,000 per single transaction, but ultimately being governed by the new maximum limit of ZWL$600,000 per month.



The ZIPIT functionality is available on the following options: –

• ZIPIT from any bank to all mobile wallets; Ecocash, One money, Telecash & MyCash

• ZIPIT from all mobile wallets to all banks

• ZIPIT across all banks

• ZIPIT across all wallets

