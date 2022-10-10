Techzim

Zimswitch new ZIPIT limits Oct 2022

Zimswitch has announced new limits for person-to-person transactions. This limit is now ZW$150 000 per transaction up from ZW$100 000 with the monthly limit now set at ZW$600 000. These new transaction limits will be taking effect from today, 10 October 2022.

Zimswitch Statement

Customer Notice
ZIPIT LIMIT REVIEW
Dear Valued Customer,

Please be advised that the ZIPIT person-to-person transaction limit has been reviewed from ZWL$100,000 to ZWL$150,000 with a new monthly limit of ZWL$600,000 effective 10 October 2022.
In other words, an individual may now opt to send up to ZWL$150,000 per single transaction, but ultimately being governed by the new maximum limit of ZWL$600,000 per month.

The ZIPIT functionality is available on the following options: –
• ZIPIT from any bank to all mobile wallets; Ecocash, One money, Telecash & MyCash
• ZIPIT from all mobile wallets to all banks
• ZIPIT across all banks
• ZIPIT across all wallets
CONTACT US
+263 242 746 620 | +263 242 776 742
info@zimswitch.co.zw

