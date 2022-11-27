60 minutes and 500MB FREE when you buy US$5 airtime on Telecel.

It’s that time again to hunt for that Telecel line. They have announced the Free for Five promotion, rewarding their customers with free on-net minutes and data when they spend US$5, US$3, and US$2 in airtime. RTGS purchases also qualify because we have to be all-inclusive. This is what the rewards will look like.
|US$ Airtime
|RTGS Airtime
|Free Minutes
|Free Data
|2
|1200 - 1799.99
|15 minutes Telecel - Telecel
3 minutes Telecel to other networks
|-
|3
|1800 - 2999.99
|20 Minutes Telecel - Telecel
5 minutes Telecel to other networks
|100MB
|5
|3000+
|50 minutes Telecel - Telecel
10 minutes Telece to other networks
|500MB
The Christmas promotion will be running from 25 November 2022 till the end of February 2023.
We would like to reward our customers for being so loyal and true to us by giving them
something for free whenever they purchase airtime from us this festive season. We have
also extended the Christmas promotion to end of February because we understand that after
the festive season with schools opening everyone will be financially strained.Telecel Zimbabwe press release
Desktop HDDUS $100.00 Harare
External Hard DrivesUS $25.00 Harare
3 in 1 wireless chargerUS $50.00 Harare
Hp 15s Ryzen 5US $350.00 Chitungwiza
Won’t be enough to bring back, customers
Telecel’s market share has been shrinking rapidly regardless of them having the cheapest prices all round for their services. Their market share currently stands at 3.3% as of Q2 of 2022 and that number was 0.2% higher in Q1. Promotions and deals have been good and plenty at Telecel but how good are they when you can’t access the network?
A vast majority of the country is devoid of Telecel network coverage. Their total base station market share is 9.5%. That is 2G, 3G, and 4G. And it is evident also in the traffic on the network with a 0.5% internet and data traffic market share. That’s half a percent of all the mobile internet traffic in Zimbabwe.
It’s great and all for Telecel subscribers that still use the network. It’s cheaper internet and calls for them. The conundrum is they might not have extensive enough network coverage to enjoy such a promo. What works is if, at the very least, the network coverage improves to a point where Telecel can become a viable alternative to the competition. Instead of having a promotion-based customer retention strategy, they invest that promo money into network expansion.
Also read:
- All USSD Codes for Econet, NetOne, Telecel, Banks, and more!
- Telecel is insolvent and facing closure, and needs corporate rescue, High Court application claims
- Telecel now getting only 64 cents from each customer per month