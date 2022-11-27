60 minutes and 500MB FREE when you buy US$5 airtime on Telecel.

It’s that time again to hunt for that Telecel line. They have announced the Free for Five promotion, rewarding their customers with free on-net minutes and data when they spend US$5, US$3, and US$2 in airtime. RTGS purchases also qualify because we have to be all-inclusive. This is what the rewards will look like.

US$ Airtime RTGS Airtime Free Minutes Free Data 2 1200 - 1799.99 15 minutes Telecel - Telecel

3 minutes Telecel to other networks - 3 1800 - 2999.99 20 Minutes Telecel - Telecel

5 minutes Telecel to other networks 100MB 5 3000+ 50 minutes Telecel - Telecel

10 minutes Telece to other networks 500MB

The Christmas promotion will be running from 25 November 2022 till the end of February 2023.

Won’t be enough to bring back, customers

Telecel’s market share has been shrinking rapidly regardless of them having the cheapest prices all round for their services. Their market share currently stands at 3.3% as of Q2 of 2022 and that number was 0.2% higher in Q1. Promotions and deals have been good and plenty at Telecel but how good are they when you can’t access the network?

A vast majority of the country is devoid of Telecel network coverage. Their total base station market share is 9.5%. That is 2G, 3G, and 4G. And it is evident also in the traffic on the network with a 0.5% internet and data traffic market share. That’s half a percent of all the mobile internet traffic in Zimbabwe.

It’s great and all for Telecel subscribers that still use the network. It’s cheaper internet and calls for them. The conundrum is they might not have extensive enough network coverage to enjoy such a promo. What works is if, at the very least, the network coverage improves to a point where Telecel can become a viable alternative to the competition. Instead of having a promotion-based customer retention strategy, they invest that promo money into network expansion.

