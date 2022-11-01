All USSD Codes for Econet, NetOne, Telecel, Banks, and more!

You are looking for a USSD code for something and you can’t quite remember what it is? You are confused about which one is for checking your balance and which one is for buying a bundle. Well here is a full list of all the USSD codes in Zimbabwe for Econet, NetOne, Telecel, Banks, and everything else. Also, shout out to the Techzim WhatsApp community for helping us draft this.
Econet USSD Codes
- *111# – Econet Support. See below.
- *121# – Check balance
- *123*recharge pin# – Airtime top-up using the Universal Buddie cards
- *123*recharge pin# – Airtime top-up using the old buddie recharge cards
- *125# – Check balance
- *140# – Bundles menu (Data, Promotions, Calling bundles)
- *141# – Data balance menu
- *142# – Yomix bundles menu
- *143# – Promotional Data menu
- *144# – Vaya Digital Farmer
- *147# – Maisha Health Ecosystem
- *150# – Econet/EcoCash service options (Including opting out of promo messages)
- *151# – EcoCash menu
- *153# – EcoCash FCA wallet
- *179# – Emergency Credit
- *263# – Voter registration check
- *325# – Facebook via USSD
- *325*75# – Instant Facebook status update
- *325*76# – View upcoming & past birthdays on Facebook
- *325*33# – View online friends and send them DMs
- *325*22# – Cancel Facebook USSD subscription
- *555*Number# – Call me back
- *595# – Call status (Advertising message your callers receive when they call you)
- *647# – YoNumbers competition
- *656# – Liquid Home self-service
- *717# – News, jokes, quotes, sports news, tips, and tricks
- *900# – Ecosure
NetOne USSD Codes
- *111# – OneMoney menu
- *120*8# – Check current time & check user’s mobile number
- *123# – NetOne self-care
- *130# – Turn out of bundle browsing on or off
- *133*recharge pin# – Airtime Top Up
- *134# – Airtime Balance inquiry
- *140# – Borrow 50c from Netone
- *171# – Airtime, Bundles, Onefi, balance inquiry
- *265# – Voter registration check
- *371# – Business bundles
Telecel USSD Codes
- *122# – Balance enquiry
- *123*recharge-code# – Airtime topup
- *140# – Call me back
- *141# – Notify me when reachable
- *142# – Missed call alert
- *143# – Emergency credit
- *144# – Broadband plus data bundles
- *145# – Main menu
- *146# – Cross-net voice bundles
- *147# – Teletunes
- *151# – News on demand, Music on demand, Religious Pack, Prayer Alert Service
- *155# – International voice bundles
- *175# – Red & Business balance enquiry
- *177# – Khuluma balance enquiry
- *404# – SMS Bundles
- *470# – Daily Data Bundles, All night long bundles
- *480# – Whatsapp, Facebook, Wi-Fi Bundles and MegaBoost
- *808# – Telecare
- *888# – Telecash
- *33156# – Prepaid International roaming
Banking USSD Codes
- *111# – OneMoney
- *134*3042# – Access Forex (Send money to Zim from SA)
- *151# – EcoCash
- *200# – Standard Chartered Bank
- *202# – NBS
- *210# – Steward Bank
- *212# – MyCash
- *220# – FBC Bank
- *222# – POSB (Telecel & NetOne)
- *223# – POSB (Econet)
- *225# – ZB Bank (NetOne & Telecel)
- *227# – CABS
- *229# – First Capital Bank
- *230# – CBZ
- *241# – NMB
- *242# – BancABC
- *245# – Ecobank
- *247# – Stanbic
- *277# – Agribank
- *299# – Nedbank
- *234# – Metbank
- *400*600# – ZB Bank (Econet)
- *569# – InnBucks
Universal USSD codes
These are USSD codes that allow you to make digital payments for products or services like buying NetOne airtime using EcoCash, paying for your policies using OneMoney, or purchasing concert tickets.
- *180# – Hot Recharge (Airtime)
- *192# – City Parking
- *405# – Techzim (Airtime, Zesa, Data, Nyaradzo, First Mutual Life, TelOne)
- *727# – C-Trade/Escrow Group (Buying shares on ZSE)
- *788# – Click & Pay (Airtime, tickets, Zesa, Bundles)
Also Read:
- No, InnBucks is NOT phasing out USSD but service disruption came at worst time
- Access Forex launches remittance USSD for Zimbos in SA amid lockdown fears
- Cassava’s Maisha Health launches USSD medical aid registration
Desktop HDD
US $100.00 Harare
PC Desktop HDD wanted
US $45.00 Bulawayo
Laptop
US $250.00 Bindura
boxed laptops
US $280.00 Harare
7 thoughts on “All USSD Codes for Econet, NetOne, Telecel, Banks, and more!”
Lol, Guys! My memory is so shot I have to save USSD codes in my contacts🙈
Thanks for these!
Thank you so much
Asi mabva matadza kuita new reseach her kusvika pakuita repost
Ichiri repost here if most of the codes have not changed mashefu. But I am sure pane 1 or 2 manyowani mukanyatsotarisisa
Thank you!
*900# Ecosure
Amazing. Thank you for this!
Thank you. Just made a PDF and bookmarked the page.