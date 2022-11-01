All USSD Codes for Econet, NetOne, Telecel, Banks, and more!

You are looking for a USSD code for something and you can’t quite remember what it is? You are confused about which one is for checking your balance and which one is for buying a bundle. Well here is a full list of all the USSD codes in Zimbabwe for Econet, NetOne, Telecel, Banks, and everything else. Also, shout out to the Techzim WhatsApp community for helping us draft this.

Econet USSD Codes

*111# – Econet Support. See below.

*121# – Check balance

*123*recharge pin# – Airtime top-up using the Universal Buddie cards

*123*recharge pin# – Airtime top-up using the old buddie recharge cards

*125# – Check balance

*140# – Bundles menu (Data, Promotions, Calling bundles)

*141# – Data balance menu

*142# – Yomix bundles menu

*143# – Promotional Data menu

*144# – Vaya Digital Farmer

*147# – Maisha Health Ecosystem

*150# – Econet/EcoCash service options (Including opting out of promo messages)

*151# – EcoCash menu

*153# – EcoCash FCA wallet

*179# – Emergency Credit

*263# – Voter registration check

*325# – Facebook via USSD

*325*75# – Instant Facebook status update

*325*76# – View upcoming & past birthdays on Facebook

*325*33# – View online friends and send them DMs

*325*22# – Cancel Facebook USSD subscription

*555*Number# – Call me back

*595# – Call status (Advertising message your callers receive when they call you)

*647# – YoNumbers competition

*656# – Liquid Home self-service

*717# – News, jokes, quotes, sports news, tips, and tricks

*900# – Ecosure

NetOne USSD Codes

*111# – OneMoney menu

*120*8# – Check current time & check user’s mobile number

*123# – NetOne self-care

*130# – Turn out of bundle browsing on or off

*133*recharge pin# – Airtime Top Up

*134# – Airtime Balance inquiry

*140# – Borrow 50c from Netone

*171# – Airtime, Bundles, Onefi, balance inquiry

*265# – Voter registration check

*371# – Business bundles

Telecel USSD Codes

*122# – Balance enquiry

*123*recharge-code# – Airtime topup

*140# – Call me back

*141# – Notify me when reachable

*142# – Missed call alert

*143# – Emergency credit

*144# – Broadband plus data bundles

*145# – Main menu

*146# – Cross-net voice bundles

*147# – Teletunes

*151# – News on demand, Music on demand, Religious Pack, Prayer Alert Service

*155# – International voice bundles

*175# – Red & Business balance enquiry

*177# – Khuluma balance enquiry

*404# – SMS Bundles

*470# – Daily Data Bundles, All night long bundles

*480# – Whatsapp, Facebook, Wi-Fi Bundles and MegaBoost

*808# – Telecare

*888# – Telecash

*33156# – Prepaid International roaming

Banking USSD Codes

*111# – OneMoney

*134*3042# – Access Forex (Send money to Zim from SA)

*151# – EcoCash

*200# – Standard Chartered Bank

*202# – NBS

*210# – Steward Bank

*212# – MyCash

*220# – FBC Bank

*222# – POSB (Telecel & NetOne)

*223# – POSB (Econet)

*225# – ZB Bank (NetOne & Telecel)

*227# – CABS

*229# – First Capital Bank

*230# – CBZ

*241# – NMB

*242# – BancABC

*245# – Ecobank

*247# – Stanbic

*277# – Agribank

*299# – Nedbank

*234# – Metbank

*400*600# – ZB Bank (Econet)

*569# – InnBucks

Universal USSD codes

These are USSD codes that allow you to make digital payments for products or services like buying NetOne airtime using EcoCash, paying for your policies using OneMoney, or purchasing concert tickets.

*180# – Hot Recharge (Airtime)

*192# – City Parking

*405# – Techzim (Airtime, Zesa, Data, Nyaradzo, First Mutual Life, TelOne)

*727# – C-Trade/Escrow Group (Buying shares on ZSE)

*788# – Click & Pay (Airtime, tickets, Zesa, Bundles)

