Utande LTE now available in Harare West

Utande has been pushing LTE expansion pretty aggressively, beating Liquid Home to the punch in Mutare. The LTE service will use Sim cards and an outdoor unit kit. Also, these sim cards will be geo-locked so if you thought this meant cheaper mobile data I am sorry to say this is not the case. A very welcome approach that Utande is making with their LTE is that EVERY package is unlimited. All you are paying for is speed. This is progressive thinking. These are the areas their LTE now covers.

New coverage areas

Adylinn

New Marlborough

Marlborough

Westgate

Sandton Park

Good Hope

Mt Hampden Junction

Fairview

LTE Packages

Package StarterMax SuperMax MegaMax GigaMax Data cap Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Download speed 5Mbps 10Mbps 15Mbps 20Mbps Price US$60 US$99 US$169 US$249

Currently, they are running a promotion for any new subscriber where you will only be charged a US$100 fee for transport, installation, and labor and the LTE kit will come for free (US$229 saving). At present these areas were serviced with TelOne’s ADSL, Telco’s fiber, and Liquid Home’s Wibronix however most of these service providers have not yet set up in the newer areas on Utande’s list that are furthest away from Westgate and Marlborough.

In terms of how it performs, we will get it set up and give some feedback. But really the only competition they have is Telco’s fiber however for the residents of this area it’s more options to choose from now.

