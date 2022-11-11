Utande has been pushing LTE expansion pretty aggressively, beating Liquid Home to the punch in Mutare. The LTE service will use Sim cards and an outdoor unit kit. Also, these sim cards will be geo-locked so if you thought this meant cheaper mobile data I am sorry to say this is not the case. A very welcome approach that Utande is making with their LTE is that EVERY package is unlimited. All you are paying for is speed. This is progressive thinking. These are the areas their LTE now covers.
New coverage areas
- Adylinn
- New Marlborough
- Marlborough
- Westgate
- Sandton Park
- Good Hope
- Mt Hampden Junction
- Fairview
LTE Packages
|Package
|StarterMax
|SuperMax
|MegaMax
|GigaMax
|Data cap
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Download speed
|5Mbps
|10Mbps
|15Mbps
|20Mbps
|Price
|US$60
|US$99
|US$169
|US$249
Currently, they are running a promotion for any new subscriber where you will only be charged a US$100 fee for transport, installation, and labor and the LTE kit will come for free (US$229 saving). At present these areas were serviced with TelOne’s ADSL, Telco’s fiber, and Liquid Home’s Wibronix however most of these service providers have not yet set up in the newer areas on Utande’s list that are furthest away from Westgate and Marlborough.
In terms of how it performs, we will get it set up and give some feedback. But really the only competition they have is Telco’s fiber however for the residents of this area it’s more options to choose from now.
Desktop HDD
Lenovo ThinkPad SL510
boxed laptops
Alldocube iplay20
Also Read:
- Utande has capped LTE bundles in Byo, Mutare & Chitungwiza. No love for Harare…
- Liquid Home vs TelOne vs Zodsat vs Telco vs Utande. Which is the best VSAT provider?
3 thoughts on “Utande LTE now available in Harare West”
One must always be wary of ISP bandwidth claims. More often than not, you won’t be able to attain those speeds for long durations of browsing. Frequently, you will find that some sort of fair usage, *guaranteed at specific hours or bursting connection policy exists.
Does the simcard work in a MiFi?
Can someone explain to me why they geolock the SIM cards. Who does it benefit exactly