EcoSure to stop providing funeral services to NSSA members

Posted on by Staff Writer
EcoSure Rescue Service Ambulance

EcoSure has come out announcing that it will be ending its Umbrella funeral cover for all its NSSA members. This move will be taking effect on 31 December 2022 and any eligible claims for pensioner deaths are to be submitted within 3 months of the death.

This serves to inform you that with effect from 31 December 2022, EcoSure will no longer be offering it’s umbrella funeral services to all NSSA members registered on EcoSure as per instruction from NSSA.

To this end, all eligible claims for pensioner deaths up to and including 31 December 2022 should be submitted within 3 months of death for processing.

EcoSure

One thought on “EcoSure to stop providing funeral services to NSSA members

  1. Zvatotanga. How can nssa stop an insurer from providing a paid up service and what will happen to the subscriptions that were paid? Zvimwe zvinhu hutsinye hwega hwega

