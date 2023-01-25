Techzim

The RBZ still accepting input on upcoming digital currency (CBDCs), participate

Posted on by Leonard Sengere
Central Bank Zimbabwe, Harare, Samora Machel Avenue, Regulators, tallest Building Zimbabwe, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe RBZ FIntech Africa Sandbox

The Zimbabwean government is considering adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been researching this for a while now.

Last year they notified us that they will be carrying out consultations and a consumer perception survey. When the survey came, the RBZ said it had to be filled out by the 7th of December. If you missed the deadline, worry not, the RBZ has heard your cries. That deadline has apparently been extended as they are sending out links for people to fill it out.

The invitation,

Have your say on the RBZ Consumer Survey on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)! https://forms.office.com/r/WZsyGqZCv7

Just click on that link and fill out the form as honestly as you can and hope that whatever you typed in will have some bearing on the decisions made by the RBZ concerning CBDCs.

If you need a refresher on what CBDCs are read this: Zim govt looking at central bank digital currency, what is that and why won’t it fix our problems

