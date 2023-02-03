It took them a while but the ZIMSEC O Level results are out. Here is how to view them!

The 2022 ZIMSEC Ordinary Level results are finally out after a substantial wait. To view the results here are the steps.

Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.

Next, you’ll need to click “view results” and select the region of the school where your child took his/her exams.

If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.

You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)

Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.

You should be able to see the student’s 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results online.

A total of 278 760 candidates sat for November 2022 O Level Exams. 183 584 wrote 5 or more subjects and 53 169 passed 5 or more subjects. Overall pass rate is 28.96% compared to 26.34% in 2021. Increase of 2.62% in pass rate ZIMSEC Facebook

