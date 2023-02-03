It took them a while but the ZIMSEC O Level results are out. Here is how to view them!

The 2022 ZIMSEC Ordinary Level results are finally out after a substantial wait. To view the results here are the steps.
- Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
- Next, you’ll need to click “view results” and select the region of the school where your child took his/her exams.
- If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
- You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)
- Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
- You should be able to see the student’s 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results online.
A total of 278 760 candidates sat for November 2022 O Level Exams. 183 584 wrote 5 or more subjects and 53 169 passed 5 or more subjects. Overall pass rate is 28.96% compared to 26.34% in 2021. Increase of 2.62% in pass rateZIMSEC Facebook
Also Read:
HP 11 probook
US $250.00 Harare
HP Laptop 250 G7
US $360.00 Harare
HP 820 G1.
US $300.00 Harare
HP 290 G4, Core i5 (10th Gen)
US $800.00 Harare