It took them a while but the ZIMSEC O Level results are out. Here is how to view them!

Posted on by Edwin Chabuka
School kids on laptops

The 2022 ZIMSEC Ordinary Level results are finally out after a substantial wait. To view the results here are the steps.

  • Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
  • Next, you’ll need to click “view results” and select the region of the school where your child took his/her exams.
  • If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
  • You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)
  • Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
  • You should be able to see the student’s 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results online.

A total of 278 760 candidates sat for November 2022 O Level Exams. 183 584 wrote 5 or more subjects and 53 169 passed 5 or more subjects. Overall pass rate is 28.96% compared to 26.34% in 2021. Increase of 2.62% in pass rate

ZIMSEC Facebook

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

