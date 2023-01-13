Zimsec November 2022 A Level results are out. Here is how to view them

Zimsec has announced that the advanced-level results for November 2022 candidates are out. They will be available to view from 3pm today, Friday 13 January 2023. A total of 37 518 candidates sat for the exams and the pass rate stood at 84.68%, a 3.68% increase from the previous results.

Zimsec November 2022 advanced level examination results are out and can be accessed from the zimsec website from today 13 January 2023 from 1500 hrs ZBC News Online

How to view results

Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.

If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.

You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)

Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.

You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online.

Also read: