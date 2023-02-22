Liquid (Zol) facing another service degradation nationwide, its slow speeds until further notice

It was just under two weeks ago that we were talking about Liquid having an outage. Then, we were told the outage was as a result of a fibre break. The outage did not lead to people being cut off completely, but rather getting slow speeds,

Well, it’s just happened again. Right now Liquid’s service has degraded. They have given the notice to say,

We asked which areas were affected and got the following reply,

Our sincere apologies, kindly note we are currently experiencing service degradation affecting all our internet customers due to an upstream fibre break.

We talked about what goes on when there are fibre breaks, why does it happen in the first place and such other matters here: Liquid was facing an internet outage earlier this morning. Why was it just slow and not completely off?

These service disruptions are getting out of hand. A few days ago, Econet had its own outages which they blamed on core network degradation. It appears the Econet group has a lot to work on. In the words of Mario Balotelli ‘why always them?’

We have ranted about these kinds of service disruptions but they seem to be happening with much more frequency. What gives? The operators point to a shortage of foreign currency prohibiting them from carrying out routine maintenance and/or upgrading their systems to cope with increasing demand.

There’s truth to that but at this point we are tired of the same old excuses. Of course, fibre breaks are different from core network degradations. Liquid has little control over fibre breaks happening except to improve their redundancy. But still.

What do you think about all this? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.

