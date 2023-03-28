BaseUS car charger. It’s 120W and doesn’t sacrifice the lighter. The best of both worlds

It’s an ordinary-looking car charger by BaseUS with 2 USB ports but is rated at 120W. Each port can push out a maximum of 30W with multiple output modes including 15W, 18W, and 20W.

What gets interesting is the back of it which is a cigarette lighter socket like the one you would plug this in. So if you are a smoker you don’t have to compromise between charging your devices and lighting up your puff. But also the lighter port here is rated at 60W and if you want you can connect another car accessory to this car charger like an FM modulator or another car charger for even more ports if you are probably going on a family road trip and there are just a lot of gadgets to charge.

It’s really compact, it’s got a solid build quality made with a combination of aluminum and high-quality plastic and it also supports both 12V and 24V systems so it works in both small and large vehicles. Just a simple and functional piece of tech. This one is going for US$25 at Mi Store Zim and if you are interested you can click here.

Also Read: