City Parking statement on parking madness, changes effective 10 March

There is a lot of information and misinformation spreading about the Harare City/ City Parking fundraising efforts. They are on a clamping spree and will punish any infraction and so drive and park like the decent human being you can be.

The Press Release you may have missed



Press Release

City Parking (Pvt) Ltd 3rd Floor Trafalgar Court, www.cityparking.co.zw, +263 242 707 315, +263 739 885 896

For immediate release 10 March 2023 Sony vaio laptop US $80.00 Bulawayo Laptop Bags US $10.00 Bulawayo Hp g3/g4 ee Chromebook (mini laptop) US $90.00 Harare Lenovo ideaPad 3 US $350.00 Harare List your products for free

Following consultations with key stakeholders concerning City Parking enforcement operations, the following changes shall be made effective the 10th of March 2023: Unpaid vehicles shall be clamped and fined $132.00 or equivalent after a 30-minute grace period. Paid vehicles shall be clamped and fined $132.00 or equivalent after an hour’s grace period from expiry. The level of the fine can only be reviewed through a budgetary process which the city council is looking into. Make use of our WhatsApp bot on 0719515601 or dial *192# for convenient self-service parking. It is expected that these changes will bring relief to the motoring public and increase compliance and order in the public interest. 6. Please pay for parking to avoid inconveniences associated with clamping. 7. For queries and complaints please contact us on our toll-free hotlines 08080558 and 08080557.

BY MANAGEMENT

Also read:

With Harare City collecting US$90m in 2 weeks from a clamping spree, avoid becoming a victim

City Parking To Introducing Pre-Paid Parking Cards To Help Drivers Save Time