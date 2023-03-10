With Harare City collecting US$90m in 2 weeks from a clamping spree, avoid becoming a victim

You may have seen the video by now. You know the one where City Parking officials (or hired workers in City Council work suits) get into a fight with people on the streets of Harare. It is a warzone on the streets and like the Shona say, ‘hazvipere mushe’ (It won’t end well).
Harare City Council, like most institutions in Zimbabwe, believes that its job is to catch citizens breaking the law or by-laws. Those offences carry with them fines and this is what they are really about – collecting fines.
We have seen this with the police, especially traffic cops. They don’t really care how unroadworthy a vehicle is as long as the driver pays up and shuts up. It is ridiculous but ‘it is the way’ in these parts.
Dell 5420
Laptop Bags
Dell Latitude Laptop
HP 820 G1.
Harare City Council is on a quest to fundraise and has turned the heat up on Harare motorists. They are not messing about and have been clamping cars left, right and centre.
Any infraction and a motorist will have to pay up. Even when a motorist failed to locate the parking attendant and so left a car parked but without paying for the parking.
Nigel Chanakira, the Kingdom Bank founder, found out the hard way when he zipped up to attend a meeting without paying for parking first. He says he failed to see the parking attendant and I guess he probably figured, ‘we’ll work it out when I get back.’
He came back to a clamped car and found out that working it out would involve US$132 leaving his pocket and going straight into the City’s piggy bank. Fun stuff.
The City Council says it “recently enlisted the services of City Parking to help us enforce the City’s by-laws….So far they have remitted US$90 million in a matter of just a short time, just two weeks and US$60,000 in hard currency.”
It’s not a secret with the City, this whole exercise, being unreasonable and everything, is about fundraising. They claim that they are raising these funds so that they can improve service delivery. So, essentially, taxing by-law breakers to serve the greater public.
You will have to decide if you believe them. Whatever the case, time shall tell. However, you don’t have to be a victim, you can make sure you don’t fall afoul of the soldiers in orange and blue work suits.
How to not fall victim
Follow the rules of the road.
It sounds like an insult but let’s be frank, Hararians do not care about the rules of the road. I have seen people just stop in the middle of the road to have conversations, people are dropped off at traffic lights and many other infractions have gone unpunished for years.
That’s not going to fly at the moment, so just follow the rules and you won’t have to pay the crazy US$132.
Now, when it comes to parking. You have to find the parking attendant as soon as you exit your car. You may be in a rush and it can be annoying trying to find an attendant on the crowded streets but you better do that if you would prefer your USD stay in your pocket.
It’s better to over-estimate how much time you’re gonna need and pay for that than to save a buck, have your meeting drag on and come back to a clamped car.
Or you could remember that you have a smartphone in your pocket, or even a feature phone and just pay for parking using EcoCash. You don’t even need data or airtime to do this. You just dial *192# to register and pay for parking using EcoCash.
I understand that many of us these days hardly ever have money in our EcoCash wallets, instead, we move around with USD cash. It can be annoying to have to locate an EcoCash agent and load the account before venturing into town. However, you might want to do that.
If you pay for parking this way, you will have a record of when you paid and will be able to get out of any clamping shenanigans without dropping a cool $132.
You could also download the City Parking app. About the app they say it,
provides users(motorists) a convenient means of paying for their parking in cities. The App allows a motorist to provide duration for parking and pay for just the time selected. The app maintains virtual tickets that can be verified by law enforcement agents electronically. It is possible for one to top up if the ticket expires from wherever.
Be warned though, the app has a rating of 2.4/5 on the Play Store, with plenty of 1-star reviews. iOS users, you’re out of luck on this one, stick to the EcoCash option. One Android app reviewer painted this picture.
I was clamped when i had paid using the app. I am not happy at all. It seems the app is not synchronized with the platform used by city parking marshalls who are in the streets. I had to go to the city parking offices to get the clamping ticket cleared and this took almost 2 hours. Such an inconvenience.
This user ended up not having to pay the fine but they lost 2 hours of their life. That’s no good, so keep it in mind. Tech could betray you.
Also read:
City Parking To Introducing Pre-Paid Parking Cards To Help Drivers Save Time
Harare City Council Says They Will Complete Installation Of Traffic Cameras In The CBD By 2019
12 thoughts on “With Harare City collecting US$90m in 2 weeks from a clamping spree, avoid becoming a victim”
Tech seems to have betrayed us in this article. The phenomenal US$90million seems to be converting to US60000 in hard currency! Techzim Rrrrrrrate?
No, 😂, there’s no Techzim rate. I think they mean they have collected ZW$ worth US$90 million and US$60,000 in hard USD cash.
We shouldn’t call violators “victims”, just avoid violating. Driving in the CBD is a nightmare because people stop anywhere and think “hazards” give them some sort of immunity.
Yes, I acknowledge that their police are just concerned with money collection, but you can’t collect money from someone who hasn’t violated anything. What is terribly difficult about just parking within the lines? It’s annoying to have to park far from where you want to do business because someonr is literally using 2 parking spots.
I’m also yet to meet someone who says they did not know there’s paid parking in town. You are more likely to hear a person not knowing there are areas with free parking.
Anyway, fines are never meant to be affordable. Oddly, when in other countries, we follow traffic laws to the tee.
Yep, I was being hyperbolic calling law breakers victims. These fines can and should be avoided by simply acting like a decent human being and following the reasonable rules of the road.
I hope this exercise will entrench it in people’s minds that rules are meant to be followed even after the inevitable downward revision of those fines. Harare should not be a nightmare to drive in.
Thanks for 192#
So of these attendants make you wait forever
I don’t think they were really keen on properly publicising the USSD option.
$130 is expensive period, They scored an own goal with Elections coming up, this move will bite them in the asi
Tsk nonsense…
It’s comments like this that make me believe that before someone is allowed to vote they should be made to take an IQ test! Because the right to vote is clearly wasted on some people.
It would be one thing if we were talking about city council raids on street vendors at least those are people trying to make a honest living, even though they do it by breaking some city bylaws. Because those people literally don’t have a choice it’s either do or die of starvation. These people might be forgiven for wasting their vote because of a grudge, after all this grudge is based on whether or not they have a way to make living.
But to waste a vote on a grudge about a parking ticket? That’s a level of stupidly on a different level altogether!
But
The bylaws are simple and straightforward and the cost of following the law both in terms of money or time is relatively low.
And only those that break the law are heavily punished. This encourages good behaviour from the driving citizens of the city. What’s not to like this whole situation?
It is as if parking between the lines and paying for that privilidge is rocket science in Harare. It really isn’t hard to not have to pay the $132.
The costs of parking fees both in terms of money and time are relatively low,and only those who break the law are heavily punished.
So the law encourages good behaviour from the driving citizens of the city and incidentally raises revenue for the city council which might curb their tendency of raising rates every so often.
Seems like a win win situation. What’s not to like?
I’m with you on vendors. I know they are breaking some by-laws but I still think they should be left to work. To equate reckless driving and parking to that is a bit much.
Let the parking tickets clean the city up.
I would add that in terms of it being ‘an own goal’ on the political front. The Mayor is a CCC guy and his deputy is an MDC-A member. So if the heavy parking fines would have an impact on elections, it would not be on own goal on the part of the City Council.
Should we be looking at parking fines this way though? Nope.