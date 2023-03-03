Techzim

These are Zesa’s new electricity charges, effective 1 March 2023

Posted on by Staff Writer
Man topping up electricity, ZESA Tarrif increase, ZESA tariffs

You live in a hyperinflationary economy, so you should be used to this. Electricity tariffs have gone up and this is how much it’s going to cost you to keep the lights on. Of course, we are talking about the 4 hours or so in the day that you’ll actually get the electricity.

So, I guess that’s the one thing we can thank the power cuts for – the lower electricity expenses. Anyway, here it is:

On the first purchase, you get:

UNITS/kWhAmount
501135
1003410
1507390
20011380
25017070
30022750
35029290
40035830
45042650
50049470
60063110
70076760
80090400
900104050
1000117690
Charge
per kWh		Amount
First 500-50kWh50kWh22.701135
Next 5051-100kWh50kWh45.502275
Next 100101-200100kWh113.807980
Next 100201-300kWh100kWh130.8013080
Above 400136.40

10 thoughts on “These are Zesa’s new electricity charges, effective 1 March 2023

  4. Keep buying the minimum you can afford and stuffing the units into the meter, even if you go for half a year without electricity. It is better than putting your money in a real bank, a pillow bank, a mattress bank or a sofa bank. You may not understand it now, but, just do it, you will thank Techzim once you understand why I say so.

    1. it’s a damn good plan. By the time things are somewhat normal, you’ll be sitting on a nice stockpile of cheap(er) units

  5. I run 1 bulb at a time, a microwave, a couple of laptops, a monitor, a few miscellaneous things and a prepaid meter. Guys, I haven’t bought new units in almost 7 months! I literally can’t use them fast enough!😅

  6. The price per KWh is ridiculously low,I prefer to pay even 50 US Cents per KWh for reliable and sustainable power than paying next-to-nothing for practically unavailable electricity

