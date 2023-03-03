These are Zesa’s new electricity charges, effective 1 March 2023

You live in a hyperinflationary economy, so you should be used to this. Electricity tariffs have gone up and this is how much it’s going to cost you to keep the lights on. Of course, we are talking about the 4 hours or so in the day that you’ll actually get the electricity.

So, I guess that’s the one thing we can thank the power cuts for – the lower electricity expenses. Anyway, here it is:

On the first purchase, you get:

UNITS/kWh Amount 50 1135 100 3410 150 7390 200 11380 250 17070 300 22750 350 29290 400 35830 450 42650 500 49470 600 63110 700 76760 800 90400 900 104050 1000 117690

Charge

per kWh Amount First 50 0-50kWh 50kWh 22.70 1135 Next 50 51-100kWh 50kWh 45.50 2275 Next 100 101-200 100kWh 113.80 7980 Next 100 201-300kWh 100kWh 130.80 13080 Above 400 136.40

