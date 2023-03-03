You live in a hyperinflationary economy, so you should be used to this. Electricity tariffs have gone up and this is how much it’s going to cost you to keep the lights on. Of course, we are talking about the 4 hours or so in the day that you’ll actually get the electricity.
So, I guess that’s the one thing we can thank the power cuts for – the lower electricity expenses. Anyway, here it is:
On the first purchase, you get:
Hp ZBook core i7
US $350.00 Harare
Lenovo ThinkCentre core i3 6th gen cpu
US $160.00 Marondera
Acer P253E Mapurisa (Not working)
US $60.00 Harare
OTG Flash Drivess
US $10.00 Harare
|UNITS/kWh
|Amount
|50
|1135
|100
|3410
|150
|7390
|200
|11380
|250
|17070
|300
|22750
|350
|29290
|400
|35830
|450
|42650
|500
|49470
|600
|63110
|700
|76760
|800
|90400
|900
|104050
|1000
|117690
|Charge
per kWh
|Amount
|First 50
|0-50kWh
|50kWh
|22.70
|1135
|Next 50
|51-100kWh
|50kWh
|45.50
|2275
|Next 100
|101-200
|100kWh
|113.80
|7980
|Next 100
|201-300kWh
|100kWh
|130.80
|13080
|Above 400
|136.40
10 thoughts on “These are Zesa’s new electricity charges, effective 1 March 2023”
Tengai henyu but hamumawani
https://zero.pindula.co.zw/zimbabwes-power-crisis-deepens-as-generation-falls-to-260mw/
🤣😂 Hatimawani shuwa.
2 cents a kw…this is the reason why tisina magetsi shuwa.
Unorohwa nevanhu nechokwadi chako ichi.
ngavakwidze havo ko ndovadii…. takuita zvema solar isu haaaaaah
🤣🤣 Tuara hako, ndo vadii.
Keep buying the minimum you can afford and stuffing the units into the meter, even if you go for half a year without electricity. It is better than putting your money in a real bank, a pillow bank, a mattress bank or a sofa bank. You may not understand it now, but, just do it, you will thank Techzim once you understand why I say so.
it’s a damn good plan. By the time things are somewhat normal, you’ll be sitting on a nice stockpile of cheap(er) units
I run 1 bulb at a time, a microwave, a couple of laptops, a monitor, a few miscellaneous things and a prepaid meter. Guys, I haven’t bought new units in almost 7 months! I literally can’t use them fast enough!😅
The price per KWh is ridiculously low,I prefer to pay even 50 US Cents per KWh for reliable and sustainable power than paying next-to-nothing for practically unavailable electricity