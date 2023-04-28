RBZ’s gold-backed digital tokens coming on 8 May 2023

We talked about the upcoming digital gold tokens earlier this week. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has now revealed when we can expect the innovative tokens. They are coming in 10 days’ time, on the 8th of May.
Here’s the RBZ’s circular on this,
ISSUANCE AND USAGE OF GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL TOKENS
Pursuant to the resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (the MPC) on 28 March 2023 to complement the issuance of physical gold coins with gold-backed digital products, the Bank wishes to advise that it will be issuing gold-backed digital tokens with effect from 8 May 2023. The gold-backed tokens will be fully backed by physical gold held by the Bank.
As previously advised, the issuance of the gold-backed digital tokens is meant to expand the value-preserving instruments available in the economy and enhance divisibility of the investment instruments and widen their access and usage by the public.
The issuance and usage of the gold-backed digital tokens shall be in two phases as follows:
(i) Phase 1: Gold-backed digital tokens will be issued for investment purposes with a vesting period of 180 days and redeemable in the same way as the existing physical gold coins. The tokens will be available for sale, through banks, in both foreign currency and Zimbabwe dollar. Banks will create dedicated or specific accounts for the holding of the gold-backed digital tokens (e-gold wallet or e-gold cards). Holders of physical gold coins, at their discretion, will be able to exchange or convert, through the banking system, the physical gold coins into gold-backed digital tokens
(ii) Phase 2: The gold-backed digital tokens held in ether e-gold wallets or e-gold cards will he tradable and capable of facilitating Person-to-Person (P2P) and Person-to-Business (P28) transactions and settlements. It therefore means that the gold-backed digital tokens would be used both as a means of payment and a store of value.
The Bank also advises that the pricing of the gold-backed digital tokens in foreign currency shall remain the same as the pricing model of the physical gold coins as informed or guided by the International gold price as determined by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) PM fix. Payment for the gold-backed digital tokens or physical gold coins in Zimbabwe dollar shall remain at the current 20% margin above the willing-buyer willing-seller interbank mid-rate.
John P Mangudya,
Governor
28 April 2023
Haa muchazvirega henyu soon you will be told kuti kana usiri miner you do not have a claim on the gold. Unoita sei ipapo? Only foolish people will buy into these schemes.
I thought it was going to be something a regular joe like me wld be able to use but its just gold coins in digital format and we wont be able to afford them.. so how will this help us? They have their thinking caps on apa vachifunga dondo
Despite the readily availability of gold coins the ZWL continues o an accelerated downward spiral. This is proof that demand for USD behind the rapid downfall of ZWL is requirements of foreign currency for immediate consumption paying bills and buying things and services not the demand for USD for use as a long-term storage of value. Immediate loss of value of ZWL is another reason people and businesses are shunning ZWL.
There are smaller gold coins and the question is if people don’t have the trust in RBZ to trade in the smaller gold coins, will the digital tokens solve the problem of the deprecation of the ZWL?
I think they should experiment with precious metal coins for values equivalent to about 10USD 20USD AND 50USD so ordinary people can use them for immediate storage of value and buying and selling goods and services. The coins will be considered liquid assets just like the gold coins.
good luck with that sh!t from these master baiters !!!
Wasn’t it supposed to be peer to peer first before investment? The mbingas already have gold coins while trade is suffering on the street level. Is this coz all eyes are on Dubai?!😂
Yes things haven’t been going on well in Zim, but there is one thing you got to remember, there is no gold on the US$ notes that you use at the moment. Why does it work? It’s fiat currency, the USA citizens have agreed that it works. Do not be negative, it’s affecting you. If there was no politics this world would be by far better off, the more dollars you have on the street there the more problems you have because no one is printing US dollars there and the happier the people who are printing those US papers. Remember some people in the USA are already rejecting those papers you still call money. NOTHING BEATS GOLD!
What’s that saying… Once bitten, twice shy? How many times have we been bitten by now? Asking me to trust is like asking DV victim to go back to a wife beater! My trauma is telling me that once they are done squeezing this new scheme, I’ll be left holding the empty plastic bag again!