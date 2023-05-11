Econet sent out messages saying they would be offering free data to all their customers from 6:30pm today (the 11th of May) to 3am on the 12th of May. We figured it was an apology for the outage their network faced over the past few days.
Well, it turns out the message was inaccurate. Econet offered free data last night (Wednesday), from 6:30pm on the 10th to 3am on the 11th (today). It’s just that they didn’t announce that they would be opening the taps for everyone.
This is what the message should have read,
Dear Customer. We offered you FREE DATA from 6.30 pm (10 May) to 3am (11 May), while our teams were working to resolve the technical challenges.
So, as some pointed out, they were able to browse for free on Econet’s network yesterday. If you missed out, you missed out, there will be no free data today. Ignore the message you received from Econet. They will be sending out one shortly telling you the same.
Please tell someone who might be gearing up to open those torrents at 6:30pm. If you do that you will only deplete your own data bundle.
I imagine Econet is going to face all kinds of insults for this move. Yanking the free data carrot that had been dangled in front of us like this stings. Not after the week they just had.
16 thoughts on “Econet says Oops! There will be no free data today (11 May) from 6:30pm, that was yesterday”
Hah guys, was prepared for this apa it’s only 26 minutes left now and you say that’s history 😭
We were all geared up Isaac 🤣
Yesterday there was no network in Bindura guess that’s why we didn’t notice anything
Someone is not doing his or her work right at econet Zimbabwe.y sending those messages to their clients????
Someone is not doing his or her work right at econet Zimbabwe..y sending those useless messages now.
Haha and Econet keeps on shooting itself in the foot. How can they say the message was for nezuro when the dates are clearly stated? Maybe if there hadn’t put the dates it would be understandable.
Econet is useless these days
Ah ah ah
kana iko kunyima kwacho, how does
Econet give me data then tell me the next day after it expired
gasses, nigga how
I received the message this evening and I was wondering for the why??? The times they mentioned weren’t adding up only to realise that they are telling me something useless 🤣
An apology Zimbabwean style. We gave you free data yesterday as an apology but we’ll only tell you about it today !
But let’s be honest if they did it any other way Econet would be reporting a loss this quarter because of the truly epic amounts of data that people would use in those few hours!
Remember Econet is a local company they know exactly how we think.
Picture the aftermath after a swarm of locusts have gone through a field. Moderation when it comes to free stuff is not how Zimbabweans roll! 😂😂
😄 What an insincere offer! ‘Hey, by the way, I gave you free data! Isn’t that great? What, it’s not working? Hahaha, silly guy! That was for yesterday! Didn’t you notice? Well, you obviously should have been on your phone with no data trying to use miracle data from 1830 to 0300 like a normal person! Anyway, you are welcome! Thank me anytime, no pressure!’
You are so right! Econet was very insincere with their apology. How many of us are so bored that they try browsing on their phones when they know that they have no data? It doesn’t make sense!
It would have been far better if Econet hadn’t bothered, those sms’s they sent just added insult to injury.
😂 that’s so brutal
Econet services are horrible these days honestly wats going on with this company they seriously need replacing.
Dear Customer. We offered you FREE DATA from 6.30 pm (11 May) to 3am (12 May), while our teams were working to resolve the technical challenges.
I received that message above👆👆at 16:41,Thursday.I havent received the data yet..