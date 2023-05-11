Econet says Oops! There will be no free data today (11 May) from 6:30pm, that was yesterday

Econet sent out messages saying they would be offering free data to all their customers from 6:30pm today (the 11th of May) to 3am on the 12th of May. We figured it was an apology for the outage their network faced over the past few days.

Well, it turns out the message was inaccurate. Econet offered free data last night (Wednesday), from 6:30pm on the 10th to 3am on the 11th (today). It’s just that they didn’t announce that they would be opening the taps for everyone.

This is what the message should have read,

Dear Customer. We offered you FREE DATA from 6.30 pm (10 May) to 3am (11 May), while our teams were working to resolve the technical challenges.

So, as some pointed out, they were able to browse for free on Econet’s network yesterday. If you missed out, you missed out, there will be no free data today. Ignore the message you received from Econet. They will be sending out one shortly telling you the same.

Please tell someone who might be gearing up to open those torrents at 6:30pm. If you do that you will only deplete your own data bundle.

I imagine Econet is going to face all kinds of insults for this move. Yanking the free data carrot that had been dangled in front of us like this stings. Not after the week they just had.

