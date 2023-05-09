You probably have spent most of the day toggling your phone’s airplane mode or restarting it to get it to work. Well, you are not alone. Econet is facing some system challenges that are affecting its services. Seems like data is one of those services that is still up and running. Services that are unstable right now include on-net calls, SMS, EcoCash, and their services menu for buying bundles.
There is no timeline yet as to when this system challenge will be resolved so for now you may need to find an alternative. We are also running a survey on your experience with mobile internet in Zimbabwe that you can take part in by clicking here.
6 thoughts on “Econet facing widespread service outage”
The outage slowly kicked in. 3G was affected way before it moved to 4G.
Some suggested solutions such as changing your DNS settings to Googles, OpenDNS or Cloudflares. Does this solve anything for those who have tried it?
Ah wait. I’m talking about the network connectivity issues especially on 3G. Some sites have been failing to open. Even on 4G yesterday I could not comment on this platform. I even struggled opening the site.
Opendns or cloudflares what’s that
I bought bundles using YoMix but they never activated
we are f u c k ED
