Econet facing widespread service outage

You probably have spent most of the day toggling your phone’s airplane mode or restarting it to get it to work. Well, you are not alone. Econet is facing some system challenges that are affecting its services. Seems like data is one of those services that is still up and running. Services that are unstable right now include on-net calls, SMS, EcoCash, and their services menu for buying bundles.

Notice to our Valued Customers. pic.twitter.com/XFzUQF75g5 — Econet Wireless (@econetzimbabwe) May 9, 2023

There is no timeline yet as to when this system challenge will be resolved so for now you may need to find an alternative. We are also running a survey on your experience with mobile internet in Zimbabwe that you can take part in by clicking here.