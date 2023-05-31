Telecel might be struggling but its few remaining subscribers are the happiest. Results of the Mobile Internet survey we ran.

A few weeks ago we ran a survey on your experiences with Mobile Internet performance in Zimbabwe. We collected a total of 939 responses and for all those that participated a very big thank you to you. The survey data is available to view here in the form of a spreadsheet. If there are any interesting deductions you make from the data please share in the comments. Of course, a spreadsheet is quite intimidating for some so here is a summary of the data.
Disclaimer: Econet faced a network outage in the middle of running the survey that may have affected the data.
Internet Speed
Overall
- MNO distribution of respondents is: 68.3% Econet, 30% NetOne, and 1.7% Telecel
- 50.1% of respondents are very unhappy with their internet speed
- 2.4% of respondents are very happy with their internet speed
- The average download speed tested by respondents is 7.94Mbps
- The average upload speed tested by respondents is 4.91Mbps
- The highest-tested download speed is 202Mbps (Econet)
- The highest-tested upload speed is 36Mbps (Econet)
- 9.8% of respondents recorded a speed of 0Mbps after running a speed test/speed test failed to run because of a poor internet connection.
Econet Internet speed feedback
- Average download speed on Econet is 9.57Mbps
- Highest recorded download speed on Econet is 202Mbps
- 80.6% of Econet respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed
- 6.8% of Econet respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed
NetOne Internet speed feedback
- Average download speed on NetOne is 4.5Mbps
- Highest recorded download speed on NetOne is 50.04Mbps
- 82.6% of NetOne respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed
- 7.5% of NetOne respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed
Telecel Internet speed feedback
- Average download speed on Telecel is 8.04Mbps
- Highest recorded download speed on Telecel is 39.33Mbps
- 31.3% of Telecel respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed
- 50.1% of Telecel respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed
Internet Stability and Performance
Overall
- 49.2% of respondents report a very unstable internet connection
- 1.8% of respondents report a very stable internet connection
- Internet stability is very bad in the afternoon and very good in the evening
Econet Internet stability feedback
- 87.7% of Econet respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability
- 2.9% of Econet respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability
NetOne Internet stability feedback
- 86.9% of NetOne respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability
- 4.6% of NetOne respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability
Telecel Internet stability feedback
- 56.3% of Telecel respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability
- 31.3% of Telecel respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability
Data price and selection of data bundles
Overall
- 80.8% of respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the price of data bundles
- 3.7% of respondents are happy or very happy with the price of data bundles
- 67% of respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the selection of data bundles
- 8.3% of respondents are happy or very happy with the selection of bundles
Econet data price and selection of data bundles feedback
- 87.6% of Econet respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the price of data bundles
- 1.5% of Econet respondents are happy or very happy with the price of data bundles
- 70.2% of Econet respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the selection of data bundles
- 6.4% of Econet respondents are happy or very happy with the selection of bundles
NetOne data price and selection of data bundles feedback
- 67.7% of NetOne respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the price of data bundles
- 7.1% of NetOne respondents are happy or very happy with the price of data bundles
- 62.5% of NetOne respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the selection of data bundles
- 11.4% of NetOne respondents are happy or very happy with the selection of bundles
Telecel data price and selection of data bundles feedback
- 43.8% of Telecel respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the price of data bundles
- 25.1% of Telecel respondents are happy or very happy with the price of data bundles
- 18.8% of Telecel respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the selection of data bundles
- 31.3% of Telecel respondents are happy or very happy with the selection of bundles
3 thoughts on “Telecel might be struggling but its few remaining subscribers are the happiest. Results of the Mobile Internet survey we ran.”
Kuno kubva na5pm netone inotanga kunetsa
Where was the sample collected from(location)?
I am either happy or very happy about the results but either way it’s fun when you notice that while Econet had a network outage, it scored slightly more than NetOne which was operating as usual when it comes to Internet Stability.
And that 202 MB/s, is that 5G 🥺