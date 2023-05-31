Telecel might be struggling but its few remaining subscribers are the happiest. Results of the Mobile Internet survey we ran.

A few weeks ago we ran a survey on your experiences with Mobile Internet performance in Zimbabwe. We collected a total of 939 responses and for all those that participated a very big thank you to you. The survey data is available to view here in the form of a spreadsheet. If there are any interesting deductions you make from the data please share in the comments. Of course, a spreadsheet is quite intimidating for some so here is a summary of the data.

Disclaimer: Econet faced a network outage in the middle of running the survey that may have affected the data.

Internet Speed

Overall

MNO distribution of respondents is: 68.3% Econet, 30% NetOne, and 1.7% Telecel

50.1% of respondents are very unhappy with their internet speed

2.4% of respondents are very happy with their internet speed

The average download speed tested by respondents is 7.94Mbps

The average upload speed tested by respondents is 4.91Mbps

The highest-tested download speed is 202Mbps (Econet)

The highest-tested upload speed is 36Mbps (Econet)

9.8% of respondents recorded a speed of 0Mbps after running a speed test/speed test failed to run because of a poor internet connection.

Econet Internet speed feedback

Average download speed on Econet is 9.57Mbps

Highest recorded download speed on Econet is 202Mbps

80.6% of Econet respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed

6.8% of Econet respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed

NetOne Internet speed feedback

Average download speed on NetOne is 4.5Mbps

Highest recorded download speed on NetOne is 50.04Mbps

82.6% of NetOne respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed

7.5% of NetOne respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed

Telecel Internet speed feedback

Average download speed on Telecel is 8.04Mbps

Highest recorded download speed on Telecel is 39.33Mbps

31.3% of Telecel respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed

50.1% of Telecel respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed

Internet Stability and Performance

Overall

49.2% of respondents report a very unstable internet connection

1.8% of respondents report a very stable internet connection

Internet stability is very bad in the afternoon and very good in the evening

Econet Internet stability feedback

87.7% of Econet respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability

2.9% of Econet respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability

NetOne Internet stability feedback

86.9% of NetOne respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability

4.6% of NetOne respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability

Telecel Internet stability feedback

56.3% of Telecel respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability

31.3% of Telecel respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability

Data price and selection of data bundles

Overall

80.8% of respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the price of data bundles

3.7% of respondents are happy or very happy with the price of data bundles

67% of respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the selection of data bundles

8.3% of respondents are happy or very happy with the selection of bundles

Econet data price and selection of data bundles feedback

87.6% of Econet respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the price of data bundles

1.5% of Econet respondents are happy or very happy with the price of data bundles

70.2% of Econet respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the selection of data bundles

6.4% of Econet respondents are happy or very happy with the selection of bundles

NetOne data price and selection of data bundles feedback

67.7% of NetOne respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the price of data bundles

7.1% of NetOne respondents are happy or very happy with the price of data bundles

62.5% of NetOne respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the selection of data bundles

11.4% of NetOne respondents are happy or very happy with the selection of bundles

Telecel data price and selection of data bundles feedback

43.8% of Telecel respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the price of data bundles

25.1% of Telecel respondents are happy or very happy with the price of data bundles

18.8% of Telecel respondents are unhappy or very unhappy with the selection of data bundles

31.3% of Telecel respondents are happy or very happy with the selection of bundles

