TelOne has been offering LTE since 2019 and because LTE uses sim cards, everyone saw it and still sees it as a way of getting more affordable mobile data. The only problem is that the sim cards are nowhere to be found. And it’s a bit of a cocktail of reasons.
So first off, Telone’s LTE coverage is in some parts of Harare and Chitungwiza and nowhere else. So it’s VERY limited if your idea was to be using this service on your phone when you are out and about. Even more so for interested customers living outside of Harare and Chitungwiza.
The second thing to note is that the sim cards are geo-locked to the address you use when you register the line. So if you manage to get one, you won’t be able to use it outside your neighborhood. The primary reason is to manage traffic on each base station providing the service so that the speeds remain decent for subscribers connected to it. I made a more in-depth video on geolocking that you can check out here.
The third one is that TelOne’s LTE service was being put up in areas with ADSL as a way of providing a more reliable service to ADSL customers that is cheaper and quicker to set up than laying fiber.
However, the biggest reason stopping TelOne from taking up new LTE subscribers is capacity. The network is now at capacity and no new Blaze LTE customers are being registered. There is no word yet on whether they will be adding more capacity to the service or even expanding it to other parts of the country. So if you have a Blaze sim you might want to take excellent care of it because you may not be able to replace it. And if you are looking for a Blaze sim card you will not be getting one from any Telone shop anytime soon.
7 thoughts on “Why you can’t buy a TelOne Blaze LTE sim card right now”
I think they forgot to geolock mine because i stay in Highlands but it still works when i visit Sunningdale,avondale e.t.c
Now that you have mentioned it we will see you it that it is geolocked
Hahahaha this is funny
It seems to me that Blaze was poorly thought out from the start. It might have been a kneejerk reaction to the launch of ZOL (now LIQUID) Wibroniks nd now the only reason that the powers that be at Telone haven’t shut it down is because they are too embarrased call time of death on Blaze after the big song and dance they made when Blaze was introduced as a possible competitor to Wibroniks, which is now operating on a nationwide scale compared to Blaze that failed takeoff.
Although to be fair Wibroniks is now facing similar problems capacity wise as Blaze but the scale is completely different.
Does anyone have an idea how they compare on the number of subscribers?
I don’t think Blaze has failed, because evidently there is quite some demand for it. I think they might have supply chain issues, or as is usually the case with quasi-parastatals: they have to purchase from a certain supplier (when better suppliers exist) and that person is the one who has muddled up their stock availability.
I would normally aggree with you but not this time cos Blaze after all these years still hasn’t managed to breakout of the two cities nd go nationwide, they haven’t even managed to dominate those two cities by expanding their coverage they are basically still at the starting line.
Unless you are saying we treat the stuff that Blaze has done so far as market research into a potential full product launch?
If that’s the case then Blaze hasn’t failed….. 😏
Completely off topic
Can you guys please do a hands on review of the recently released new Tecno Spark 10 series of phones.
With emphasis on the quality of reception on the various networks ie. Liquid(zol), Blaze, Econet, Netone nd Telecel(😄).
Performance… Do they drag or fly
And any other stuff you find interesting about the phones