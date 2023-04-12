Why you can’t buy a TelOne Blaze LTE sim card right now

TelOne has been offering LTE since 2019 and because LTE uses sim cards, everyone saw it and still sees it as a way of getting more affordable mobile data. The only problem is that the sim cards are nowhere to be found. And it’s a bit of a cocktail of reasons.

Good morning. Kindly note that the LTE service is currently available in Harare only and Chitungwiza. Also, the LTE sim cards are not yet available in stock, when they are available a public notification will be made. We are offering ADSL and FIBRE services at the moment. ^LS — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) May 24, 2022

So first off, Telone’s LTE coverage is in some parts of Harare and Chitungwiza and nowhere else. So it’s VERY limited if your idea was to be using this service on your phone when you are out and about. Even more so for interested customers living outside of Harare and Chitungwiza.

The second thing to note is that the sim cards are geo-locked to the address you use when you register the line. So if you manage to get one, you won’t be able to use it outside your neighborhood. The primary reason is to manage traffic on each base station providing the service so that the speeds remain decent for subscribers connected to it. I made a more in-depth video on geolocking that you can check out here.

The third one is that TelOne’s LTE service was being put up in areas with ADSL as a way of providing a more reliable service to ADSL customers that is cheaper and quicker to set up than laying fiber.

However, the biggest reason stopping TelOne from taking up new LTE subscribers is capacity. The network is now at capacity and no new Blaze LTE customers are being registered. There is no word yet on whether they will be adding more capacity to the service or even expanding it to other parts of the country. So if you have a Blaze sim you might want to take excellent care of it because you may not be able to replace it. And if you are looking for a Blaze sim card you will not be getting one from any Telone shop anytime soon.

